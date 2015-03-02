Barista is a simple URL router for NodeJS.
router.get( '/:beverage/near/:location(.:format)' )
.to( 'beverage.byLocation' )
router.first( '/coffee/near/90210', 'GET' )
// -> { controller:'beverage', action:'byLocation', beverage:'coffee', location:90210 }
router.url({
controller: 'beverage',
action: 'byLocation',
beverage: 'coffee',
location: 90210,
format: 'json'
})
// -> '/coffee/near/90210.json'
Install via npm, thusly:
npm install --save barista
Running barista in the browser? Try bower:
bower install --save barista
via node:
var Router = require('barista').Router;
var router = new Router;
in the browser:
var router = new Barista
router.match( '/products', 'GET' )
.to( 'products.index' )
router.match( '/products/:id', 'GET' )
.to( 'products.show' )
router.match( '/profiles/:username', 'GET' )
.to( 'users.show' )
router.match( '/products/:id(.:format)', 'GET' )
.to( 'products.show' )
router.get('/timezones/*tzname')
.to( 'timezones.select' )
router.first( '/timezones/America/Toronto', 'GET' )
// -> { controller:'timezones', action:'select', tzname:'America/Toronto' }
router.match( '/*path(.:format)' ) // a "catch-all" route:
.to( 'errors.notFound' )
router.first( '/somewhere/that/four-oh-fours.json', 'GET' )
// -> { controller:'errors', action:'notFound', path:'somewhere/that/four-oh-fours', format:'json' }
router.match( '/:beverage/near/:zipcode', 'GET' )
.to( 'beverage.byZipCode' )
.where({
// an array of options
beverage: [ 'coffee', 'tea', 'beer', 'warm_sake' ],
// a regex pattern
zipcode: /^\d{5}(-\d{4})?$/
})
router.match( '/:beverage/near/:location', 'GET' )
.to( 'beverage.byLocation' )
.where({
// could be a postal code
// OR a zip code
// OR the word 'me' (geolocation FTW)
location: [ /^\d{5}(-\d{4})?$/, /^[ABCEGHJKLMNPRSTVXY]{1}\d{1}[A-Z]{1} *\d{1}[A-Z]{1}\d{1}$/, 'me' ]
})
router.get( '/products/:id(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.show' )
router.put( '/products/:id(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.update' )
router.post( '/products' )
.to( 'products.create' )
router.del( '/products' )
.to( 'products.destroy' )
router.options( '/products' )
.to( 'products.options' )
router.resource( 'products' )
is equivalent to:
router.get( '/products(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.index' )
router.get( '/products/add(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.add' )
router.get( '/products/:id(.:format)' )
.to('products.show' )
router.get('/products/:id/edit(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.edit' )
router.post('/products(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.create' )
router.put('/products/:id(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.update' )
router.del('/products/:id(.:format)' )
.to( 'products.destroy' )
In some cases, you will need to remove routes on a running router. The
router.remove( name ) method will work for this, but requires
use of the otherwise unused
route.name( name ) method.
router.match( '/products/:id', 'GET' )
.to( 'products.show' )
.name('products_show')
router.remove('products_show')
The
router.first( url, method [, callback] ) method can be used in two ways:
var params = router.first( '/products/15', 'GET' )
OR
router.first( '/products/15', 'GET', function( err, params ){
if (err) {
// couldn't find match
}
// dispatch the request or something
})
You can get all the matching routes like so:
var params = router.all( '/products/15', 'GET' )
//=> [params, params, params....]
Pass in a params hash, get back a tasty string:
router.url( {
controller: 'products',
action: 'show',
id: 5
} )
//=> '/products/5'
router.url( {
controller: 'products',
action: 'show',
id: 5,
format: 'json'
} )
//=> '/products/5.json'
Set the optional second parameter to
true if you want
extra params appended as a query string:
router.url({
controller: 'products',
action: 'show',
id: 5,
format: 'json',
love: 'cheese'
}, true )
//=> '/products/5.json?love=cheese'
...might be in the
/docs folder...
...or might not exist at all.
Shit happens.
Write a test that fails and add it to the tests folder, then create an issue!
Patches welcome :-)
I'm Kieran Huggins in Toronto, Canada.