bankid

by anyfin
3.0.0 (see all)

npm module to simplify integration with the Swedish Bank ID service for user authentication and signing processes.

Readme

bankid

A npm module to simplify integration with the Swedish Bank ID service for user authentication and signing processes.

Installation

# If you prefer npm
npm install --save bankid
# If you prefer yarn
yarn install bankid

Usage

const BankId = require("bankid");

const client = new BankId.BankIdClient();
const pno = "YYYYMMDDXXXX";

client
  .authenticateAndCollect({
    personalNumber: pno,
    endUserIp: "127.0.0.1",
  })
  .then(res => console.log(res.completionData))
  .catch(console.error);

As outlined in the relying party guidelines, there' four main methods (arguments marked with * are required)

  • authenticate({endUserIp*, personalNumber, requirement})
  • sign({endUserIp*, personalNumber, requirement, userVisibleData*, userNonVisibleData})
  • collect({orderRef*})
  • cancel({orderRef*})

Additionally, bankid provides convenience methods to combine auth / sign with periodic collection of the status until the process either failed or succeeded (as shown in the example code above):

  • authenticateAndCollect(...)
  • signAndCollect(...)

Full example not using the convenience methods:

const BankId = require("bankid");

const client = new BankId.BankIdClient();
const pno = "YYYYMMDDXXXX";
const message = "some message displayed to the user to sign";

client
  .sign({
    endUserIp: "127.0.0.1",
    personalNumber: pno,
    userVisibleData: message,
  })
  .then(res => {
    const timer = setInterval(() => {
      const done = () => clearInterval(timer);
      client
        .collect(res.orderRef)
        .then(res => {
          if (res.status === "complete") {
            console.log(res.completionData);
            done();
          } else if (res.status === "failed") {
            throw new Error(res.hintCode);
          }
        })
        .catch(err => {
          console.error(err);
          done();
        });
    }, 1000);
  })
  .catch(console.error);

Configuration

By default, bankid is instantiated with the following configuration pointing to the Bank ID Test Environment:

settings = {
  refreshInterval: 1000, // how often to poll status changes for authenticateAndCollect and signAndCollect
  production: false, // use test environment
  pfx: "PATH_TO_TEST_ENV_PFX", // test environment
  passphrase: "TEST_ENV_PASSPHRASE", // test environment
  ca: "CERTIFICATE", // dynamically set depending on the "production" setting unless explicitely provided
};

For production, you'll want to pass in your own pfx and passphrase instead:

const BankId = require("bankid");

const client = new BankId.BankIdClient({
  production: true,
  pfx: "PATH_TO_YOUR_PFX", // alternatively also accepts buffer
  passphrase: "YOUR_PASSPHRASE",
});

PFX path

When providing a pfx path, it is expected to be based on the current working directory from where the script is run:

.
├── certs
│   └── bankid.pfx
├── src
│   └── main.js

From the current directory you would run the script with node src/main.js and provide the pfx path:

const BankId = require("bankid");

const client = new BankId.BankIdClient({
  pfx: "certs/bankid.pfx",
});

Deploy/Publish

In order to deploy new versions, bump the version in package.json and create a new GitHub release.

GitHub Actions should automagically release it to npm. ✨

