Readme

base-npm NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Base plugin that adds methods for programmatically running npm commands.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save base-npm

Usage

Note that if you use base directly you will also need to let the plugin know that it is being registered on a Base "application" (since Base can be used to create anything, like views, collections etc.).

var npm = require('base-npm');
var Base = require('base');
var app = new Base({isApp: true}); // <=
app.use(npm());

// install npm packages `micromatch` and `is-absolute` to devDependencies
app.npm.devDependencies(['micromatch', 'is-absolute'], function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

API

.npm

Execute npm install with the given args, package names and callback.

Params

  • args {String|Array}
  • names {String|Array}
  • cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm('--save', ['isobject'], function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.npm.install

Install one or more packages. Does not save anything to package.json. Equivalent of npm install foo.

Params

  • names {String|Array}: package names
  • cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.install('isobject', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.npm.latest

(Re-)install and save the latest version of all dependencies and devDependencies currently listed in package.json.

Params

  • cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.latest(function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.npm.dependencies

Execute npm install --save with one or more package names. Updates dependencies in package.json.

Params

  • names {String|Array}
  • cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.dependencies('micromatch', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.npm.devDependencies

Execute npm install --save-dev with one or more package names. Updates devDependencies in package.json.

Params

  • names {String|Array}
  • cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.devDependencies('isobject', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.npm.global

Execute npm install --global with one or more package names.

Params

  • names {String|Array}
  • cb {Function}: Callback

Example

app.npm.global('mocha', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.npm.exists

Check if one or more names exist on npm.

Params

  • names {String|Array}
  • cb {Function}: Callback
  • returns {Object}: Object of results where the key is the name and the value is true or false.

Example

app.npm.exists('isobject', function(err, results) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(results.isobject);
});
//=> true

History

v0.4.1

  • fixes issue #2 to use the app.cwd when available to ensure npm modules are installed to the correct folder

v0.4.0

  • adds global method for installing with the --global flag
  • adds exists method for checking if a package exists on npm
  • removes base-questions
  • removes askInstall method (moved to base-npm-prompt)

v0.3.0

  • improved instance checks
  • adds base-questions
  • adds dependencies method
  • adds devDependencies method

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.1.30, on September 11, 2016.

