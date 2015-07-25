An element authoring library for creating standalone and performant elements.

You can construct your element API however you choose. A way that I prefer is by inheriting prototypes:

var BaseElement = require ( 'base-element' ) function Bear ( ) { BaseElement.call( this ) } Bear.prototype = Object .create(BaseElement.prototype)

Then build your elements:

Bear.prototype.render = function ( typeOfBear ) { var vtree = this .html( 'div.bear' , [ 'Im a ' + typeOfBear + '!' ]) return this .afterRender(vtree) }

Prefer just functions?

If you prefer just functions, an alternative interface is available:

var createElement = require ( 'base-element' ) var el = createElement( document .body) el.render( function ( ) { return el.html( 'button' , { onclick : function ( e ) { window .alert(e.target.innerText + ' button was clicked' ) } }, 'click me' ) })

data down, events up

DOMs work best (in the opinion of myself and many) when data goes down and event (or actions) go up.

A simple example is a button element that changes when clicked. How it changes is up to the element but what it changes to is up to the user.

This is our Button element:

var BaseElement = require ( 'base-element' ) function Button ( ) { BaseElement.call( this ) } Button.prototype = Object .create(BaseElement.prototype) Button.prototype.render = function ( label ) { var self = this var vtree = this .html( 'button' , { onclick : function ( event ) { self.send( 'clicked' , event.target) } }, label) return this .afterRender(vtree) }

and this is the user's implementation, creates a button and on every click it changes to a random number:

var button = require ( 'your-button' )() button.addEventListener( 'clicked' , function ( node ) { button.render( 'button label ' + Math .random()) })

nested architecture

Elements created using base-element are intended on being shared and extended by others. Each element should not require an additional library/framework to run it or be injected into it in order to be ran. Elements should be standalone.

For example if you create an input-box element and published on npm:

var BaseElement = require ( 'base-element' ) function InputBox ( el ) { BaseElement.call( this , el) } InputBox.prototype = Object .create(BaseElement.prototype) module .exports = InputBox InputBox.prototype.render = function ( value ) { return this .afterRender( this .html( 'input' , { onkeyup : function ( e ) { this .send( 'changed' , e.target.value) }.bind( this ), value : value || '' })) }

Later yourself or another user can extend input-box to add functionality on top, such as email-input :

var InputBox = require ( 'input-box' ) function EmailInput ( el ) { InputBox.call( this , el) this .addEventListener( 'changed' , function ( text ) { }) } EmailInput.prototype = Object .create(InputBox.prototype) module .exports = EmailInput EmailInput.prototype.render = function ( data ) { data = data || {} var vtree = this .html( 'div' , [ this .html( 'label' , data.label || 'Enter your email' ), InputBox.prototype.render(data.value) ]) return this .afterRender(vtree) }

Both input-box and email-input can be ran on their own. When input-box updates over time, email-input can stay on a previous version until an upgrade can be made.

install

npm with browserify, webpack, etc

npm install base-element

var BaseElement = require('base-element')

standalone

copy/download/etc dist/base-element.js

<script src="base-element.js"></script>

<script>var element = new BaseElement()</script>

api

var element = new BaseElement([attachTo])

attachTo is a DOM element you want to append to such as document.body

By default, the element will not attach itself to a parent node. This is useful for handling the rendering on your own.

Sends an event up with a given name and params .

Register an event listener for a given name:

element.addEventListener( 'clicked' , function ( params ) {})

This method needs to be called when returning a constructed virtual tree. It will detect if we are at the top of the render tree and perform the DOM diff and patching.

Button.prototype.render = function ( data ) { var vtree = this .html( 'button' ) return this .afterRender(vtree) }

A convenience wrapper for creating virtual-hyperscript nodes, i.e.:

var h = require ( 'virtual-dom/h' ) var vtree = h( 'div' , 'Testing' ) var vtree = this .html( 'div' , 'Testing' )

For rendering your element as a string of HTML. data is any initial data passed to your render function.

The root DOM node the virtual tree resides on.

The current virtual DOM tree of the base element.

default events

load and unload events will be sent by default if your top level element registers this as it's properties:

var BaseElement = require ( 'base-element' ) function Button ( el ) { BaseElement.call( this , el) this .addEventListener( 'load' , function ( node ) { console .log(node + ' has loaded!' ) }) this .addEventListener( 'unload' , function ( node ) { console .log(node + ' has unloaded!' ) }) } Button.prototype.render = function ( data ) { return this .afterRender( this .html( 'button' , this , 'click me' )) }

similar projects

license

(c) 2015 Kyle Robinson Young. MIT License