Automatically create TypeScript barrels for your entire code base.
Barrels are files that rollup exports from several modules into a single convenient module
typically named
index.ts. They tend to help simplify large blocks of import statements at the top
of files and help to group up related functionality.
A barrel file looks like this:
export * from "./DropDown";
export * from "./TextBox";
export * from "./CheckBox";
export * from "./DateTimePicker";
export * from "./Slider";
It can help you go from messy imports like this:
import {DropDown} from "./src/controls/DropDown";
import {TextBox} from "./src/controls/TextBox";
import {CheckBox} from "./src/controls/CheckBox";
import {DateTimePicker} from "./src/controls/DateTimePicker";
import {Slider} from "./src/controls/Slider";
...to something tidier like this:
import {DropDown, TextBox, CheckBox, DateTimePicker, Slider} from "./src/controls";
...or even this:
import * as Controls from "./src/controls/index";
To install Barrelsby:
npm install --save-dev barrelsby
To run barrelsby first add a script to the
package.json file:
{
"scripts": {
"generate-barrels": "barrelsby --delete"
}
}
You can now generate barrels:
npm run generate-barrels
Barrelsby accepts a number of options to help refine how your barrels are created. These options can be configured from the command line or using a configuration file.
-c [path] or
--config [path]
Specifies the location of the barrelsby configuration file. This file must be a
.json file. You
can include any of the configuration options using their long name.
-d [path...] or
--directory [path...]
Specifies a list of root directories where barrels will be created from. Uses the current directory by default.
Note: This is backwards compatible with previous versions. Existing configuration files will be parsed correctly. The following two json files will behave identically.
{
"directory": "./src"
}
{
"directory": ["./src"]
}
-D or
--delete
Deletes any existing barrels encountered by barrelsby. Disabled by default.
-e [regex...] or
--exclude [regex...]
Excludes any files whose paths match any of the specified regular expressions.
-E or
--exportDefault
Also export the default export of the file. Currently works only with the
flat mode.
export * from "./barrel";
export { default as barrel } from "./barrel";
-H or
--help
Displays help information on the command line arguments that barrelsby accepts.
-i [regex...] or
--include [regex...]
Only include files whose paths match any of the specified regular expressions.
-l [mode] or
--location [mode]
The mode that barrelsby should use to determine where which directories to create barrels in. Defaulted to top.
top only creates a barrel in the target directory.
below creates a barrel in every directory just below the target directory.
all creates a barrel in every directory below (and including) the target directory.
replace only creates barrels in directories where one already existed.
branch creates a barrel in every directory that contains other directories.
-L or
--local
Enable this to prevent barrels including modules that exist in the same directory, rather than recursively searching child directories.
-n [name] or
--name [name]
Specifies the name to use for creating new barrels (and identifying old ones).
.ts wil be
appended if not included in the name. Barrels names will be defaulted to
index.ts.
-s [mode] or
--structure [mode]
The structure that barrelsby should create inside the barrels. Defaulted to flat.
flat
Exports modules without any nesting.
export * from "./barrel";
export * from "./index";
export * from "./directory2/script";
export * from "./directory2/directory4/deeplyNested";
export * from "./directory3/program";
filesystem
Exports modules as a nested structure that matches the file system directories.
import * as barrelts from "./barrel";
import * as directory2directory4deeplyNestedts from "./directory2/directory4/deeplyNested";
import * as directory2scriptts from "./directory2/script";
import * as directory3programts from "./directory3/program";
import * as indexts from "./index";
export {barrelts as barrel};
export const directory2 = {
directory4: {
deeplyNested: directory2directory4deeplyNestedts,
},
script: directory2scriptts,
};
export const directory3 = {
program: directory3programts,
};
export {indexts as index};
-q or
--singleQuotes
Use 'single quotes' in the generated barrel files instead of the default "double quotes".
-S or
--noSemicolon
Omit semicolons from the end of lines in the generated barrel files.
-v or
--version
Display the barrelsby version number.
-V or
--verbose
Display additional debug information.
Requires node v6.0.0 or greater for ES6 syntax.
See CONTRIBUTING.md