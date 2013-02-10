Node.js Bar

Http-server goes into a bar

What is Node.js Bar?

Node.js Bar is a node.js framework for building large modular web applications.

How does it work?

Bar can be run in any folder, all javascript files in that folder will be transformed to drinkers and then runned as a part of Node.js Bar. Bar have a pool full of drinks. Every drinker has a pint which is a merely the same thing as a pool, but smaller and with local features. So in, basically, pint and pool are both the same EventEmitter2 instance. Because of that, drinkers can communicate with each other by emitting and listening events. At any time drinker can leave and enter Bar. That process is essentially the same as the Module autoreload process.

Where can I run Bar?

As I said before, Bar can be run at any folder. You only need to have it installed globally using npm

Installation

[sudo] npm install bar -g

Documentation

Drinker API

Every drinker can access pool methods: on , emit , addListener , removeListener and etc. They're exposed to global context (Drinkers are running in separate contexts).

on( 'some-event' , function ( ) { }); emit( 'some-event' , someData = { a : 1 });

Also name , hook , snap methods are exposed to global context.

Name

Every drinker should introduce itself by calling name . Only letters, digits, underscores and hyphens can be used for a Drinker's name.

name( 'your-drinker-name' );

Drinker events

At any time, when drinker's code was changed - Bar will immediately emit leave.${drinker.name} event and create new drinker to replace old one. All event handlers attached to Bar's pool will be removed before that.

name( 'drinker-name' ); on( 'leave.drinker-name' , function ( ) { });

There're two method for building persistent relationships between two Drinkers: hook and snap . snap will pass arguments to hook callback regardless of the order in which they were called.

name( 'hook' ); hook( 'beer' , function ( from, amount ) { });

name( 'snap' ); snap( 'beer' , 'Bob Smith' , 10 );

You should use hook and snap pattern to share objects between multiple drinkers.

More info

To find more info look at examples.

Credits

Image by Creatunco

LICENSE

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Fedor Indutny, 2013.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.