An element authoring library for creating standalone and performant elements.
You can construct your element API however you choose. A way that I prefer is by inheriting prototypes:
var BaseElement = require('base-element')
function Bear () {
BaseElement.call(this)
}
Bear.prototype = Object.create(BaseElement.prototype)
// Or inherits(Bear, BaseElement)
// Or class Bear extends BaseElement
Then build your elements:
Bear.prototype.render = function (typeOfBear) {
// Create a virtual DOM tree
var vtree = this.html('div.bear', ['Im a ' + typeOfBear + '!'])
// Call afterRender with your vtree when returning your vtree
return this.afterRender(vtree)
}
If you prefer just functions, an alternative interface is available:
var createElement = require('base-element')
// Create an element on a parent
var el = createElement(document.body)
el.render(function () {
// Render a button upon clicked will alert
return el.html('button', {
onclick: function (e) {
window.alert(e.target.innerText + ' button was clicked')
}
}, 'click me')
})
DOMs work best (in the opinion of myself and many) when data goes down and event (or actions) go up.
A simple example is a button element that changes when clicked. How it changes is up to the element but what it changes to is up to the user.
This is our Button element:
var BaseElement = require('base-element')
function Button () {
BaseElement.call(this)
}
Button.prototype = Object.create(BaseElement.prototype)
// Or inherits(Button, BaseElement)
// Or class Button extends BaseElement
Button.prototype.render = function (label) {
var self = this
// The "label" data is coming down
var vtree = this.html('button', {
onclick: function (event) {
// We send the "clicked" event up
self.send('clicked', event.target)
}
}, label)
return this.afterRender(vtree)
}
and this is the user's implementation, creates a button and on every click it changes to a random number:
var button = require('your-button')()
button.addEventListener('clicked', function (node) {
button.render('button label ' + Math.random())
})
Elements created using
base-element are intended on being shared and extended
by others. Each element should not require an additional library/framework to
run it or be injected into it in order to be ran. Elements should be standalone.
For example if you create an
input-box element and published on npm:
var BaseElement = require('base-element')
function InputBox (el) {
BaseElement.call(this, el)
}
InputBox.prototype = Object.create(BaseElement.prototype)
module.exports = InputBox
InputBox.prototype.render = function (value) {
// Builds an <input value="{value}: />
return this.afterRender(this.html('input', {
onkeyup: function(e) {
// When keys are typed in it we send the value up
this.send('changed', e.target.value)
}.bind(this),
value: value || ''
}))
}
Later yourself or another user can extend
input-box to add functionality on
top, such as
email-input:
var InputBox = require('input-box')
function EmailInput (el) {
InputBox.call(this, el)
// When we receive a "changed" event from InputBox, handle it here
this.addEventListener('changed', function (text) {
/* Perform some email validation on text here,
then render() if we need an update */
})
}
EmailInput.prototype = Object.create(InputBox.prototype)
module.exports = EmailInput
EmailInput.prototype.render = function (data) {
data = data || {}
var vtree = this.html('div', [
// Put a <label>Enter your email</label> inside this <div>
this.html('label', data.label || 'Enter your email'),
// Call the InputBox's render
InputBox.prototype.render(data.value)
])
// Return the virtual DOM tree
return this.afterRender(vtree)
}
Both
input-box and
email-input can be ran on their own. When
input-box
updates over time,
email-input can stay on a previous version until an upgrade
can be made.
npm install base-element
var BaseElement = require('base-element')
<script src="base-element.js"></script>
<script>var element = new BaseElement()</script>
var element = new BaseElement([attachTo])
attachTo is a DOM element you want to append to such as
document.body
By default, the element will not attach itself to a parent node. This is useful for handling the rendering on your own.
element.send(name[, params...])
Sends an event up with a given
name and
params.
element.addEventListener(name, function)
Register an event listener for a given name:
element.addEventListener('clicked', function (params) {})
element.afterRender([params...])
This method needs to be called when returning a constructed virtual tree. It will detect if we are at the top of the render tree and perform the DOM diff and patching.
Button.prototype.render = function (data) {
var vtree = this.html('button')
return this.afterRender(vtree)
}
element.html(tag[, options], value)
A convenience wrapper for creating virtual-hyperscript nodes, i.e.:
var h = require('virtual-dom/h')
var vtree = h('div', 'Testing')
// is the same as
var vtree = this.html('div', 'Testing')
element.toString([data...])
For rendering your element as a string of HTML.
data is any initial data
passed to your
render function.
element.element
The root DOM node the virtual tree resides on.
element.vtree
The current virtual DOM tree of the base element.
load and
unload events will be sent by default if your top level element
registers
this as it's properties:
var BaseElement = require('base-element')
function Button(el) {
BaseElement.call(this, el)
this.addEventListener('load', function (node) {
console.log(node + ' has loaded!')
})
this.addEventListener('unload', function (node) {
console.log(node + ' has unloaded!')
})
}
Button.prototype.render = function (data) {
// The top level element is provided with `this`, events will be fired
return this.afterRender(this.html('button', this, 'click me'))
}
