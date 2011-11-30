npm install base-converter
var base = require('base-converter');
var n = 3598786;
var b = base.decTo62(n);
var n2 = base._62ToDec(b);
console.log(n, b, n2);
// Expected output : 3598786 'f6cW' 3598786
Predefined bases (2, 8, 16, 36, 62):
Using your own custom base:
Where 'alphabet' can be:
Example with custom base:
var bc = require('base-converter')
console.log(bc.decToGeneric(359461, 'AbcGHiuRSt'));
// Expected output : 'GitHub'
// bc.genericToDec('GitHub', base)) will return 359461 of course
Since version
1.1.0, when a base between 2 and 36 is used, we fallback to native Javascript way of converting bases:
This should ensure best performance in any case.