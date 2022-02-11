Extension for html-webpack-plugin to programmatically insert or update <base href="" /> tag.

Deprecation notice ⚠️

You probably don't need this plugin as html-webpack-plugin supports this feature natively.

Prerequisites

This plugin is an extension of html-webpack-plugin.

So make sure you have installed npm i --save-dev html-webpack-plugin .

Installation

For webpack v5 use latest (^3.0.0):

npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin

For webpack v4 use ^2.0.0:

npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin@2

For webpack v3 use ^1.0.0:

npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin@1

Usage

const { BaseHrefWebpackPlugin } = require ( 'base-href-webpack-plugin' ); plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new BaseHrefWebpackPlugin({ baseHref : '/' }) ]

Plugin leaves your template untouched if baseHref option is not provided.

Contribution

Feel free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.

License

MIT