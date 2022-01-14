bankid

A npm module to simplify integration with the Swedish Bank ID service for user authentication and signing processes.

Installation

npm install --save bankid yarn install bankid

Usage

const BankId = require ( "bankid" ); const client = new BankId.BankIdClient(); const pno = "YYYYMMDDXXXX" ; client .authenticateAndCollect({ personalNumber : pno, endUserIp : "127.0.0.1" , }) .then( res => console .log(res.completionData)) .catch( console .error);

As outlined in the relying party guidelines, there' four main methods (arguments marked with * are required)

authenticate({endUserIp*, personalNumber, requirement})

sign({endUserIp*, personalNumber, requirement, userVisibleData*, userNonVisibleData})

collect({orderRef*})

cancel({orderRef*})

Additionally, bankid provides convenience methods to combine auth / sign with periodic collection of the status until the process either failed or succeeded (as shown in the example code above):

authenticateAndCollect(...)

signAndCollect(...)

Full example not using the convenience methods:

const BankId = require ( "bankid" ); const client = new BankId.BankIdClient(); const pno = "YYYYMMDDXXXX" ; const message = "some message displayed to the user to sign" ; client .sign({ endUserIp : "127.0.0.1" , personalNumber : pno, userVisibleData : message, }) .then( res => { const timer = setInterval( () => { const done = () => clearInterval(timer); client .collect(res.orderRef) .then( res => { if (res.status === "complete" ) { console .log(res.completionData); done(); } else if (res.status === "failed" ) { throw new Error (res.hintCode); } }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); done(); }); }, 1000 ); }) .catch( console .error);

Configuration

By default, bankid is instantiated with the following configuration pointing to the Bank ID Test Environment:

settings = { refreshInterval : 1000 , production : false , pfx : "PATH_TO_TEST_ENV_PFX" , passphrase : "TEST_ENV_PASSPHRASE" , ca : "CERTIFICATE" , };

For production, you'll want to pass in your own pfx and passphrase instead:

const BankId = require ( "bankid" ); const client = new BankId.BankIdClient({ production : true , pfx : "PATH_TO_YOUR_PFX" , passphrase : "YOUR_PASSPHRASE" , });

PFX path

When providing a pfx path, it is expected to be based on the current working directory from where the script is run:

. ├── certs │ └── bankid .pfx ├── src │ └── main .js

From the current directory you would run the script with node src/main.js and provide the pfx path:

const BankId = require ( "bankid" ); const client = new BankId.BankIdClient({ pfx : "certs/bankid.pfx" , });

In order to deploy new versions, bump the version in package.json and create a new GitHub release.

GitHub Actions should automagically release it to npm. ✨