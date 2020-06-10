Create a banner comment from package data.

Why it's awesome

A command line interface to add relevant information to your source code from package data. This lib reads the package.json files, then a banner is generated based on each of these values: name , version , homepage , year , author and license .

Getting Started

Install with npm

$ npm install banner-cli

Install with Yarn

$ yarn add banner-cli

Run with npx (without installing)

$ npx banner-cli

Note: Install this npm package with -g to global use or with -D to add the package as a devDependency in the package.json file of your project.

Usage

Note: Glob support is truth. Find files using the patterns the shell uses, like stars and stuff.

$ banner-cli dist/**/*.css

from package.json data:

{ "name" : "milligram" , "version" : "1.4.0" , "homepage" : "https://milligram.io" , "license" : "MIT" , "author" : "CJ Patoilo <cjpatoilo@gmail.com>" }

to add a banner comment:

CLI

$ banner-cli -- help Usage: $ banner-cli <files> [<options>] Options: -n, --name Define project name -t, --tag Define tag version -s, --site Define homepage -a, --author Define author -y, --year Define year -l, --license Define license -h, -- help Display help information -v, --version Output version Examples: $ banner-cli dist/**/*.js $ banner-cli dist/**/*.css --author 'CJ Patoilo' --license MIT --site https://milligram.io

Contributing

Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.

License

Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.