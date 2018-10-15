Version 1.2.0
The banks crappy malformed version of XML that many financial apps such as quickbooks and quicken use to import your bank transactions from your bank account, credit card, money market, etc..
Open Financial Exchange
Background
$ npm install banking
Find your banks connection details Here
Create a new instance of banking
var Banking = require('banking');
var bank = Banking({
fid: 10898
, fidOrg: 'B1'
, url: 'https://yourBanksOfxApiURL.com'
, bankId: '0123456' /* If bank account use your bank routing number otherwise set to null */
, user: 'username'
, password: 'password'
, accId: '0123456789' /* Account Number */
, accType: 'CHECKING' /* CHECKING || SAVINGS || MONEYMRKT || CREDITCARD */
, ofxVer: 103 /* default 102 */
, app: 'QBKS' /* default 'QWIN' */
, appVer: '1900' /* default 1700 */
// headers are only required if your ofx server is very picky, defaults below
// add only the headers you want sent
// the order in this array is also the order they are sent
, headers: ['Host', 'Accept', 'User-Agent', 'Content-Type', 'Content-Length', 'Connection']
});
Fetch and parse transactions for the selected date rang
// date format YYYYMMDDHHMMSS
bank.getStatement({start:20130101, end:20131101}, function(err, res){
if(err) console.log(err)
console.log(res);
});
Parse an OFX file into JSON
Banking.parseFile('/myfile.ofx', function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
Parse an OFX string into JSON
Banking.parse('SomeSuperLongOfxString', function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
Object structure
{
header: {...},
body: {...},
xml: '...'
}
Example
{
header: {
OFXHEADER: '100',
DATA: 'OFXSGML',
VERSION: '102',
SECURITY: 'NONE',
ENCODING: 'USASCII',
CHARSET: '1252',
COMPRESSION: 'NONE',
OLDFILEUID: 'NONE',
NEWFILEUID: 'boiS5QeFGTVMFtvJvqLtAqCEap3cvo69'
},
body: {
"OFX": {
"SIGNONMSGSRSV1": {
"SONRS": {
"STATUS": {
"CODE": "0",
"SEVERITY": "INFO",
"MESSAGE": "SUCCESS"
},
"DTSERVER": "20120126212302.454[-8:PST]",
"LANGUAGE": "ENG",
"FI": {
"ORG": "DI",
"FID": "321081669"
}
}
},
"BANKMSGSRSV1": {
"STMTTRNRS": {
"TRNUID": "BiJNgqjvbw5vg18Z5T8kZASgUKmsFnNY",
"STATUS": {
"CODE": "0",
"SEVERITY": "INFO",
"MESSAGE": "SUCCESS"
},
"CLTCOOKIE": "iXus7",
"STMTRS": {
"CURDEF": "USD",
"BANKACCTFROM": {
"BANKID": "321081669",
"ACCTID": "3576960405",
"ACCTTYPE": "CHECKING"
},
"BANKTRANLIST": {
"DTSTART": "20010125120000.000",
"DTEND": "20120126212302.638[-8:PST]",
"STMTTRN": [{
"TRNTYPE": "DEP",
"DTPOSTED": "20110407070000.000",
"DTAVAIL": "20110407070000.000",
"TRNAMT": "1934.65",
"FITID": "156599402",
"NAME": "CLIENT DEPOSIT",
"MEMO": "CLIENT DEPOSIT"
}, {
"TRNTYPE": "DEBIT",
"DTPOSTED": "20110412070000.000",
"DTAVAIL": "20110412070000.000",
"TRNAMT": "-700.00",
"FITID": "156950780",
"NAME": "DOMESTIC WIRE FUNDS-DEBIT CHRIST",
"MEMO": "DOMESTIC WIRE FUNDS-DEBIT CHRISTIAN SULLIVAN"
}, {
"TRNTYPE": "CHECK",
"DTPOSTED": "20110414070000.000",
"DTAVAIL": "20110414070000.000",
"TRNAMT": "-38.20",
"FITID": "157222076",
"CHECKNUM": "10004",
"NAME": "CHECK WITHDRAWAL",
"MEMO": "CHECK WITHDRAWAL"
}, {
"TRNTYPE": "CHECK",
"DTPOSTED": "20110414070000.000",
"DTAVAIL": "20110414070000.000",
"TRNAMT": "-349.79",
"FITID": "157222077",
"CHECKNUM": "10006",
"NAME": "CHECK WITHDRAWAL",
"MEMO": "CHECK WITHDRAWAL"
}]
},
"LEDGERBAL": {
"BALAMT": "1661.41",
"DTASOF": "20120126212302.751[-8:PST]"
},
"AVAILBAL": {
"BALAMT": "2761.41",
"DTASOF": "20120126212302.751[-8:PST]"
}
}
}
}
}
},
xml: '<OFX><SIGNONMSGSRSV1><SONRS>...'
}
Get a list of your accounts on the bank server
bank.getAccounts(function(err, res){
if(err) console.log(err)
console.log(res);
});
{
"header": {
"Content-Type": " application/x-ofx",
"Date": " Mon, 02 Jul 2018 02",
"Content-Length": " 707",
"Connection": " close",
"Set-Cookie": " DCID=www21; path=/; domain=xxxxxxx",
"OFXHEADER": "100",
"DATA": "OFXSGML",
"VERSION": "102",
"SECURITY": "NONE",
"ENCODING": "USASCII",
"CHARSET": "1252",
"COMPRESSION": "NONE",
"OLDFILEUID": "NONE",
"NEWFILEUID": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
},
"body": {
"OFX": {
"SIGNONMSGSRSV1": {
"SONRS": {
"STATUS": {
"CODE": "0",
"SEVERITY": "INFO"
},
"DTSERVER": "20180701224054.774[-4:EDT]",
"LANGUAGE": "ENG",
"FI": {
"ORG": "xxx xxx xx",
"FID": "####"
}
}
},
"SIGNUPMSGSRSV1": {
"ACCTINFOTRNRS": {
"TRNUID": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx",
"STATUS": {
"CODE": "0",
"SEVERITY": "INFO"
},
"ACCTINFORS": {
"DTACCTUP": "19990101170000",
"ACCTINFO": {
"CCACCTINFO": {
"CCACCTFROM": {
"ACCTID": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
},
"SUPTXDL": "Y",
"XFERSRC": "N",
"XFERDEST": "N",
"SVCSTATUS": "ACTIVE"
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2015 Christian Sullivan <cs@bodhi5.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.