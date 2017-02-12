Action dispatcher for unidirectional data flows. Creates tiny models of data that can be accessed with actions through a small API.
const barracks = require('barracks')
const store = barracks()
store.use({
onError: (err, state, createSend) => {
console.error(`error: ${err}`)
},
onAction: (state, data, name, caller, createSend) => {
console.log(`data: ${data}`)
},
onStateChange: (state, data, prev, caller, createSend) => {
console.log(`state: ${prev} -> ${state}`)
}
})
store.model({
namespace: 'cakes',
state: {},
effects: {},
reducers: {},
subscriptions: {}
})
const createSend = store.start({ subscriptions: true })
const send = createSend('myDispatcher', true)
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
store.start() // fire up subscriptions
const state = store.state()
send('foo:start', { name: 'Loki' })
})
Initialize a new
barracks instance. Takes an optional object of hooks which
is passed to
.use().
Register new hooks on the store. Hooks are little plugins that can extend behavior or perform actions at specific points in the life cycle. The following hooks are possible:
effect or
subscription emit an error; if no hook is passed, the default hook will
throw on each error
action
is fired
state.
subscription to add custom behavior
reducer to add custom behavior
effect to add custom behavior
state to add custom
behavior - useful to mutate the state before starting up
createSend() is a special function that allows the creation of a new named
send() function. The first argument should be a string which is the name, the
second argument is a boolean
callOnError which can be set to
true to call
the
onError hook instead of a provided callback. It then returns a
send(actionName, data?) function.
The
wrap* hooks are synchronously resolved when the
store.start() method is
called, and the corresponding values from the models are loaded. All wrap hooks
(or wrappers) are passed the argument that would usually be called, so it can
be wrapped or modified. Say we want to make all our
reducers print
'golden pony' every time they're run, we'd do:
const barracks = require('barracks')
const store = barracks()
store.use({
wrapReducers: function wrapConstructor (reducer) {
return function wrapper (state, data) {
console.log('golden pony')
return reducer(state, data)
}
}
})
Hooks should be used with care, as they're the most powerful interface into
the state. For application level code, it's generally recommended to delegate to
actions inside models using the
send() call, and only shape the actions
inside the hooks.
Register a new model on the store. Models are optionally namespaced objects
with an initial
state and handlers for dealing with data:
state inside the model
actions
actions, can call
actions
actions
state within handlers is immutable through
Object.freeze() and thus cannot
be modified. Return data from
reducers to modify
state. See handler
signatures for more info on the handlers.
For debugging purposes, internal references to values can be inspected through a series of private accessors:
store._subscriptions
store._reducers
store._effects
store._models
Get the current state from the store. Opts can take the following values:
Object.freeze(); useful for optimizing performance in production
builds
Start the store and get a
createSend(name) function. Pass a unique
name to
createSend() to get a
send() function. Opts can take the following values:
subscriptions when starting the application; useful to delay
init
functions until the DOM has loaded
false to not register
effects when
starting the application; useful when only wanting the initial
state
reducers when
starting the application; useful when only wanting the initial
state
If the store has disabled any of the handlers (e.g.
{ reducers: false }),
calling
store.start() a second time will register the remaining values. This
is useful if not everything can be started at the same time (e.g. have
subscriptions wait for the
DOMContentLoaded event).
Send a new action to the models with optional data attached. Namespaced models
can be accessed by prefixing the name with the namespace separated with a
:,
e.g.
namespace:name.
After an app is "stopped" all subsequent
send() calls become no-ops.
store.stop()
send('trimBeard') // -> does not call a reducer/effect
These are the signatures for the properties that can be passed into a model.
An optional string that causes
state,
effects and
reducers to be
prefixed.
app.model({
namespace: 'users'
})
State can either be a value or an object of values that is used as the initial
state for the application. If namespaced the values will live under
state[namespace].
app.model({
namespace: 'hey',
state: { foo: 'bar' }
})
app.model({
namespace: 'there',
state: { bin: [ 'beep', 'boop' ] }
})
app.model({
namespace: 'people',
state: 'oi'
}})
Reducers are synchronous functions that return a value synchronously. No
eventual values, just values that are relevant for the state. It takes two
arguments of
data and
state.
data is the data that was emitted, and
state is the current state. Each action has a name that can be accessed
through
send(name), and when under a namespace can be accessed as
send(namespace:name). When operating under a namespace, reducers only have
access to the state within the namespace.
// some model
app.model({
namespace: 'plantcake',
state: {
enums: [ 'veggie', 'potato', 'lettuce' ]
paddie: 'veggie'
}
})
// so this model can't access anything in the 'plantcake' namespace
app.model({
namespace: 'burlybeardos',
state: { count: 1 },
reducers: {
feedPlantcake: (state, data) => {
return { count: state.count + 1 }
},
trimBeard: (state, data) => ({ count: state.count - 1 })
}
})
effects are asynchronous methods that can be triggered by
actions in
send(). They never update the state directly, but can instead do thing
asynchronously, and then call
send() again to trigger a
reducer that can
update the state.
effects can also trigger other
effects, making them fully
composable. Generally, it's recommended to only have
effects without a
namespace call other
effects, as to keep namespaced models as isolated as
possible.
When an
effect is done executing, or encounters an error, it should call the
final
done(err) callback. If the
effect was called by another
effect it
will call the callback of the caller. When an error propagates all the way to
the top, the
onError handler will be called, registered in
barracks(handlers). If no callback is registered, errors will
throw.
Having callbacks in
effects means that error handling can be formalized
without knowledge of the rest of the application leaking into the model. This
also causes
effects to become fully composable, which smooths parallel
development in large teams, and keeps the mental overhead low when developing a
single model.
const http = require('xhr')
const app = barracks({
onError: (state, data, prev, send) => send('app:error', data)
})
app.model({
namespace: 'app',
effects: {
error: (state, data, send, done) => {
// if doing http calls here be super sure not to get lost
// in a recursive error handling loop: remember this IS
// the error handler
console.error(data.message)
done()
}
}
})
app.model({
namespace: 'foo',
state: { foo: 1 },
reducers: {
moreFoo: (state, data) => ({ foo: state.foo + data.count })
}
effects: {
fetch: (state, data, send, done) => {
http('foobar.com', function (err, res, body) {
if (err || res.statusCode !== 200) {
return done(new Error({
message: 'error accessing server',
error: err
}))
} else {
send('moreFoo', { count: foo.count }, done)
}
})
}
}
})
subscriptions are read-only sources of data. This means they cannot be
triggered by actions, but can emit actions themselves whenever they want. This
is useful for stuff like listening to keyboard events or incoming websocket
data. They should generally be started when the application is loaded, using
the
DOMContentLoaded listener.
app.model({
subscriptions: {
emitWoofs: (send, done) => {
// emit a woof every second
setInterval(() => send('printWoofs', { woof: 'meow?' }, done), 1000)
}
},
effects: {
printWoofs: (state, data) => console.log(data.woof)
}
})
done() is passed as the final argument so if an error occurs in a subscriber,
it can be communicated to the
onError hook.
An action dispatcher gets data from one place to another without tightly
coupling code. The best known use case for this is in the
flux pattern. Say
you want to update a piece of data (for example a user's name), instead of
directly calling the update logic inside the view, the action calls a function
that updates the user's name for you. Now all the views that need to update a
user's name can call the same action and pass in the relevant data. This
pattern tends to make views more robust and easier to maintain.
Passing messages around should not be complicated. Many
flux implementations
casually throw restrictions at users without having a clear architecture. I
don't like that.
barracks is a package that creates a clear flow of data within an
application, concerning itself with state, code separation, and data flow. I
believe that having strong opinions and being transparent in them makes for
better architectures than sprinkles of opinions left and right, without a cohesive
story as to why.
choo is a framework that handles views, data and all problems related to
that. This is a package that only concerns itself with data flow, without being
explicitly tied to the DOM.
Welllll, no. It's technically five functions with a high arity, hah. Nah,
you're right - but five functions sounds good. Besides: you don't need to
know all options and toggles to get this working; that only relevant once you
start hitting edge cases like we did in
choo ✨
$ npm install barracks