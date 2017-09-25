append content before or after js bundle
if entry key in webpack config is like this:
entry: {
"libs/react": [path.join(config.path.src, "/libs/react.js")],
"libs/react-dom": [path.join(config.path.src, "/libs/react-dom.js")],
},
then, please use the same key for chunks in banner-webpack-plugin
new BannerWebpackPlugin({
chunks: {
'libs/react': {
beforeContent: 'var React = ',
afterContent: ');/**heyman*/',
removeBefore: "!",
removeAfter: "\\);"
},
'libs/react-dom': {
beforeContent: 'var ReactDOM = ',
afterContent: ');/**heyman*/',
removeBefore: "!",
removeAfter: "\\);"
}
}
})
chunks key
* beforeContent
- [String]
- append content before
* afterContent
- [String]
- append content after
* removeBefore
- [String]
- replace content before, this string will input in a Regex Object
* removeAfter
- [String]
- replace content after, this string will input in a Regex Object
var React = /******/ function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/** some code here */
/******/ }); /** heyman */;