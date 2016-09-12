Base plugin that adds methods for programmatically running npm commands.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save base-npm

Usage

Note that if you use base directly you will also need to let the plugin know that it is being registered on a Base "application" (since Base can be used to create anything, like views , collections etc.).

var npm = require ( 'base-npm' ); var Base = require ( 'base' ); var app = new Base({ isApp : true }); app.use(npm()); app.npm.devDependencies([ 'micromatch' , 'is-absolute' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

API

Execute npm install with the given args , package names and callback.

Params

args {String|Array}

names {String|Array}

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm( '--save' , [ 'isobject' ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Install one or more packages. Does not save anything to package.json. Equivalent of npm install foo .

Params

names {String|Array} : package names

: package names cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.install( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

(Re-)install and save the latest version of all dependencies and devDependencies currently listed in package.json.

Params

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.latest( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Execute npm install --save with one or more package names . Updates dependencies in package.json.

Params

names {String|Array}

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.dependencies( 'micromatch' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Execute npm install --save-dev with one or more package names . Updates devDependencies in package.json.

Params

names {String|Array}

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.devDependencies( 'isobject' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Execute npm install --global with one or more package names .

Params

names {String|Array}

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.global( 'mocha' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Check if one or more names exist on npm.

Params

names {String|Array}

cb {Function} : Callback

: Callback returns {Object}: Object of results where the key is the name and the value is true or false .

Example

app.npm.exists( 'isobject' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(results.isobject); });

History

v0.4.1

fixes issue #2 to use the app.cwd when available to ensure npm modules are installed to the correct folder

v0.4.0

adds global method for installing with the --global flag

method for installing with the flag adds exists method for checking if a package exists on npm

method for checking if a package exists on removes base-questions

removes askInstall method (moved to base-npm-prompt)

v0.3.0

improved instance checks

adds base-questions

adds dependencies method

method adds devDependencies method

About

