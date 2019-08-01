Baremetrics provides zero-setup subscription analytics & insights for Stripe, Braintree and Recurly. Get started today!

The Baremetrics date range picker is a simplified solution for selecting both date ranges and single dates all from a single calender view. There aren't a billion options but the code is pretty basic and modular so feel free to edit however to meet your own needs.

Design by Chris Meeks

Code by Tyler van der Hoeven

View a demo

View in a live production app

Installing

Using the date picker is pretty simple, you've just got to make a couple choices and include a couple settings. Create a div with a daterange class and then either the daterange--double or daterange--single classname for targeting the specific calendar you'd like to generate.

< div class = "daterange daterange--double" > </ div > < div class = "daterange daterange--single" > </ div >

Next you've just gotta create a new Calendar instance.

new Calendar({ element : $( '.daterange--single' ), current_date : '2015-06-15' , format : { input : 'M/D/YYYY' }, required : false }); new Calendar({ element : $( '.daterange--double' ), earliest_date : '2000-01-1' , latest_date : moment(), start_date : '2015-05-01' , end_date : '2015-05-31' , callback : function ( ) { var start = moment( this .start_date).format( 'll' ), end = moment( this .end_date).format( 'll' ); console .debug( 'Start Date: ' + start + '

End Date: ' + end); } });

Base Calendar Params

element *required [jQuery DOM object] jQuery DOM object of the calendar div you're working on

*required earliest_date [date YYYY-MM-DD] The earliest date to show in the calendar

latest_date [date YYYY-MM-DD] The latest date to show in the calendar

callback [function] A function for whenever a new date is saved Inside you have access to object variables like this.earliest_date and this.latest_date for doing things with your calendar's dates

format [object] Object containing formatting strings for.. you guessed it.. formatting your dates format: { input : 'MMMM D, YYYY' , jump_month : 'MMMM' , jump_year : 'YYYY' }

days_array [array] Array of the 7 strings you'd like to represent your days in the calendar days_array: [ 'S' , 'M' , 'T' , 'W' , 'T' , 'F' , 'S' ]



Single Calendar Params

current_date [date YYYY-MM-DD] The date to start the calendar on

required [boolean] Toggle if this field must have always have a valid selected date

placeholder [string] Set placeholder text (note this will only apply if the required key is set to false ). The default will be whatever moment date format you're using. (i.e. 'M/D/YYYY')



Double Calendar Params

start_date [date YYYY-MM-DD] The date to start the selection on for the calendar

end_date [date YYYY-MM-DD] The date to end the selection on for the calendar

same_day_range [boolean] Allow a range selection of a single day

format [preset key in format object] // see above The double calendar adds the preset key to the format object for formatting the preset dates in the preset dropdown

presets [boolean] or [object] If you don't want to show the preset link just set this to false otherwise the default is true which will just give you a basic preset of.. yep.. presets. BOOM! Otherwise, if you want to customize it up you can include an array of preset objects. Something like: presets: [{ label : 'Last month' , start : moment().subtract( 1 , 'month' ).startOf( 'month' ), end : moment().subtract( 1 , 'month' ).endOf( 'month' ) },{ label : 'Last year' , start : moment().subtract( 1 , 'year' ).startOf( 'year' ), end : moment().subtract( 1 , 'year' ).endOf( 'year' ) }]



Developing

I've included my signature gulpfile too so be sure and take a look at that as well.

$ cd <project directory> $ npm install $ gulp

I also use pow and the powder gem to run my local dev environments but however you plan on wrangling that the gulpfile turns on a livereload server so as long as you have the files serving somehow any changes you make will show up instantly.

Dependencies