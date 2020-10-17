base64 is a robust base64 encoder/decoder that is fully compatible with
atob() and
btoa(), written in JavaScript. The base64-encoding and -decoding algorithms it uses are fully RFC 4648 compliant.
Via npm:
npm install base-64
In a browser:
<script src="base64.js"></script>
In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS:
var base64 = require('base-64');
In Rhino:
load('base64.js');
Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:
require(
{
'paths': {
'base64': 'path/to/base64'
}
},
['base64'],
function(base64) {
console.log(base64);
}
);
base64.version
A string representing the semantic version number.
base64.encode(input)
This function takes a byte string (the
input parameter) and encodes it according to base64. The input data must be in the form of a string containing only characters in the range from U+0000 to U+00FF, each representing a binary byte with values
0x00 to
0xFF. The
base64.encode() function is designed to be fully compatible with
btoa() as described in the HTML Standard.
var encodedData = base64.encode(input);
To base64-encode any Unicode string, encode it as UTF-8 first:
var base64 = require('base-64');
var utf8 = require('utf8');
var text = 'foo © bar 𝌆 baz';
var bytes = utf8.encode(text);
var encoded = base64.encode(bytes);
console.log(encoded);
// → 'Zm9vIMKpIGJhciDwnYyGIGJheg=='
base64.decode(input)
This function takes a base64-encoded string (the
input parameter) and decodes it. The return value is in the form of a string containing only characters in the range from U+0000 to U+00FF, each representing a binary byte with values
0x00 to
0xFF. The
base64.decode() function is designed to be fully compatible with
atob() as described in the HTML Standard.
var decodedData = base64.decode(encodedData);
To base64-decode UTF-8-encoded data back into a Unicode string, UTF-8-decode it after base64-decoding it:
var encoded = 'Zm9vIMKpIGJhciDwnYyGIGJheg==';
var bytes = base64.decode(encoded);
var text = utf8.decode(bytes);
console.log(text);
// → 'foo © bar 𝌆 baz'
base64 is designed to work in at least Node.js v0.10.0, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.9, PhantomJS 1.9.0, Rhino 1.7RC4, as well as old and modern versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Internet Explorer.
After cloning this repository, run
npm install to install the dependencies needed for development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using
npm install istanbul -g.
Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using
npm test or
node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use
grunt test.
To generate the code coverage report, use
grunt cover.
|Mathias Bynens
base64 is available under the MIT license.