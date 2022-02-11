openbase logo
bhw

base-href-webpack-plugin

by Rokas Brazdžionis
3.0.1 (see all)

Webpack plugin for inserting base href tag in head block

Overview

Readme

base-href-webpack-plugin (extension)

npm version

Extension for html-webpack-plugin to programmatically insert or update <base href="" /> tag.

Deprecation notice ⚠️

You probably don't need this plugin as html-webpack-plugin supports this feature natively.

Prerequisites

This plugin is an extension of html-webpack-plugin.
So make sure you have installed npm i --save-dev html-webpack-plugin.

Installation

For webpack v5 use latest (^3.0.0):
npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin

For webpack v4 use ^2.0.0:
npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin@2

For webpack v3 use ^1.0.0:
npm i --save-dev base-href-webpack-plugin@1

Usage

const { BaseHrefWebpackPlugin } = require('base-href-webpack-plugin');

// Add to plugins
plugins: [
  new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), // Required dependency
  new BaseHrefWebpackPlugin({ baseHref: '/' })
]

Plugin leaves your template untouched if baseHref option is not provided.

Contribution

Feel free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.

License

MIT

