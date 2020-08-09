Like mustache, but simple, tiny and fast.
# Using npm
npm install --save barbe
# Using yarn
yarn add barbe
const barbe = require("barbe");
// Use {curly braces}, which is default
console.log(barbe("Hello {world}!", {
world: "Mars"
}));
// => "Hello Mars!"
// Different separators
console.log(barbe("Hello <world>!", ["<", ">"], {
world: "World"
}));
// => "Hello World!"
// Use a function instead of a string
console.log(barbe("Hello ###world##!", ["###", "##"], {
world: function () {
return "Sun";
}
}));
// => "Hello Sun!"
// Use a function instead of a string
console.log(barbe("Hello {{worlds.pluto}} from {{worlds.earth}}!", ["{{", "}}"], {
worlds: {
pluto: function () {
return "Pluto";
}
, earth: "Earth"
}
}));
// => "Hello Pluto from Earth!"
There are few ways to get help:
barbe(text, arr, data)
Renders the input template including the data.
text: The template text.
arr: An array of two elements: the first one being the start snippet (default:
"{") and the second one being the end snippet (default:
"}").
data: The template data.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
