🚧 WIP: BarcodeDetector Polyfill 🚧

Spec compliant polyfill of the Barcode Detection API. It can be used for barcode/QR-code recognition in images from various kinds of sources including <canvas> , <img> , <image> (inside SVGs), <video> , File , Blob , ImageData , ImageBitmap , OffscreenCanvas .

[TODO: live demos]

Design goals:

spec compliance

support as many barcode formats as possible

detect multiple codes in one image

provide position/coordinate information of detected codes

sufficient performance to process live video streams

Installation

npm install barcode-detector

import BarcodeDetector from "barcode-detector" if (!( "BarcodeDetector" in window )) { window .BarcodeDetector = BarcodeDetector }

Usage

const barcodeDetector = new BarcodeDetector({ formats : [ "qr_code" ] }) const barcodes = await barcodeDetector.detect(someImageSource) const [ barcode1, barcode2, ...evenMoreBarcodes ] = barcodes const { rawValue } = barcode1

For in-depth documentation checkout the corresponding MDN page.

Supported Formats

src/BarcodeDetectorJsqr.ts :

❌ aztec

❌ code_128

❌ code_39

❌ code_93

❌ codabar

❌ data_matrix

❌ ean_13

❌ ean_8

❌ itf

❌ pdf417

✔️ qr_code

❌ upc_a

❌ upc_e

src/BarcodeDetectorZXing.ts (not exposed at the moment. See #1):