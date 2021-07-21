Baqend JavaScript SDK and CLI for High-Performance Websites
Baqend provides a CLI to easily manage your app. Install it by typing
npm install -g baqend.
Afterwards you can use the
baqend command in your terminal.
If you don't already have a Baqend account, type
baqend register to create your first app.
Now you can open the dashboard of your app with
baqend dashboard. To see all the command use
baqend help.
To use the Baqend SDK, just include the baqend.js or
baqend.min.js from the dist folder
at the bottom of your body.
Alternatively you can install the Baqend SDK with npm. Just type
npm install baqend
Or download the latest release directly from GitHub.
<!-- for legacy browsers -->
<script nomodule type="text/javascript" src="dist/baqend.es5.min.js"></script>
<!-- for browsers with module support -->
<script type="module" src="dist/baqend.es2015.min.js"></script>
You can use unpkg.com to directly load the dependency into your browser
<!-- for legacy browsers -->
<script nomodule type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es5.min.js"></script>
<!-- for browsers with module support -->
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.min.js"></script>
The Baqend SDK provides a global
Baqend variable by default.
Before you can actually use the Baqend SDK, you must link the Baqend SDK to your Baqend Account.
Just call
Baqend.db.connect(<your Baqend APP>) after including the Baqend SDK.
The Baqend SDK connects to your Baqend and initialize the SDK. If the connection was successfully established
the ready callback will be called, and the
db can be used to load, query and save objects.
<script type="module">
import { db } from 'https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.min.js';
// connects to your Baqend Accounts example app
db.connect('example');
// Or pass false as a second parameter for an unencrypted connection (not recommended)
db.connect('example', false);
// For custom deployments i.e. the community edition use:
db.connect('https://baqend.example.com/v1');
// waits while the SDK connects to your Baqend
await db.ready();
// work with your Baqend instance
db.User.find()
</script>
There are may some steps required to upgrade to the v3 version if you have previously used our v2 release.
We recommend changing your current imports to use the new ES2015 module structure of the SDK. Therefore, you should migrate your code to use the new ES2015 module imports:
<script type="module">
import { db, util } from 'https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.min.js';
await db.connect('<your-app>');
const result = await db.MyClass.find().resultList();
result.forEach(object => {
...
})
You may change some import path. With node 14+ you can't require any specific subpath directly anymore. Accessing subpackages of the SDK can now be made by importing the submodule and use the modules from it:
import { util, metamodel } from 'baqend';
// generates a random uuid
util.uuid()
To enable better tree shaking support we have moved some classes from the util submodule to the new intersection submodule. The classes can still be accessed through the util module, but a deprecation warning will be logged. You should change the imports from util to intersection to fix the warning.
import { util, intersection } from 'baqend';
util.Permission() // access via util is deprecated
intersection.Permission() // change it by improting from the new submodule
If you have previously relied on the global DB variable, you must expose the global DB variable manually now. This will provide you with all the exports which were available in the 2.x release of the SDK:
window.DB = Baqend.db;
await DB.connect('<your-app>');
const result = await DB.MyClass.find().resultList();
...
We have dropped the cryptojs dependency and have replaced it with a native implementation of node.js / browser APIs.
As a direct result, we have to change the signature of
file.url -> string to an asynchronous version of it by providing
file.createURL() -> Promise<string> as a new method. Accessing the old property
file.url will throw an exception.
All previously shipped shims are removed from our bundles to make the overall library size smaller.
If you still need to support old Browsers e.g. IE, ensure that you will bundle a
Promise shim to let the SDK work
properly.
We have improved the typescript support by providing better typings. You may experience some new typescript errors since the typings are more precise in many cases.
If you want to use real-time queries, you must include Rx.js in your project as well. The realtime components are now core part of v3 release of the SDK and no alternative module must be used.
The Rx.js module will be loaded as a optional peer dependency from the global Rx variable
or will be required via.
require('rxjs') call.
If rxjs can't be loaded the realtime components of the SDK will throw an exception.
You can use the unpkg CDN to get all dependencies:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/rxjs/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js"></script>
<!-- include the SDK after rxjs -->
<script type="module">
import { db } from 'https://unpkg.com/baqend@3/dist/baqend.es2015.js';
await db.connect('<your-app>');
const observable = db.MyClass.find().resultStream();
observable.subscribe((result) => {
result.forEach(object => {
...
})
})
</script>
The Baqend SDK can also be used in Node.js. Just do an
npm install baqend and use
require('baqend') for old node environments or
import { db } from 'baqend' in your code.
Up to Node.js v12
const { db } = require('baqend');
// connects to your Baqend Accounts example app
db.connect('example');
// waits while the SDK connects to your Baqend
db.ready(function() {
// work with your Baqend
db.User.find()
...
});
Node.js v13+
import { db } from 'baqend';
// connects to your Baqend Accounts example app
// and waits while the SDK connects to your Baqend
await db.connect('example');
// work with your Baqend
await db.User.find()
...
Note: The Baqend Real-Time SDK can be used by just installing Rx.js as well
npm install rxjs
This Baqend SDK is published under the very permissive MIT license