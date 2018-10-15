Version 1.2.0

Breaking changes!

see docs below

The Missing API for your bank.

Retrieve all of your bank transactions similiar to how quickbooks does it.

No need to depend on or pay for third party services

Bank statement results in JSON or Valid XML

Supports all financial institutions (File an issue if yours does not work)

What is OFX?

The Short Version

The banks crappy malformed version of XML that many financial apps such as quickbooks and quicken use to import your bank transactions from your bank account, credit card, money market, etc..

The Long Version

Open Financial Exchange

The file extension .ofx is associated with an Open Financial Exchange file as a standard format for the exchange of financial data between institutions.

This file is universally accepted by financial software, including Intuit Quicken, Microsoft Money and GnuCash.

Background

The Open Financial Exchange file format was created in 1997 via a joint venture by CheckFree, Intuit and Microsoft.

The purpose was to allow for a universally accepted financial format used to broker transactions on the Internet.

The .ofx file format is seen when dealing with financial transactions involving consumers, businesses, stocks and mutual funds.

OFX on Wikipedia

Installation

$ npm install banking

Usage

Find your banks connection details Here

Banking

Create a new instance of banking

var Banking = require ( 'banking' ); var bank = Banking({ fid : 10898 , fidOrg : 'B1' , url : 'https://yourBanksOfxApiURL.com' , bankId : '0123456' , user : 'username' , password : 'password' , accId : '0123456789' , accType : 'CHECKING' , ofxVer : 103 , app : 'QBKS' , appVer : '1900' , headers : [ 'Host' , 'Accept' , 'User-Agent' , 'Content-Type' , 'Content-Length' , 'Connection' ] });

Fetch and parse transactions for the selected date rang

bank.getStatement({ start : 20130101 , end : 20131101 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .log(err) console .log(res); });

Parse an OFX file into JSON

Banking.parseFile( '/myfile.ofx' , function ( res ) { console .log(res); });

Parse an OFX string into JSON

Banking.parse( 'SomeSuperLongOfxString' , function ( res ) { console .log(res); });

Response

Object structure

{ header : {...}, body : {...}, xml : '...' }

Example

{ header : { OFXHEADER : '100' , DATA : 'OFXSGML' , VERSION : '102' , SECURITY : 'NONE' , ENCODING : 'USASCII' , CHARSET : '1252' , COMPRESSION : 'NONE' , OLDFILEUID : 'NONE' , NEWFILEUID : 'boiS5QeFGTVMFtvJvqLtAqCEap3cvo69' }, body : { "OFX" : { "SIGNONMSGSRSV1" : { "SONRS" : { "STATUS" : { "CODE" : "0" , "SEVERITY" : "INFO" , "MESSAGE" : "SUCCESS" }, "DTSERVER" : "20120126212302.454[-8:PST]" , "LANGUAGE" : "ENG" , "FI" : { "ORG" : "DI" , "FID" : "321081669" } } }, "BANKMSGSRSV1" : { "STMTTRNRS" : { "TRNUID" : "BiJNgqjvbw5vg18Z5T8kZASgUKmsFnNY" , "STATUS" : { "CODE" : "0" , "SEVERITY" : "INFO" , "MESSAGE" : "SUCCESS" }, "CLTCOOKIE" : "iXus7" , "STMTRS" : { "CURDEF" : "USD" , "BANKACCTFROM" : { "BANKID" : "321081669" , "ACCTID" : "3576960405" , "ACCTTYPE" : "CHECKING" }, "BANKTRANLIST" : { "DTSTART" : "20010125120000.000" , "DTEND" : "20120126212302.638[-8:PST]" , "STMTTRN" : [{ "TRNTYPE" : "DEP" , "DTPOSTED" : "20110407070000.000" , "DTAVAIL" : "20110407070000.000" , "TRNAMT" : "1934.65" , "FITID" : "156599402" , "NAME" : "CLIENT DEPOSIT" , "MEMO" : "CLIENT DEPOSIT" }, { "TRNTYPE" : "DEBIT" , "DTPOSTED" : "20110412070000.000" , "DTAVAIL" : "20110412070000.000" , "TRNAMT" : "-700.00" , "FITID" : "156950780" , "NAME" : "DOMESTIC WIRE FUNDS-DEBIT CHRIST" , "MEMO" : "DOMESTIC WIRE FUNDS-DEBIT CHRISTIAN SULLIVAN" }, { "TRNTYPE" : "CHECK" , "DTPOSTED" : "20110414070000.000" , "DTAVAIL" : "20110414070000.000" , "TRNAMT" : "-38.20" , "FITID" : "157222076" , "CHECKNUM" : "10004" , "NAME" : "CHECK WITHDRAWAL" , "MEMO" : "CHECK WITHDRAWAL" }, { "TRNTYPE" : "CHECK" , "DTPOSTED" : "20110414070000.000" , "DTAVAIL" : "20110414070000.000" , "TRNAMT" : "-349.79" , "FITID" : "157222077" , "CHECKNUM" : "10006" , "NAME" : "CHECK WITHDRAWAL" , "MEMO" : "CHECK WITHDRAWAL" }] }, "LEDGERBAL" : { "BALAMT" : "1661.41" , "DTASOF" : "20120126212302.751[-8:PST]" }, "AVAILBAL" : { "BALAMT" : "2761.41" , "DTASOF" : "20120126212302.751[-8:PST]" } } } } } }, xml : '<OFX><SIGNONMSGSRSV1><SONRS>...' }

Get a list of your accounts on the bank server

bank.getAccounts( function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .log(err) console .log(res); });

Response

{ "header" : { "Content-Type" : " application/x-ofx" , "Date" : " Mon, 02 Jul 2018 02" , "Content-Length" : " 707" , "Connection" : " close" , "Set-Cookie" : " DCID=www21; path=/; domain=xxxxxxx" , "OFXHEADER" : "100" , "DATA" : "OFXSGML" , "VERSION" : "102" , "SECURITY" : "NONE" , "ENCODING" : "USASCII" , "CHARSET" : "1252" , "COMPRESSION" : "NONE" , "OLDFILEUID" : "NONE" , "NEWFILEUID" : "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" }, "body" : { "OFX" : { "SIGNONMSGSRSV1" : { "SONRS" : { "STATUS" : { "CODE" : "0" , "SEVERITY" : "INFO" }, "DTSERVER" : "20180701224054.774[-4:EDT]" , "LANGUAGE" : "ENG" , "FI" : { "ORG" : "xxx xxx xx" , "FID" : "####" } } }, "SIGNUPMSGSRSV1" : { "ACCTINFOTRNRS" : { "TRNUID" : "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" , "STATUS" : { "CODE" : "0" , "SEVERITY" : "INFO" }, "ACCTINFORS" : { "DTACCTUP" : "19990101170000" , "ACCTINFO" : { "CCACCTINFO" : { "CCACCTFROM" : { "ACCTID" : "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" }, "SUPTXDL" : "Y" , "XFERSRC" : "N" , "XFERDEST" : "N" , "SVCSTATUS" : "ACTIVE" } } } } } } } }

More Information

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Christian Sullivan <cs@bodhi5.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.