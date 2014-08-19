Generate 1D and 2D barcodes
npm install barcode
Set it up and specify your type and options. The following 3 are the only required ones.
var barcode = require('barcode');
var code39 = barcode('code39', {
data: "it works",
width: 400,
height: 100,
});
Next choose from the three methods below how you want to output your barcode.
Stream
Get a stream of the final image data. you can collect this and save out a new PNG (default type), pipe it elsewhere, or save it to a CDN.
code39.getStream(function (err, readStream) {
if (err) throw err;
// 'readStream' is an instance of ReadableStream
readStream.pipe(CdnWriteStream);
});
File to disk
Save an image out to the file system, pretty simple. Just be sure to specify your outfile.
var outfile = path.join(__dirname, 'imgs', 'mycode.png')
code39.saveImage(outfile, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('File has been written!');
});
Base64 encoded
img src
Often times, barcodes are single use for a single print or whatever. With this method, we can create one on the fly and just send the base64 encoded image to the browser through the HTML.
code39.getBase64(function (err, imgsrc) {
if (err) throw err;
// if we're using HTTP or another framework
res.end('<img src="' + imgsrc + '">');
});
Much of the underlying code for the generation is being rewritten, however the API will remain the same. As a rule, anything new will have to be testable.
Things todo:
In the future:
gm or output html (bars with css
or canvas)