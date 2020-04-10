Welcome to baobab's React integration (from v2.0.0 and onwards).

Implemented patterns:

Hooks

Higher order components (curried so also usable as ES7 decorators)

Mixins

Summary

Installation

You can install baobab-react through npm:

npm install baobab-react

Peer dependencies

This library necessitate that you install baobab >= 2.0.0 and react >= 0.13.x (plus react-dom >= 0.14.x if required).

Then require the desired pattern and only this one will be loaded (meaning that your browserify/webpack bundle, for instance, won't load unnecessary files and end up bloated).

Example

var mixins = require ( 'baobab-react/mixins' );

On root & branches

In order to keep component definitions detached from any particular instance of Baobab, the mixins, higher order components etc. are divided into two:

The Root aims at passing a baobab tree through context so that child component (branches) may use it. Typically, your app's top-level component will probably be a root.

aims at passing a baobab tree through context so that child component (branches) may use it. Typically, your app's top-level component will probably be a root. The Branches, bound to cursors, get their data from the tree given by the root.

This is necessary so that isomorphism can remain an enjoyable stroll in the park (your UI would remain a pure function).

Patterns

Hooks

Dedicated documentation

Higher Order Components

Dedicated documentation

Mixins

Dedicated documentation

Common pitfalls

Controlled input state

If you need to store a react controlled input's state into a baobab tree, remember you have to commit changes synchronously through the tree.commit method or else you'll observe nasty cursor jumps in some cases.

var PropTypes = require ( 'baobab-react/prop-types' ).PropTypes; var Input = React.createClass({ mixins : [mixins.branch], cursors : { inputValue : [ 'inputValue' ] }, contextTypes : { tree : PropTypes.baobab }, onChange : function ( e ) { var newValue = e.target.value; this .cursor.set(newValue); this .cursor.set(newValue); this .context.tree.commit(); }, render : function ( ) { return < input onChange = {this.onChange} value = {this.state.inputValue} /> ; } });

Contribution

Contributions are obviously welcome.

Be sure to add unit tests if relevant and pass them all before submitting your pull request.

git clone git@github.com:Yomguithereal/baobab-react.git cd baobab-react npm install npm test npm run lint npm run build npm run build-mixins npm run build-higher-order npm run build-hooks

License

MIT