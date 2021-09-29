This project is currently UNMAINTAINED since the topic is out of my current interests.
A newer, Sails v1 compatible version is available via the
Fixted package by NeoNexus.
$ npm i --save-dev barrels
Drop your fixtures in
test/fixtures as JSON files (or CommonJS modules) named after your models.
Once your Sails.js server is started:
var Barrels = require('barrels');
var barrels = new Barrels();
var fixtures = barrels.data;
barrels.populate(function(err) {
...
});
Pass to the constructor the path to the folder containing your fixtures
(defaults to
./test/fixtures).
Populate'ing the test database involves three steps:
false as
the last parameter to
populate)
Populate also accepts an array of names of collections to populate as
the first (optional) argument, for example:
barrels.populate(['products'], function(err) {
// Only products will be populated
...
});
Use the number of position (starting from one) of an entry in the JSON fixture
as a reference to associate models (see
https://github.com/bredikhin/barrels/blob/master/test/fixtures/products.json
for example). This feature can be disabled by passing
false as the last
parameter to
populate.
If you have any associations described as
required: true, they will be
added automatically, no matter if the last parameter to
populate is
false
or not. However, you have to load your fixtures gradually (by passing an array
of collection names as the first parameter) in such an order that collections
corresponding to the required associations get populated first.
Let's say, for example, you are implementing a
Passport.js-based
authentication, and every
Passport has
User as a required association. You'd
write something like this:
barrels.populate(['user', 'passport'], function(err) {
if (err)
return done(err); // Higher level callback
// Do your thing...
done();
});
Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Ruslan Bredikhin