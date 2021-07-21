Baqend JavaScript SDK

Baqend JavaScript SDK and CLI for High-Performance Websites

CLI

Baqend provides a CLI to easily manage your app. Install it by typing npm install -g baqend . Afterwards you can use the baqend command in your terminal.

If you don't already have a Baqend account, type baqend register to create your first app. Now you can open the dashboard of your app with baqend dashboard . To see all the command use baqend help .

Setup

To use the Baqend SDK, just include the baqend.js or baqend.min.js from the dist folder at the bottom of your body.

Alternatively you can install the Baqend SDK with npm. Just type npm install baqend

Or download the latest release directly from GitHub.

< script nomodule type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/baqend.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" src = "dist/baqend.es2015.min.js" > </ script >

You can use unpkg.com to directly load the dependency into your browser

< script nomodule type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" src = "https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.min.js" > </ script >

The Baqend SDK provides a global Baqend variable by default.

Initialize

Before you can actually use the Baqend SDK, you must link the Baqend SDK to your Baqend Account. Just call Baqend.db.connect(<your Baqend APP>) after including the Baqend SDK.

The Baqend SDK connects to your Baqend and initialize the SDK. If the connection was successfully established the ready callback will be called, and the db can be used to load, query and save objects.

< script type = "module" > import { db } from 'https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.min.js' ; db.connect( 'example' ); db.connect( 'example' , false ); db.connect( 'https://baqend.example.com/v1' ); await db.ready(); db.User.find() </ script >

Upgrading from 2.x

There are may some steps required to upgrade to the v3 version if you have previously used our v2 release.

We recommend changing your current imports to use the new ES2015 module structure of the SDK. Therefore, you should migrate your code to use the new ES2015 module imports:

< script type = "module" > import { db, util } from 'https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.min.js' ; await db.connect( '<your-app>' ); const result = await db.MyClass.find().resultList(); result.forEach( object => { ... })

You may change some import path. With node 14+ you can't require any specific subpath directly anymore. Accessing subpackages of the SDK can now be made by importing the submodule and use the modules from it:

import { util, metamodel } from 'baqend' ; util.uuid()

To enable better tree shaking support we have moved some classes from the util submodule to the new intersection submodule. The classes can still be accessed through the util module, but a deprecation warning will be logged. You should change the imports from util to intersection to fix the warning.

import { util, intersection } from 'baqend' ; util.Permission() intersection.Permission()

If you have previously relied on the global DB variable, you must expose the global DB variable manually now. This will provide you with all the exports which were available in the 2.x release of the SDK:

window .DB = Baqend.db; await DB.connect( '<your-app>' ); const result = await DB.MyClass.find().resultList(); ...

We have dropped the cryptojs dependency and have replaced it with a native implementation of node.js / browser APIs. As a direct result, we have to change the signature of file.url -> string to an asynchronous version of it by providing

file.createURL() -> Promise<string> as a new method. Accessing the old property file.url will throw an exception.

All previously shipped shims are removed from our bundles to make the overall library size smaller. If you still need to support old Browsers e.g. IE, ensure that you will bundle a Promise shim to let the SDK work properly.

We have improved the typescript support by providing better typings. You may experience some new typescript errors since the typings are more precise in many cases.

Baqend Real-Time SDK

If you want to use real-time queries, you must include Rx.js in your project as well. The realtime components are now core part of v3 release of the SDK and no alternative module must be used.

The Rx.js module will be loaded as a optional peer dependency from the global Rx variable or will be required via. require('rxjs') call. If rxjs can't be loaded the realtime components of the SDK will throw an exception.

You can use the unpkg CDN to get all dependencies:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/rxjs/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" > import { db } from 'https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.js' ; await db.connect( '<your-app>' ); const observable = db.MyClass.find().resultStream(); observable.subscribe( ( result ) => { result.forEach( object => { ... }) }) </ script >

Usage in Node.js

The Baqend SDK can also be used in Node.js. Just do an npm install baqend and use require('baqend') for old node environments or import { db } from 'baqend' in your code.

Up to Node.js v12

const { db } = require ( 'baqend' ); db.connect( 'example' ); db.ready( function ( ) { db.User.find() ... });

Node.js v13+

import { db } from 'baqend' ; await db.connect( 'example' ); await db.User.find() ...

Note: The Baqend Real-Time SDK can be used by just installing Rx.js as well npm install rxjs

License

This Baqend SDK is published under the very permissive MIT license