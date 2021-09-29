openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bar

barrels

by Ruslan Bredikhin
1.6.6 (see all)

Simple DB Fixtures for Sails.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Simple DB Fixtures for Sails.js with Associations Support

Build Status Dependency Status

Project Status

This project is currently UNMAINTAINED since the topic is out of my current interests.

A newer, Sails v1 compatible version is available via the Fixted package by NeoNexus.

Installation

$ npm i --save-dev barrels

Usage

Drop your fixtures in test/fixtures as JSON files (or CommonJS modules) named after your models.

Once your Sails.js server is started:

var Barrels = require('barrels');
var barrels = new Barrels();
var fixtures = barrels.data;
barrels.populate(function(err) {
  ...
});

Pass to the constructor the path to the folder containing your fixtures (defaults to ./test/fixtures).

Populate'ing the test database involves three steps:

  • Removing any existing data from the collection corresponding to the fixture
  • Loading the fixture data into the test database
  • Automatically applying associations (can be disabled by passing false as the last parameter to populate)

Populate also accepts an array of names of collections to populate as the first (optional) argument, for example:

barrels.populate(['products'], function(err) {
  // Only products will be populated
  ...
});

Automatic association

Use the number of position (starting from one) of an entry in the JSON fixture as a reference to associate models (see https://github.com/bredikhin/barrels/blob/master/test/fixtures/products.json for example). This feature can be disabled by passing false as the last parameter to populate.

Required associations

If you have any associations described as required: true, they will be added automatically, no matter if the last parameter to populate is false or not. However, you have to load your fixtures gradually (by passing an array of collection names as the first parameter) in such an order that collections corresponding to the required associations get populated first.

Let's say, for example, you are implementing a Passport.js-based authentication, and every Passport has User as a required association. You'd write something like this:

barrels.populate(['user', 'passport'], function(err) {
  if (err)
    return done(err); // Higher level callback

  // Do your thing...
  done();
});

Dependencies

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Ruslan Bredikhin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial