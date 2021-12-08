An extremely tiny JavaScript utility for printing colorful console messages. Just ~15 lines of code and no dependencies. Nothing fancy.

Install

npm install barecolor

With pnpm

pnpm install barecolor

Usage

const print = require ( 'barecolor' ) print.black( 'This is black' ) print.blue( 'This is blue' ) print.cyan( 'This is cyan' ) print.gray( 'This is gray' ) print.green( 'This is green' ) print.magenta( 'This is magenta' ) print.red( 'This is red' ) print.white( 'This is white' ) print.yellow( 'This is yellow' ) print.blackln( 'This line is black' ) print.blueln( 'This line is blue' ) print.cyanln( 'This line is cyan' ) print.grayln( 'This line is gray' ) print.greenln( 'This line is green' ) print.magentaln( 'This line is magenta' ) print.redln( 'This line is red' ) print.whiteln( 'This line is white' ) print.yellowln( 'This line is yellow' )

License

Copyright 2020 OpenJS Foundation and contributors. Licensed under MIT.