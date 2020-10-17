base64

base64 is a robust base64 encoder/decoder that is fully compatible with atob() and btoa() , written in JavaScript. The base64-encoding and -decoding algorithms it uses are fully RFC 4648 compliant.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install base-64

In a browser:

< script src = "base64.js" > </ script >

In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS:

var base64 = require ( 'base-64' );

In Rhino:

load( 'base64.js' );

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require ( { 'paths' : { 'base64' : 'path/to/base64' } }, [ 'base64' ], function ( base64 ) { console .log(base64); } );

API

A string representing the semantic version number.

This function takes a byte string (the input parameter) and encodes it according to base64. The input data must be in the form of a string containing only characters in the range from U+0000 to U+00FF, each representing a binary byte with values 0x00 to 0xFF . The base64.encode() function is designed to be fully compatible with btoa() as described in the HTML Standard.

var encodedData = base64.encode(input);

To base64-encode any Unicode string, encode it as UTF-8 first:

var base64 = require ( 'base-64' ); var utf8 = require ( 'utf8' ); var text = 'foo © bar 𝌆 baz' ; var bytes = utf8.encode(text); var encoded = base64.encode(bytes); console .log(encoded);

This function takes a base64-encoded string (the input parameter) and decodes it. The return value is in the form of a string containing only characters in the range from U+0000 to U+00FF, each representing a binary byte with values 0x00 to 0xFF . The base64.decode() function is designed to be fully compatible with atob() as described in the HTML Standard.

var decodedData = base64.decode(encodedData);

To base64-decode UTF-8-encoded data back into a Unicode string, UTF-8-decode it after base64-decoding it:

var encoded = 'Zm9vIMKpIGJhciDwnYyGIGJheg==' ; var bytes = base64.decode(encoded); var text = utf8.decode(bytes); console .log(text);

Support

base64 is designed to work in at least Node.js v0.10.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.9, PhantomJS 1.9.0, Rhino 1.7RC4, as well as old and modern versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer.

Unit tests & code coverage

After cloning this repository, run npm install to install the dependencies needed for development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using npm install istanbul -g .

Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using npm test or node tests/tests.js . To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use grunt test .

To generate the code coverage report, use grunt cover .

Author

License

base64 is available under the MIT license.