Barn

Barn provides a redis like API on top of localStorage (or any other storage implementing the web storage API). Operations are atomic so even if a users closes the browser window, or and error is thrown and not handled barn keeps a consistent state.

Usage

var barn = new Barn(localStorage); barn. set ( 'key' , 'val' ); console.log(barn. get ( 'key' )); // val barn.lpush( 'list' , 'val1' ); barn.lpush( 'list' , 'val2' ); console.log(barn.rpop( 'list' )); // val1 console.log(barn.rpop( 'list' )); // val2 barn.sadd( 'set' , 'val1' ); barn.sadd( 'set' , 'val2' ); barn.sadd( 'set' , 'val3' ); console.log(barn.smembers( 'set' )); // [ 'val1' , 'val2' , 'val3' ] barn.srem( 'set' , 'val3' ); console.log(barn.smembers( 'set' )); // [ 'val1' , 'val2' ]

Follow @AronKornhall for news and updates regarding this library.

Install

Browserify

npm install barn

Browser

bower install barn or just download dist/barn.js

Test

npm test

Reference

Constructor to create a new Barn instance

Arguments

namespace {String} an optional namespace parameter. Defaults to 'BARN' if not specified storage { storage } any storage implementing the web storage API. This would normally be either localStorage or sessionStorage

get the store value for key

set the store value for key

delete the store value for key

pop the leftmost value from list listKey

push the value val to the left end of list listKey

pop the rightmost value from list listKey

push the value val to the right end of list listKey

get the length of a list

get a range of elements from a list

add value val to set setKey

return an array containing all the items in set setKey

remove value val from set setKey

Condense the local storage representation of this Barn instance to save space and speeds up initialization. This is done automatically from time to time so normally there is no need to call this method explicitly.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Aron Kornhall aron@kornhall.se

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.