Extension for html-webpack-plugin to programmatically insert or update
<base href="" /> tag.
You probably don't need this plugin as
html-webpack-plugin supports this feature natively.
This plugin is an extension of html-webpack-plugin.
So make sure you have installed
npm i --save-dev html-webpack-plugin.
For webpack v5 use latest (^3.0.0):
npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin
For webpack v4 use ^2.0.0:
npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin@2
For webpack v3 use ^1.0.0:
npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin@1
const { BaseHrefWebpackPlugin } = require('base-href-webpack-plugin');
// Add to plugins
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), // Required dependency
new BaseHrefWebpackPlugin({ baseHref: '/' })
]
Plugin leaves your template untouched if
baseHref option is not provided.
Feel free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.
MIT