Introduction

append content before or after js bundle

Usage

if entry key in webpack config is like this:

entry: { "libs/react": [ path . join (config.path.src, "/libs/react.js")], "libs/react-dom": [ path . join (config.path.src, "/libs/react-dom.js")], },

then, please use the same key for chunks in banner-webpack-plugin

new BannerWebpackPlugin({ chunks: { 'libs/react' : { beforeContent: 'var React = ' , afterContent: ');/**heyman*/' , removeBefore: "!" , removeAfter: "\\);" }, 'libs/react-dom' : { beforeContent: 'var ReactDOM = ' , afterContent: ');/**heyman*/' , removeBefore: "!" , removeAfter: "\\);" } } })

Default of chunks key

* beforeContent - [ String ] - append content before * afterContent - [ String ] - append content after * removeBefore - [ String ] - replace content before, this string will input in a Regex Object * removeAfter - [ String ] - replace content after, this string will input in a Regex Object

Result