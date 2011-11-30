openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bc

base-converter

by Nicolas Chambrier
1.1.2 (see all)

Simple math module (mainly to train with npm)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

204

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Base Converter Build Status

Installation

npm install base-converter

Example

var base = require('base-converter');

var n = 3598786;
var b = base.decTo62(n);
var n2 = base._62ToDec(b);
console.log(n, b, n2);

// Expected output : 3598786 'f6cW' 3598786

Methods

Predefined bases (2, 8, 16, 36, 62):

  • decToBin(n)
  • decToHex(n)
  • decToOct(n)
  • decTo36(n)
  • decTo62(n)
  • binToDec(n)
  • hexToDec(n)
  • octToDec(n)
  • _36ToDec(n)
  • _62ToDec(n)

Using your own custom base:

  • decToGeneric(n, alphabet)
  • genericToDec(n, alphabet)

Where 'alphabet' can be:

  • an integer between 2 and 36 (native conversion), or 62.
  • a string, containing all your symbols (one symbol = one character).

Example with custom base:

var bc = require('base-converter')
console.log(bc.decToGeneric(359461, 'AbcGHiuRSt'));

// Expected output : 'GitHub'
// bc.genericToDec('GitHub', base)) will return 359461 of course

Performance

Since version 1.1.0, when a base between 2 and 36 is used, we fallback to native Javascript way of converting bases:

  • decimal to base: (number).toString(base)
  • base to decimal: parseInt(string, base)

This should ensure best performance in any case.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial