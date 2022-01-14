A npm module to simplify integration with the Swedish Bank ID service for user authentication and signing processes.
# If you prefer npm
npm install --save bankid
# If you prefer yarn
yarn install bankid
const BankId = require("bankid");
const client = new BankId.BankIdClient();
const pno = "YYYYMMDDXXXX";
client
.authenticateAndCollect({
personalNumber: pno,
endUserIp: "127.0.0.1",
})
.then(res => console.log(res.completionData))
.catch(console.error);
As outlined in the relying party guidelines,
there' four main methods (arguments marked with
* are required)
authenticate({endUserIp*, personalNumber, requirement})
sign({endUserIp*, personalNumber, requirement, userVisibleData*, userNonVisibleData})
collect({orderRef*})
cancel({orderRef*})
Additionally,
bankid provides convenience methods to combine auth / sign with periodic collection of the status until the process either failed or succeeded (as shown in the example code above):
authenticateAndCollect(...)
signAndCollect(...)
Full example not using the convenience methods:
const BankId = require("bankid");
const client = new BankId.BankIdClient();
const pno = "YYYYMMDDXXXX";
const message = "some message displayed to the user to sign";
client
.sign({
endUserIp: "127.0.0.1",
personalNumber: pno,
userVisibleData: message,
})
.then(res => {
const timer = setInterval(() => {
const done = () => clearInterval(timer);
client
.collect(res.orderRef)
.then(res => {
if (res.status === "complete") {
console.log(res.completionData);
done();
} else if (res.status === "failed") {
throw new Error(res.hintCode);
}
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
done();
});
}, 1000);
})
.catch(console.error);
By default,
bankid is instantiated with the following configuration pointing to the Bank ID Test Environment:
settings = {
refreshInterval: 1000, // how often to poll status changes for authenticateAndCollect and signAndCollect
production: false, // use test environment
pfx: "PATH_TO_TEST_ENV_PFX", // test environment
passphrase: "TEST_ENV_PASSPHRASE", // test environment
ca: "CERTIFICATE", // dynamically set depending on the "production" setting unless explicitely provided
};
For production, you'll want to pass in your own pfx and passphrase instead:
const BankId = require("bankid");
const client = new BankId.BankIdClient({
production: true,
pfx: "PATH_TO_YOUR_PFX", // alternatively also accepts buffer
passphrase: "YOUR_PASSPHRASE",
});
When providing a pfx path, it is expected to be based on the current working directory from where the script is run:
.
├── certs
│ └── bankid.pfx
├── src
│ └── main.js
From the current directory you would run the script with
node src/main.js and provide the pfx path:
const BankId = require("bankid");
const client = new BankId.BankIdClient({
pfx: "certs/bankid.pfx",
});
In order to deploy new versions, bump the version in
package.json and create a new GitHub release.
GitHub Actions should automagically release it to npm. ✨