Simple DB Fixtures for Sails.js with Associations Support

Project Status

This project is currently UNMAINTAINED since the topic is out of my current interests.

A newer, Sails v1 compatible version is available via the Fixted package by NeoNexus.

Installation

$ npm i --save-dev barrels

Usage

Drop your fixtures in test/fixtures as JSON files (or CommonJS modules) named after your models.

Once your Sails.js server is started:

var Barrels = require ( 'barrels' ); var barrels = new Barrels(); var fixtures = barrels.data; barrels.populate( function ( err ) { ... });

Pass to the constructor the path to the folder containing your fixtures (defaults to ./test/fixtures ).

Populate 'ing the test database involves three steps:

Removing any existing data from the collection corresponding to the fixture

Loading the fixture data into the test database

Automatically applying associations (can be disabled by passing false as the last parameter to populate )

Populate also accepts an array of names of collections to populate as the first (optional) argument, for example:

barrels.populate([ 'products' ], function ( err ) { ... });

Automatic association

Use the number of position (starting from one) of an entry in the JSON fixture as a reference to associate models (see https://github.com/bredikhin/barrels/blob/master/test/fixtures/products.json for example). This feature can be disabled by passing false as the last parameter to populate .

Required associations

If you have any associations described as required: true , they will be added automatically, no matter if the last parameter to populate is false or not. However, you have to load your fixtures gradually (by passing an array of collection names as the first parameter) in such an order that collections corresponding to the required associations get populated first.

Let's say, for example, you are implementing a Passport.js -based authentication, and every Passport has User as a required association. You'd write something like this:

barrels.populate([ 'user' , 'passport' ], function ( err ) { if (err) return done(err); done(); });

Dependencies

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Ruslan Bredikhin