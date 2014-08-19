barcode generator

Generate 1D and 2D barcodes

Supported 1D types

Supported 2D types

Requirements

A working installation of GraphicsMagick.

node >= 0.10.0

Installing

npm install barcode

Usage

Set it up and specify your type and options. The following 3 are the only required ones.

var barcode = require ( 'barcode' ); var code39 = barcode( 'code39' , { data : "it works" , width : 400 , height : 100 , });

Next choose from the three methods below how you want to output your barcode.

Stream

Get a stream of the final image data. you can collect this and save out a new PNG (default type), pipe it elsewhere, or save it to a CDN.

code39.getStream( function ( err, readStream ) { if (err) throw err; readStream.pipe(CdnWriteStream); });

File to disk

Save an image out to the file system, pretty simple. Just be sure to specify your outfile.

var outfile = path.join(__dirname, 'imgs' , 'mycode.png' ) code39.saveImage(outfile, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'File has been written!' ); });

Base64 encoded img src

Often times, barcodes are single use for a single print or whatever. With this method, we can create one on the fly and just send the base64 encoded image to the browser through the HTML.

code39.getBase64( function ( err, imgsrc ) { if (err) throw err; res.end( '<img src="' + imgsrc + '">' ); });

Refactor

Much of the underlying code for the generation is being rewritten, however the API will remain the same. As a rule, anything new will have to be testable.

Things todo:

Move all checksums and ECC to a module in lib/utils

Use the new barcode generation class: Barcode2D.js

Remove uses of Barcode1D and in-place image generation

Create separate functions for generating sequences

In the future:

Abstract drawing to be able to draw with gm or output html (bars with css or canvas)

License

The MIT License (MIT)