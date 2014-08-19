openbase logo
barcode

by Sam Thompson
0.1.0 (see all)

barcode generation for nodejs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

978

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Barcode Generator

Readme

barcode generator Build Status

Generate 1D and 2D barcodes

Supported 1D types

Supported 2D types

Requirements

Installing

npm install barcode

Usage

Set it up and specify your type and options. The following 3 are the only required ones.

var barcode = require('barcode');
var code39 = barcode('code39', {
    data: "it works",
    width: 400,
    height: 100,
});

Next choose from the three methods below how you want to output your barcode.

Stream

Get a stream of the final image data. you can collect this and save out a new PNG (default type), pipe it elsewhere, or save it to a CDN.

code39.getStream(function (err, readStream) {
    if (err) throw err;

    // 'readStream' is an instance of ReadableStream
    readStream.pipe(CdnWriteStream);
});

File to disk

Save an image out to the file system, pretty simple. Just be sure to specify your outfile.

var outfile = path.join(__dirname, 'imgs', 'mycode.png')
code39.saveImage(outfile, function (err) {
    if (err) throw err;

    console.log('File has been written!');
});

Base64 encoded img src

Often times, barcodes are single use for a single print or whatever. With this method, we can create one on the fly and just send the base64 encoded image to the browser through the HTML.

code39.getBase64(function (err, imgsrc) {
    if (err) throw err;

    // if we're using HTTP or another framework
    res.end('<img src="' + imgsrc + '">');
});

Refactor

Much of the underlying code for the generation is being rewritten, however the API will remain the same. As a rule, anything new will have to be testable.

Things todo:

  • Move all checksums and ECC to a module in lib/utils
  • Use the new barcode generation class: Barcode2D.js
  • Remove uses of Barcode1D and in-place image generation
  • Create separate functions for generating sequences

In the future:

  • Abstract drawing to be able to draw with gm or output html (bars with css or canvas)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial