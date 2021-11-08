Base is a foundation for creating modular, unit testable and highly pluggable server-side node.js APIs.
Most importantly, once you learn Base, you will be familiar with the core API of all applications built on Base. This means you will not only benefit as a developer, but as a user as well.
The core team follows these principles to help guide API decisions:
Compact API surface: The smaller the API surface, the easier the library will be to learn and use.
Easy to extend: Implementors can use any npm package, and write plugins in pure JavaScript. If you're building complex apps, Base dramatically simplifies inheritance.
Easy to test: No special setup should be required to unit test
Base or base plugins
100% Node.js core style
The API was designed to provide only the minimum necessary functionality for creating a useful application, with or without plugins.
Base core
Base itself ships with only a handful of useful methods, such as:
.set: for setting values on the instance
.get: for getting values from the instance
.has: to check if a property exists on the instance
.define: for setting non-enumerable values on the instance
.use: for adding plugins
Be generic
When deciding on method to add or remove, we try to answer these questions:
Plugin system
It couldn't be easier to extend Base with any features or custom functionality you can think of.
Base plugins are just functions that take an instance of
Base:
var base = new Base();
function plugin(base) {
// do plugin stuff, in pure JavaScript
}
// use the plugin
base.use(plugin);
Add "smart plugin" functionality with the base-plugins plugin.
Inheritance
Easily inherit Base using
.extend:
var Base = require('base');
function MyApp() {
Base.call(this);
}
Base.extend(MyApp);
var app = new MyApp();
app.set('a', 'b');
app.get('a');
//=> 'b';
Inherit or instantiate with a namespace
By default, the
.get,
.set and
.has methods set and get values from the root of the
base instance. You can customize this using the
.namespace method exposed on the exported function. For example:
var Base = require('base');
// get and set values on the `base.cache` object
var base = Base.namespace('cache');
var app = base();
app.set('foo', 'bar');
console.log(app.cache.foo);
//=> 'bar'
NPM
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save base
yarn
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add base && yarn upgrade
var Base = require('base');
var app = new Base();
// set a value
app.set('foo', 'bar');
console.log(app.foo);
//=> 'bar'
// register a plugin
app.use(function() {
// do stuff (see API docs for ".use")
});
Create an instance of
Base with the given
cache and
options. Learn about the cache object.
Params
cache {Object}: If supplied, this object is passed to cache-base to merge onto the the instance.
options {Object}: If supplied, this object is used to initialize the
base.options object.
Example
// initialize with `cache` and `options`
const app = new Base({isApp: true}, {abc: true});
app.set('foo', 'bar');
// values defined with the given `cache` object will be on the root of the instance
console.log(app.baz); //=> undefined
console.log(app.foo); //=> 'bar'
// or use `.get`
console.log(app.get('isApp')); //=> true
console.log(app.get('foo')); //=> 'bar'
// values defined with the given `options` object will be on `app.options
console.log(app.options.abc); //=> true
Set the given
name on
app._name and
app.is* properties. Used for doing lookups in plugins.
Params
name {String}
returns {Boolean}
Example
app.is('collection');
console.log(app.type);
//=> 'collection'
console.log(app.isCollection);
//=> true
Returns true if a plugin has already been registered on an instance.
Plugin implementors are encouraged to use this first thing in a plugin to prevent the plugin from being called more than once on the same instance.
Params
name {String}: The plugin name.
register {Boolean}: If the plugin if not already registered, to record it as being registered pass
true as the second argument.
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if a plugin is already registered.
Events
emits:
plugin Emits the name of the plugin being registered. Useful for unit tests, to ensure plugins are only registered once.
Example
const base = new Base();
base.use(function(app) {
if (app.isRegistered('myPlugin')) return;
// do stuff to `app`
});
// to also record the plugin as being registered
base.use(function(app) {
if (app.isRegistered('myPlugin', true)) return;
// do stuff to `app`
});
Call a plugin function or array of plugin functions on the instance. Plugins are called with an instance of base, and options (if defined).
Params
name {String|Function|Array}: (optional) plugin name
plugin {Function|Array}: plugin function, or array of functions, to call.
returns {Object}: Returns the item instance for chaining.
Example
const app = new Base()
.use([foo, bar])
.use(baz)
The
.define method is used for adding non-enumerable property on the instance. Dot-notation is not supported with
define.
Params
key {String}: The name of the property to define.
value {any}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
// example of a custom arbitrary `render` function created with lodash's `template` method
app.define('render', (str, locals) => _.template(str)(locals));
Getter/setter used when creating nested instances of
Base, for storing a reference to the first ancestor instance. This works by setting an instance of
Base on the
parent property of a "child" instance. The
base property defaults to the current instance if no
parent property is defined.
Example
// create an instance of `Base`, this is our first ("base") instance
const first = new Base();
first.foo = 'bar'; // arbitrary property, to make it easier to see what's happening later
// create another instance
const second = new Base();
// create a reference to the first instance (`first`)
second.parent = first;
// create another instance
const third = new Base();
// create a reference to the previous instance (`second`)
// repeat this pattern every time a "child" instance is created
third.parent = second;
// we can always access the first instance using the `base` property
console.log(first.base.foo);
//=> 'bar'
console.log(second.base.foo);
//=> 'bar'
console.log(third.base.foo);
//=> 'bar'
Static method for adding global plugin functions that will be added to an instance when created.
Params
fn {Function}: Plugin function to use on each instance.
returns {Object}: Returns the
Base constructor for chaining
Example
Base.use(function(app) {
app.foo = 'bar';
});
const app = new Base();
console.log(app.foo);
//=> 'bar'
Cache
User-defined properties go on the
cache object. This keeps the root of the instance clean, so that only reserved methods and properties on the root.
Base { cache: {} }
You can pass a custom object to use as the
cache as the first argument to the
Base class when instantiating.
const myObject = {};
const Base = require('base');
const base = new Base(myObject);
Base is part of the Toolkit suite of applications.
Toolkit is a collection of node.js libraries, applications and frameworks for helping developers quickly create high quality node.js applications, web projects, and command-line experiences. There are many other libraries on NPM for handling specific tasks, Toolkit provides the systems and building blocks for creating higher level workflows and processes around those libraries.
Toolkit can be used to create a static site generator, blog framework, documentaton system, command line, task or plugin runner, and more!
Building Blocks
The following libraries can be used as "building blocks" for creating modular applications.
Lifecycle Applications
The following applications provide workflows and automation for common phases of the software development lifecycle. Each of these tools can be used entirely standalone or bundled together.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
See the changelog;
Jon Schlinkert
Brian Woodward
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. MIT
