Spec compliant polyfill of the Barcode Detection API.
It can be used for barcode/QR-code recognition in images from various kinds of
sources including
<canvas>,
<img>,
<image> (inside SVGs),
<video>,
File,
Blob,
ImageData,
ImageBitmap,
OffscreenCanvas.
[TODO: live demos]
Design goals:
npm install barcode-detector
import BarcodeDetector from "barcode-detector"
// polyfill unless already supported
if (!("BarcodeDetector" in window)) {
window.BarcodeDetector = BarcodeDetector
}
// pick barcode formats. Other formats will be ignored
const barcodeDetector = new BarcodeDetector({ formats: ["qr_code"] })
// directly pass an image element, video element, ...
const barcodes = await barcodeDetector.detect(someImageSource)
// can detect multiple barcodes in one image
const [ barcode1, barcode2, ...evenMoreBarcodes ] = barcodes
// access encoded string
const { rawValue } = barcode1
For in-depth documentation checkout the corresponding MDN page.
src/BarcodeDetectorJsqr.ts:
aztec
code_128
code_39
code_93
codabar
data_matrix
ean_13
ean_8
itf
pdf417
qr_code
upc_a
upc_e
src/BarcodeDetectorZXing.ts (not exposed at the moment. See #1):
aztec
code_128
code_39
code_93
codabar
data_matrix
ean_13
ean_8
itf
pdf417
qr_code
upc_a
upc_e