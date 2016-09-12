Base plugin that adds methods for programmatically running npm commands.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save base-npm
Note that if you use base directly you will also need to let the plugin know that it is being registered on a Base "application" (since
Base can be used to create anything, like
views,
collections etc.).
var npm = require('base-npm');
var Base = require('base');
var app = new Base({isApp: true}); // <=
app.use(npm());
// install npm packages `micromatch` and `is-absolute` to devDependencies
app.npm.devDependencies(['micromatch', 'is-absolute'], function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
npm install with the given
args, package
names and callback.
Params
args {String|Array}
names {String|Array}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
app.npm('--save', ['isobject'], function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Install one or more packages. Does not save anything to package.json. Equivalent of
npm install foo.
Params
names {String|Array}: package names
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
app.npm.install('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
(Re-)install and save the latest version of all
dependencies and
devDependencies currently listed in package.json.
Params
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
app.npm.latest(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
npm install --save with one or more package
names. Updates
dependencies in package.json.
Params
names {String|Array}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
app.npm.dependencies('micromatch', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
npm install --save-dev with one or more package
names. Updates
devDependencies in package.json.
Params
names {String|Array}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
app.npm.devDependencies('isobject', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Execute
npm install --global with one or more package
names.
Params
names {String|Array}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
app.npm.global('mocha', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Check if one or more names exist on npm.
Params
names {String|Array}
cb {Function}: Callback
returns {Object}: Object of results where the
key is the name and the value is
true or
false.
Example
app.npm.exists('isobject', function(err, results) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(results.isobject);
});
//=> true
v0.4.1
app.cwd when available to ensure npm modules are installed to the correct folder
v0.4.0
global method for installing with the
--global flag
exists method for checking if a package exists on
npm
askInstall method (moved to base-npm-prompt)
v0.3.0
dependencies method
devDependencies method
