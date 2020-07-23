Bap is a toolkit for making beats and composing sequences with Javascript and Web Audio for playback in modern browsers. It is inspired by the classic "MPC workflow" and built to make all aspects of beatmaking completely modular and reusable.

Install and import

From npm

$ npm install --save bap

From rawgit CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/adamrenklint/bap/v0.8.0/bap.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

var bap = require ( 'bap' ); var kit = bap.kit(); var oscillator = bap.oscillator({ frequency : 440 }); kit.slot( 'Q' ).layer(oscillator); kit.slot( 'W' ).layer(oscillator.with({ frequency : 330 })); kit.slot( 'E' ).layer(bap.sample( 'foo.wav' )); var pattern = bap.pattern(); pattern.channel( 1 ).add( [ '1.*.01' , '1Q' , 48 , 70 , 0 , -50 ], [ '1.2.01' , '1W' , 96 , 100 , 0 , 50 ], [ '1.4.01' , '1E' ] ); pattern.kit( 1 , kit).start();

Basic concepts

Bap runs at 96 ticks per beat, with a position signature like MPC: bar.beat.tick

Kits are like instruments (programs in MPC terms) and contains infinite slots, each with infinite layers of samples and oscillators

Patterns are playable collections of channels containing notes, and connect with kits

Notes are defined by six main parameters: position, target, duration, volume, pan and pitch

Only position and target params are required, all others can be null/falsy/undefined

Positions containing expressions are automatically expanded

When a layer is played, it merges the params of the note, channel, layer, slot and kit

Known issues

Creating effect nodes on-the-fly is not performing well in Firefox, resulting in clipping on the initial run of a pattern

Resources

API

All objects are based on ampersand-state

on(name, callback) register event callback

register event callback off(name, [callback]) unregister event callback

unregister event callback once(name, callback) register single-run event callback

register single-run event callback with(params) return a clone of itself with params

return a clone of itself with params toJSON() return current params as JSON

bap

clock reference to clock singleton

reference to clock singleton volume number between 0 and 999, master volume setting, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, master volume setting, defaults to 100 kit(params) returns a new kit

returns a new kit slot(params) returns a new slot

returns a new slot layer(params) returns a new layer

returns a new layer oscillator(params) returns a new oscillator

returns a new oscillator sample(params) returns a new sample

returns a new sample pattern(params) returns a new pattern

returns a new pattern sequence(sequence..., params) returns a new sequence

returns a new sequence channel(params) returns a new channel

returns a new channel note(params) returns a new note

returns a new note reverb(params) returns a new reverb

returns a new reverb delay(params) returns a new delay

returns a new delay compressor(params) returns a new compressor

returns a new compressor overdrive(params) returns a new overdrive

returns a new overdrive filter(params) returns a new filter

returns a new filter chorus(params) returns a new chorus

returns a new chorus phaser(params) returns a new phaser

returns a new phaser pingpong(params) returns a new [ping pong delay](#ping pong delay)

returns a new [ping pong delay](#ping pong delay) new() returns a new instance of Bap, with its clock and event bus separated from other instances

params

mute boolean, defaults to false

boolean, defaults to volume number between 0 and 999 , defaults to 100

number between and , defaults to length number, length in seconds, overriden by duration if shorter

number, length in seconds, overriden by duration if shorter duration number, duration in ticks, overriden by length if shorter

number, duration in ticks, overriden by length if shorter attack number, attack in seconds

number, attack in seconds release number, release in seconds

number, release in seconds pitch number between -999 and 999 representing the pitch shift in semitones, defaults to 0

number between and representing the pitch shift in semitones, defaults to pan number between -100 and 100 , defaults to 0

events

started triggered on Note, Channel, Pattern, Kit, Slot and Layer when sound source starts playing

triggered on Note, Channel, Pattern, Kit, Slot and Layer when sound source starts playing stopped triggered on Note, Channel, Pattern, Kit, Slot and Layer when sound source stops playing

clock

playing boolean, current state of playback, can be changed to start or pause

boolean, current state of playback, can be changed to start or pause position string in format bar.beat.tick , can be set to move playback position

string in format , can be set to move playback position bar , beat , tick numbers, equal and bound to position, can be set to move playback position

, , numbers, equal and bound to position, can be set to move playback position tempo number, current tempo of playback, read only

number, current tempo of playback, read only step function, called on each step with note and time as arguments, able to cancel step by returning false

function, called on each step with note and time as arguments, able to cancel step by returning false sequence pattern or sequence currently playing

pattern or sequence currently playing start() start playback, if current pattern is set

start playback, if current pattern is set start(pattern) set current pattern and start playback

set current pattern and start playback pause() stop playback

stop playback stop() stop playback and set position to 1.1.01

kit

slot() returns blank slot assigned to next id

returns blank slot assigned to next id slot(id) returns existing or blank slot with id

returns existing or blank slot with id slot(id, slot) assign slot instance to id

assign slot instance to id slot(slot) assign slot instance to next id

assign slot instance to next id connect(effect) route output signal to destination via effect or chain

route output signal to destination via effect or chain bypass boolean to bypass all effects, effect type string or array of strings to bypass specific effect types, defaults to false

slot

layer() returns a blank layer assigned to next id

returns a blank layer assigned to next id layer(id) returns existing or blank layer with id

returns existing or blank layer with id layer(id, layer) assign layer instance to id

assign layer instance to id layer(layer) assign layer instance to next id

assign layer instance to next id layer(sampleSrc) returns a new sample layer, assigned to next id

returns a new sample layer, assigned to next id start(time, [params]) start playback of slot at (AudioContext) time

start playback of slot at (AudioContext) time start([params]) start playback of slot immediately

start playback of slot immediately stop(time, [params]) stop playback of slot at (AudioContext) time

stop playback of slot at (AudioContext) time stop([params]) stop playback of slot immediately

stop playback of slot immediately connect(effect) route output signal to destination via effect or chain

route output signal to destination via effect or chain bypass boolean to bypass all effects, effect type string or array of strings to bypass specific effect types, defaults to false

layer

start(time, [params]) start playback of slot at (AudioContext) time

start playback of slot at (AudioContext) time start([params]) start playback of slot immediately

start playback of slot immediately connect(effect) route output signal to destination via effect or chain

route output signal to destination via effect or chain bypass boolean to bypass all effects, effect type string or array of strings to bypass specific effect types, defaults to false

oscillator

frequency number, frequency of oscillation in hertz, defaults to 0

number, frequency of oscillation in hertz, defaults to note string, note identifier like C3 or a4 - if set, overrides frequency

string, note identifier like or - if set, overrides frequency shape string, shape of waveform, defaults to sine , other values are square , sawtooth , triangle and custom

sample

src string, url used to load sample buffer

string, url used to load sample buffer offset number, starting point offset in seconds, defaults to 0

number, starting point offset in seconds, defaults to channel string, defines how to handle stereo buffers: left or right uses a single channel, merge and diff combines or differentates between channels, default is null and does nothing

string, defines how to handle stereo buffers: or uses a single channel, and combines or differentates between channels, default is and does nothing reverse boolean, reverse buffer or slice of buffer

boolean, reverse buffer or slice of buffer loop number, loop length in seconds, defaults to 0 i.e. not looping

number, loop length in seconds, defaults to i.e. not looping slice(pieces) returns a kit with the sample sliced into even-sized sections

returns a kit with the sample sliced into even-sized sections bitcrush number between 0 and 16, resamples waveform to defined bit depth, defaults to 0 , i.e. no resampling

number between 0 and 16, resamples waveform to defined bit depth, defaults to , i.e. no resampling bitcrushFrequency number between 20 and 22050, normalization frequency at which to apply the bitcrusher effect, defaults to 6500

number between 20 and 22050, normalization frequency at which to apply the bitcrusher effect, defaults to 6500 bitcrushMix number between 0 and 100, ratio of wet bitcrushed signal to mix with dry signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 100, ratio of wet bitcrushed signal to mix with dry signal, defaults to 50 trimToZeroCrossingPoint boolean, automatically trim sample start and end to zero crossing point to avoid clipping, defaults to true

pattern

playing boolean, current state of playback, can be changed to start or pause

boolean, current state of playback, can be changed to start or pause tempo number, playback tempo in bpm, defaults to 120

number, playback tempo in bpm, defaults to 120 bars number, length of pattern in bars, defaults to 1

number, length of pattern in bars, defaults to 1 beatsPerBar number, amount of beats per bar, defaults to 4

number, amount of beats per bar, defaults to 4 loop boolean, define if pattern should loop, defaults to true

boolean, define if pattern should loop, defaults to true volume number between 0 and 999, master volume for pattern, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, master volume for pattern, defaults to 100 transform function to be called after expanding position expressions into notes, called after channel.transform

function to be called after expanding position expressions into notes, called after channel() returns a blank channel assigned to next id

returns a blank channel assigned to next id channel(id) returns existing or blank channel with id

returns existing or blank channel with id channel(id, channel) assign channel instance to id

assign channel instance to id channel(channel) assign channel instance to next id

assign channel instance to next id start() start playback of pattern

start playback of pattern pause() stop playback

stop playback stop() stop playback and set position to 1.1.01

stop playback and set position to kit(id, kit) connect kit to id

connect kit to id kit(id) return kit connected to id

return kit connected to id then(sequence, ...) return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns after pattern

return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns after pattern after(sequence, ...) return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns before pattern

return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns before pattern and(sequence, ...) return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns layered with pattern

sequence

constructor(sequence, ..., [params]) the sequence constructor optionally takes any number of sequences and patterns as argument before the usual params

the sequence constructor optionally takes any number of sequences and patterns as argument before the usual params playing boolean, current state of playback, can be changed to start or pause

boolean, current state of playback, can be changed to start or pause loop boolean, define if sequence should loop, defaults to false

boolean, define if sequence should loop, defaults to false sequences an array of sequences, patterns or arrays of sequences and patterns

an array of sequences, patterns or arrays of sequences and patterns bars number, length in bars, read-only

number, length in bars, read-only then(sequence, ...) return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns after sequence

return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns after sequence after(sequence, ...) return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns before sequence

return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns before sequence and(sequence, ...) return new sequence with passed sequences and patterns layered with sequence

channel

transform function to be called after expanding position expressions into notes, called after note.transform , can return false to not execute pattern.transform

function to be called after expanding position expressions into notes, called after , can return to not execute add(note, note, ...) schedule note(s) to be played within context of channel

schedule note(s) to be played within context of channel connect(effect) route output signal to destination via effect or chain

route output signal to destination via effect or chain bypass boolean to bypass all effects, effect type string or array of strings to bypass specific effect types, defaults to false

note

transform function to be called after expanding position expressions into notes, called before channel.transform , can return false to not execute channel.transform

function to be called after expanding position expressions into notes, called before , can return to not execute start([time]) start playback of note at (AudioContext) time or immediately

start playback of note at (AudioContext) time or immediately stop([time]) stop playback of note at (AudioContext) time or immediately

stop playback of note at (AudioContext) time or immediately connect(effect) route output signal to destination via effect or chain

route output signal to destination via effect or chain bypass boolean to bypass all effects, effect type string or array of strings to bypass specific effect types, defaults to false

reverb

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 30

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 30 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 100 time number, impulse time in seconds, defaults to 1

number, impulse time in seconds, defaults to 1 decay number, drop off time in seconds, defaults to 3

number, drop off time in seconds, defaults to 3 filter string, type of filter (highpass, lowpass, bandpass, lowshelf, highshelf, peaking, notch, allpass), defaults to highpass

string, type of filter (highpass, lowpass, bandpass, lowshelf, highshelf, peaking, notch, allpass), defaults to highpass cutoff number, frequency where filter is applied, defaults to 2000

number, frequency where filter is applied, defaults to 2000 reverse boolean, defaults to false

boolean, defaults to false bypass boolean, defaults to false

delay

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 100 sync boolean, sync delay with current tempo, defaults to false

boolean, sync delay with current tempo, defaults to false time number between 0.001 and 4, delay time in seconds (or beats if sync is true), defaults to 0.3

number between 0.001 and 4, delay time in seconds (or beats if sync is true), defaults to 0.3 feedback number between 0 and 999, amount of regeneration from processed signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of regeneration from processed signal, defaults to 50 filter string, type of filter (highpass, lowpass, bandpass, lowshelf, highshelf, peaking, notch, allpass), defaults to highpass

string, type of filter (highpass, lowpass, bandpass, lowshelf, highshelf, peaking, notch, allpass), defaults to highpass cutoff number, frequency where filter is applied, defaults to 2000

number, frequency where filter is applied, defaults to 2000 bypass boolean, defaults to false

compressor

threshold number between -100 and 0, decibel value above which the compression will start taking effect, defaults to -12

number between -100 and 0, decibel value above which the compression will start taking effect, defaults to -12 knee number between 0 and 40, decibel value representing the range above the threshold where the curve smoothly transitions to the compressed portion, defaults to 30

number between 0 and 40, decibel value representing the range above the threshold where the curve smoothly transitions to the compressed portion, defaults to 30 ratio number between 0 and 20, amount of change in dB needed in input for 1 dB change in the output, defaults to 12

number between 0 and 20, amount of change in dB needed in input for 1 dB change in the output, defaults to 12 attack number, seconds required to reduce the gain by 10 dB, defaults to 0

number, seconds required to reduce the gain by 10 dB, defaults to 0 release number, seconds required to increase the gain by 10 dB, defaults to 0.25

number, seconds required to increase the gain by 10 dB, defaults to 0.25 gain number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100 bypass boolean, defaults to false

overdrive

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50 preBand number between 0 and 100, amount of preband filtering, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 100, amount of preband filtering, defaults to 50 color number between 20 and 22050, frequency cutoff for preband filtering, defaults to 800

number between 20 and 22050, frequency cutoff for preband filtering, defaults to 800 postCut number between 20 and 22050, frequency cutoff for post filter, defaults to 3000

number between 20 and 22050, frequency cutoff for post filter, defaults to 3000 gain number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100 bypass boolean, defaults to false

filter

based on BiquadFilterNode

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50 shape string, type of filter (highpass, lowpass, bandpass, lowshelf, highshelf, peaking, notch, allpass), defaults to highpass

string, type of filter (highpass, lowpass, bandpass, lowshelf, highshelf, peaking, notch, allpass), defaults to highpass frequency number between 20 and 22050, frequency at which to apply effect, defaults to 440

number between 20 and 22050, frequency at which to apply effect, defaults to 440 q number between 0.001 and 100, controls the frequency band width or peak at cutoff, defaults to 1

number between 0.001 and 100, controls the frequency band width or peak at cutoff, defaults to 1 value number between -999 and 999, amount of gain to affected frequency band, defaults to 0

number between -999 and 999, amount of gain to affected frequency band, defaults to 0 gain number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100 bypass boolean, defaults to false

chorus

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50 rate number between 0.01 and 99, defaults to 1.5

number between 0.01 and 99, defaults to 1.5 feedback number between 0 and 999, defaults to 0.2

number between 0 and 999, defaults to 0.2 delay number between 0 and 1, defaults to 0.005

number between 0 and 1, defaults to 0.005 gain number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100 bypass boolean, defaults to false

phaser

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50 rate number between 0.01 and 99, defaults to 1.5

number between 0.01 and 99, defaults to 1.5 depth number between 0 and 1, defaults to 0.3

number between 0 and 1, defaults to 0.3 feedback number between 0 and 999, defaults to 0.2

number between 0 and 999, defaults to 0.2 stereoPhase number between 0 and 180, defaults to 45

number between 0 and 180, defaults to 45 modulationFrequency number between 500 and 1500, defaults to 750

number between 500 and 1500, defaults to 750 gain number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100 bypass boolean, defaults to false

ping pong delay

wet number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of wet signal, defaults to 50 dry number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50

number between 0 and 999, amount of dry signal, defaults to 50 feedback number between 0 and 1, defaults to 0.2

number between 0 and 1, defaults to 0.2 left number between 0.001 and 10, left channel delay in seconds, defaults to 0.15

number between 0.001 and 10, left channel delay in seconds, defaults to 0.15 right number between 0.001 and 10, right channel delay in seconds, defaults to 0.2

number between 0.001 and 10, right channel delay in seconds, defaults to 0.2 gain number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100

number between 0 and 999, amount of gain to processed signal, defaults to 100 bypass boolean, defaults to false

Develop

npm install install all dependencies

install all dependencies npm start run examples development server

run examples development server npm test run tests

run tests npm run test:watch run and watch tests

run and watch tests npm run coverage generate coverage report with Istanbul

generate coverage report with Istanbul npm publish run tests, publish to npm, build minified version, tag and deploy examples

Props

License

MIT © 2015 Adam Renklint

