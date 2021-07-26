openbase logo
bd

barcode-detector

by Niklas Gruien
1.0.0

Spec compliant polyfill of the Barcode Detection API 🤳

7.2K

16

7mos ago

0

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Readme

🚧 WIP: BarcodeDetector Polyfill 🚧

Spec compliant polyfill of the Barcode Detection API. It can be used for barcode/QR-code recognition in images from various kinds of sources including <canvas>, <img>, <image> (inside SVGs), <video>, File, Blob, ImageData, ImageBitmap, OffscreenCanvas.

[TODO: live demos]

Design goals:

  • spec compliance
  • support as many barcode formats as possible
  • detect multiple codes in one image
  • provide position/coordinate information of detected codes
  • sufficient performance to process live video streams

Installation

npm install barcode-detector

import BarcodeDetector from "barcode-detector"

// polyfill unless already supported
if (!("BarcodeDetector" in window)) {
  window.BarcodeDetector = BarcodeDetector
}

Usage

// pick barcode formats. Other formats will be ignored
const barcodeDetector = new BarcodeDetector({ formats: ["qr_code"] })

// directly pass an image element, video element, ...
const barcodes = await barcodeDetector.detect(someImageSource)

// can detect multiple barcodes in one image
const [ barcode1, barcode2, ...evenMoreBarcodes ] = barcodes

// access encoded string
const { rawValue } = barcode1

For in-depth documentation checkout the corresponding MDN page.

Supported Formats

src/BarcodeDetectorJsqr.ts:

  • aztec
  • code_128
  • code_39
  • code_93
  • codabar
  • data_matrix
  • ean_13
  • ean_8
  • itf
  • pdf417
  • ✔️ qr_code
  • upc_a
  • upc_e

src/BarcodeDetectorZXing.ts (not exposed at the moment. See #1):

  • ✔️ aztec
  • ✔️ code_128
  • ✔️ code_39
  • code_93
  • codabar
  • ✔️ data_matrix
  • ✔️ ean_13
  • ✔️ ean_8
  • ✔️ itf
  • ✔️ pdf417
  • ✔️ qr_code
  • upc_a
  • upc_e

