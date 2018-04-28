You cannot change the world, but you can change a scrollbar!
Baron — a small, fast and crossbrowser custom scrollbar with native system scroll mechanic.
Baron do not hide native scrollbar, just hides it. This guarantees scrolling will work in any browser.
baron.js and some css:
<script src="baron.js"></script>
<style>
::-webkit-scrollbar { /* for Mac OS X support */
width: 0;
}
</style>
baron('.my-scroller');
You can do everything you want with CSS of your custom scrollbar. There are some required and recommended css rules (see base css) – do not forget to use them. You can also use predefined skins.
Just import baron and use it:
import baron from 'baron';
// or: const baron = require('baron');
baron({ scroller: ... });
Note, that
baron.js is a development version. It contains additional code and log messages, to make the development process easier.
baron.min.js is a production-ready version: weight less, works a little bit faster.
Baron do support nested scrollers. To make scrollers happy, follow the rule:
Third World War will not begun if you break that rule, but there may be some bad user-experience with baron-instances updates (when size of one scroller depends on size of another). See
/demo source.
Baron uses two old
CSS 2.1 technologies: 1)
overflow: scroll 2)
overflow: hidden.
|8+ ✔
|3.6+ ✔
|10+ ✔
|11.5+ ✔
|5.1+ ✔
|4+ ✔
Wanna support ie6 and Opera 9? Try baron@2 version + jQuery. Version 3+ uses
classList API and
style attribute.
$ and
event params if any. You also could remove jQuery from your page.
pull plugin removed, so you cannot use it anymore. But you can add it manually.
impact param default value changed to
scroller for all directions. That impact horizontal scrollbars.
If you use % cross-paddings (padding-left and padding-right for vertical direction) for scroller, it will be buggy in Mac OS X Firefox because of need for extra-padding to support it. Use pixels instead, or make html-container inside scroller.
Also, checkout changelog.
If you have any problems, just set
cssGuru option to
true.
MIT.