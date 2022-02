![Stories in Progress](https://badge.waffle.io/CureApp/base-domain.png?label=In%20Progress&title=In Progress)

framework for Domain-Driven Design in JavaScript (or CoffeeScript, recommended.)

latest API documentation Page

installation

$ npm install -g base-domain

concept

base-domain helps easier practice of Domain-Driven Design.

list models in the domain of your concern (by your own way) define models with base-domain define their factories with base-domain define their repositories with base-domain define services with base-domain if needed

essential classes and relations

Base

Facade

BaseModel

BaseFactory

BaseRepository

BaseService

Entity

AggregateRoot

ValueObject

BaseList

BaseDict

Base

API Doc

Base is an origin of all classes

Base has Facade

Base does not have any other properties or methods

Facade

API Doc

Facade is the gate of all classes

Facade knows all classes

Facade is module-exported in base-domain: require('base-domain') returns Facade class

BaseModel

API Doc

BaseModel is a base class of model

essential methods for model are defined

BaseModel is a child of Base

BaseFactory

API Doc

BaseFactory is a base class of factory

BaseFactory creates specific BaseModel instance

BaseFactory is a child of Base

BaseRepository

API Doc

BaseRepository is a base class of repository

BaseRepository connects to database, filesystem or other external data resources (settings needed).

BaseRepository saves specific BaseModel to data resources

BaseRepository read BaseModels from data resources

BaseRepository has BaseFactory (to generate BaseModel from data resources)

ValueObject

API Doc

ValueObject is child of BaseModel

instance of ValueObject does not have id

ValueObject.isEntity is false

that's all of ValueObject

Entity

API Doc

Entity is child of BaseModel

instance of Entity has id

Entity.isEntity is true

AggregateRoot

API Doc

AggregateRoot is child of Entity

AggregateRoot implements RootInterface, thus it can create other models, factories and repositories.

BaseList

API Doc

BaseList is child of ValueObject

BaseList has many BaseModels as items

BaseList#items is array of specific BaseModel

BaseDict

API Doc

BaseDict is child of ValueObject

BaseDict has many BaseModels as items

BaseDict#items is dictionary of key => specific BaseModel

BaseDict.key is function to get key from item

usage

model definition

model is classified into "Entity" and "ValueObject"

Entity is model with id, ValueObject is model without id.

class Hospital extends require (' base - domain '). Entity @properties: name : @TYPES.STRING address : @TYPES.STRING beds : @TYPES.NUMBER registeredAt : @TYPES.DATE isValidated : @TYPES.BOOLEAN doctors : @TYPES.MODEL 'doctor-list' flags : @TYPES.MODEL 'flag-dict' state : @TYPES.ENUM [ 'PREPARED' , 'RUNNING' , 'CLOSED' ] module .exports = Hospital

properties definition

@TYPES.XXX is an object and also a function.

@properties: aaa: @TYPES.STRING bbb: @TYPES.NUMBER 3 ccc: @TYPES.MODEL 'foo-bar'

mark property type meaning arg1 arg2 x @TYPES.ANY prop accepts any type default value x @TYPES.STRING prop is string default value x @TYPES.NUMBER prop is number default value x @TYPES.DATE prop is date default value x @TYPES.BOOLEAN prop is boolean default value x @TYPES.ARRAY prop is array default value x @TYPES.OBJECT prop is object default value x @TYPES.BUFFER prop is buffer default value x @TYPES.GEOPOINT prop is geopoint default value o @TYPES.CREATED_AT date set when first saved default value o @TYPES.UPDATED_AT date set each time saved default value o @TYPES.MODEL prop is BaseModel model name id prop name (if model is Entity) o @TYPES.ENUM prop is index of the alternatives alternatives default value

Types with marked "x" just provide the name of the type. base-domain does not validate the prop's type.

factory definition

class HospitalFactory extends require (' base - domain '). BaseFactory @modelName: 'hospital' module .exports = HospitalFactory

repository definition

class HospitalRepository extends require (' base - domain '). BaseRepository @modelName: 'hospital' module .exports = HospitalRepository

use them by facade

domain = require ( 'base-domain' ).createInstance dirname: '/path/to/domain-dir' Hospital = domain.getModel( 'hospital' ) hospitalFactory = domain.createFactory( 'hospital' ) hospitalRepository = domain.createRepository( 'hospital' ) hosp = hospitalFactory.createFromObject(name: 'Suzuki Clinic' ) hospitalRepository.query(where: name: 'CureApp Hp.' ). then (hospitals)-> console .log hospitals

list definition

class HospitalList extends require (' base - domain '). BaseList @itemModelName: 'hospital' module .exports = HospitalList

dict definition