You have base 16, base 64, and now, base emoji.
(Output a buffer in emojis.)
0x000102030405060708090a0b0c0d0e0f101112131415161718191a1b1c1d1e1f202122232425262728292a2b2c2d2e2f303132333435363738393a3b3c3d3e3f404142434445464748494a4b4c4d4e4f505152535455565758595a5b5c5d5e5f606162636465666768696a6b6c6d6e6f707172737475767778797a7b7c7d7e7f808182838485868788898a8b8c8d8e8f909192939495969798999a9b9c9d9e9fa0a1a2a3a4a5a6a7a8a9aaabacadaeafb0b1b2b3b4b5b6b7b8b9babbbcbdbebfc0c1c2c3c4c5c6c7c8c9cacbcccdcecfd0d1d2d3d4d5d6d7d8d9dadbdcdddedfe0e1e2e3e4e5e6e7e8e9eaebecedeeeff0f1f2f3f4f5f6f7f8f9fafbfcfdfeff
becomes
💯🔢👍👎🎱🅰️🚡✈️👽🚑⚓👼💢😠🐜🍎⬇️⬅️➡️⬆️🎨🏧👶🍼🎈🎍🍌‼️📊💈🏀🛀🔋🐻🐝🍺🐞🔔🚴♂️👙🎂🃏🌼📘🚙💙🐗⛵💣📖📚💥👢💐🎳👦🍞👰💼💔🐛💡🚌👤🌵🍰📆🐫🍬🚗🐈💿🏁🍒🐔🍫🎄👏🎬☁️🍸☕💻🎊🚧🍪🌽👫🐄🐊👑🔮💘🌀💃🎯💨🌳💫🐕💵🐬🍩🚪💧👂🌍👓👊🐾🔥🔦💾🏈🍀🍤🍟🐸🎲💎👻🎁🌐⛳🍇🍏🎸🔫🍔🔨👜🐣🌿🔆👠🐴⌛🍨🎃🔑💋🐨🍃🔗🔒📢🔍📫🍁📣📝🎤🔬💰🐒🌔🐁🎥💪🍄🎹🎵👔📰🔕⛔🚫👃🔩🐙👌👐🐂🐼⛅🐾🍑🍐🐧🎭☎️🐖🐽💊🍍🍕👇👈👉👆🚓🐩💩📯🍗🙏👛📌🐇🐎📻🐀🎀🍚💍🚀🐓🌹🚨📍🏃♂️🎅🛰️🎷✂️🐚👕🚿💀😄🐌🐍❄️☃️😭⚽🔉👾💬⭐🍓😎💦🏊♂️💉🔭🎾💭🚽👅🎩🚥🏆🎺🐢🚦📼🎮🎻⌚🐋🍷🐺🔧⚡💤
var baseEmoji = require('base-emoji')
var buf = new Buffer('deadbeef', 'hex')
baseEmoji.toUnicode(buf)
// => '❄🐼🚓👅'
baseEmoji.toNames(buf)
// => ':snowflake::panda_face::police_car::tongue:'
baseEmoji.toCustom(buf, function(v, emoji) {
return '<img src="/img/emoji/'+emoji.name+'.png" alt="'+emoji.char+'" title="'+emoji.name+'">'
})
// => '<img src="/img/emoji/snowflake.png" alt="❄" title="snowflake">...'
baseEmoji.fromUnicode(baseEmoji.toUnicode(buf))
// => <Buffer de ad be ef>
The emojis used are in
emojis.json. There are 843 emojis there, but the converter reads sequences of 8 bits at a time, and so only maps the value to the first 256 of them. To stay consistent with other renderings, make sure you don't change the order of your emojis.json.