Base Converter

Installation

npm install base-converter

Example

var base = require ( 'base-converter' ); var n = 3598786 ; var b = base.decTo62(n); var n2 = base._62ToDec(b); console .log(n, b, n2);

Methods

Predefined bases (2, 8, 16, 36, 62):

decToBin(n)

decToHex(n)

decToOct(n)

decTo36(n)

decTo62(n)

binToDec(n)

hexToDec(n)

octToDec(n)

_36ToDec(n)

_62ToDec(n)

Using your own custom base:

decToGeneric(n, alphabet)

genericToDec(n, alphabet)

Where 'alphabet' can be:

an integer between 2 and 36 (native conversion), or 62.

a string, containing all your symbols (one symbol = one character).

Example with custom base:

var bc = require ( 'base-converter' ) console .log(bc.decToGeneric( 359461 , 'AbcGHiuRSt' ));

Performance

Since version 1.1.0 , when a base between 2 and 36 is used, we fallback to native Javascript way of converting bases:

decimal to base: (number).toString(base)

base to decimal: parseInt(string, base)

This should ensure best performance in any case.