openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bc

banner-cli

by Carlos Patoilo
0.14.3 (see all)

Create a banner comment from package data.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

519

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BannerCLI - Create a banner comment from package data.

Create a banner comment from package data.

Travis Status AppVeyor Status Codacy Status Dependencies Status Version Status Download Status Gitter Chat

Why it's awesome

A command line interface to add relevant information to your source code from package data. This lib reads the package.json files, then a banner is generated based on each of these values: name, version, homepage, year, author and license.

Getting Started

Install with npm

$ npm install banner-cli

Install with Yarn

$ yarn add banner-cli

Run with npx (without installing)

$ npx banner-cli

Note: Install this npm package with -g to global use or with -D to add the package as a devDependency in the package.json file of your project.

Usage

Note: Glob support is truth. Find files using the patterns the shell uses, like stars and stuff.

$ banner-cli dist/**/*.css

from package.json data:

{
  "name": "milligram",
  "version": "1.4.0",
  "homepage": "https://milligram.io",
  "license": "MIT",
  "author": "CJ Patoilo <cjpatoilo@gmail.com>"
}

to add a banner comment:

/*!
 * Milligram v1.4.0
 * https://milligram.io
 *
 * Copyright (c) 2020 CJ Patoilo
 * Licensed under the MIT license
 */

CLI

$ banner-cli --help

  Usage:

    $ banner-cli <files> [<options>]

  Options:

    -n, --name              Define project name
    -t, --tag               Define tag version
    -s, --site              Define homepage
    -a, --author            Define author
    -y, --year              Define year
    -l, --license           Define license
    -h, --help              Display help information
    -v, --version           Output version

  Examples:

    $ banner-cli dist/**/*.js
    $ banner-cli dist/**/*.css --author 'CJ Patoilo' --license MIT --site https://milligram.io

Contributing

Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.

License

Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial