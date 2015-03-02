Barista is a simple URL router for NodeJS.

In a nutshell

router.get( '/:beverage/near/:location(.:format)' ) .to( 'beverage.byLocation' ) router.first( '/coffee/near/90210' , 'GET' ) router.url({ controller : 'beverage' , action : 'byLocation' , beverage : 'coffee' , location : 90210 , format : 'json' })

Getting Barista

Install via npm, thusly:

npm install --save barista

Running barista in the browser? Try bower:

bower install --save barista

Using Barista

via node:

var Router = require ( 'barista' ).Router; var router = new Router;

in the browser:

var router = new Barista

Adding routes

A simple example

router.match( '/products' , 'GET' ) .to( 'products.index' )

Rails-esque variable names

router.match( '/products/:id' , 'GET' ) .to( 'products.show' ) router.match( '/profiles/:username' , 'GET' ) .to( 'users.show' ) router.match( '/products/:id(.:format)' , 'GET' ) .to( 'products.show' )

Globs (they also capture slashes)

router.get( '/timezones/*tzname' ) .to( 'timezones.select' ) router.first( '/timezones/America/Toronto' , 'GET' ) router.match( '/*path(.:format)' ) .to( 'errors.notFound' ) router.first( '/somewhere/that/four-oh-fours.json' , 'GET' )

Match conditions

router.match( '/:beverage/near/:zipcode' , 'GET' ) .to( 'beverage.byZipCode' ) .where({ beverage : [ 'coffee' , 'tea' , 'beer' , 'warm_sake' ], zipcode : /^\d{5}(-\d{4})?$/ }) router.match( '/:beverage/near/:location' , 'GET' ) .to( 'beverage.byLocation' ) .where({ location : [ /^\d{5}(-\d{4})?$/ , /^[ABCEGHJKLMNPRSTVXY]{ 1 }\d{ 1 }[A-Z]{ 1 } *\d{ 1 }[A-Z]{ 1 }\d{ 1 }$/, 'me' ] })

Convenience methods

router.get( '/products/:id(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.show' ) router.put( '/products/:id(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.update' ) router.post( '/products' ) .to( 'products.create' ) router.del( '/products' ) .to( 'products.destroy' ) router.options( '/products' ) .to( 'products.options' )

REST Resources

router.resource( 'products' )

is equivalent to:

router.get( '/products(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.index' ) router.get( '/products/add(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.add' ) router.get( '/products/:id(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.show' ) router.get( '/products/:id/edit(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.edit' ) router.post( '/products(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.create' ) router.put( '/products/:id(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.update' ) router.del( '/products/:id(.:format)' ) .to( 'products.destroy' )

Removing Routes

In some cases, you will need to remove routes on a running router. The router.remove( name ) method will work for this, but requires use of the otherwise unused route.name( name ) method.

Adding a name (currently only used with this functionality)

router.match( '/products/:id' , 'GET' ) .to( 'products.show' ) .name( 'products_show' )

Removing a named route

router.remove( 'products_show' )

Resolution & dispatching

The router.first( url, method [, callback] ) method can be used in two ways:

var params = router.first( '/products/15' , 'GET' )

OR

router.first( '/products/15' , 'GET' , function ( err, params ) { if (err) { } })

You can get all the matching routes like so:

var params = router.all( '/products/15' , 'GET' )

Route generation

Pass in a params hash, get back a tasty string:

router.url( { controller : 'products' , action : 'show' , id : 5 } ) router.url( { controller : 'products' , action : 'show' , id : 5 , format : 'json' } )

Set the optional second parameter to true if you want extra params appended as a query string:

router.url({ controller : 'products' , action : 'show' , id : 5 , format : 'json' , love : 'cheese' }, true )

TODOs

Add namespace support

Better support for named routes

Customizable resources

Things I forgot...

...might be in the /docs folder...

...or might not exist at all.

Shit happens.

Write a test that fails and add it to the tests folder, then create an issue!

Patches welcome :-)

Who are you?

I'm Kieran Huggins in Toronto, Canada.