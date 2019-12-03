The easiest way to compile JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
We want people to have fun building things for the web. There should be no hurdles between a great idea, and your first prototype. And once you're ready, it should be easy to package it up and share it online. That's Bankai: a tool that helps you build for the web. No configuration, and no hassle - that's our promise.
If this is your first time building something for the web, take a look at choojs/create-choo-app to help get a project setup from scratch ✨.
$ bankai <command> [entry] [options]
Commands:
build compile all files to dist/
inspect inspect the bundle dependencies
start start a development server
Options:
-d, --debug output lots of logs
-h, --help print usage
-q, --quiet don't output any logs
-v, --version print version
Examples:
Start a development server
$ bankai start index.js
Visualize all dependencies in your project
$ bankai inspect index.js
Compile all files in the project to disk
$ bankai build index.js
Running into trouble? Feel free to file an issue:
https://github.com/choojs/bankai/issues/new
Do you enjoy using this software? Become a backer:
https://opencollective.com/choo
When you first open up your application in a browser, you'll probably see a warning page about HTTPS connections being untrusted. No worries, this is entirely expected behavior. Follow the instructions below to solve this for your browser.
localhost, we must sign a TLS certificate
locally. This is better known as a "self-signed certificate". Browsers
actively check for certificates from uknown providers, and warn you (for good
reason!) In our case, however, it's safe to ignore.
HTTPS is needed for an increasing amount of APIs to work in the browser. For example if you want to test HTTP/2 connections or use parts of the storage API, you have no choice but to use an HTTPS connection on localhost. That's why we try and make this work as efficiently, and securely as possible.
We generate a unique certificate for each Bankai installation. This means that you'll only need to trust an HTTPS certificate for Bankai once. This should be secure from remote attackers, because unless they have successfully acquired access to your machine's filesystem, they won't be able to replicate the certificate.
A wild security screen appears!. Click on "advanced".
Bankai applies lots of optimizations to projects. Generally you won't need to care how we do this: it's lots of glue code, and not necessarily pretty. But it can be useful to know which optimizations we apply. This is a list:
choo HTML code so it runs significantly faster in the
browser.
fs.readFile(). Useful to ship assets
in the browser.
require('split-require') function.
And bankai uses tinyify, which adds the following optimizations:
require('assert') statements from the code.
Only applied for production builds.
bundle.js.
<head> of the document. This means that every page will be able to render
after the first roundtrip, which makes for super snappy pages.
defer attribute.
preload attribute.
preload attribute.
manifest.json so the application can be
installed on mobile.
manifest.json so the
navigator bar on mobile is styled on brand.
manifest.json.
The Bankai CLI doesn't take any flags, other than to manipulate how we log to
the console. Configuring Bankai is done by modifying
package.json.
Bankai is built on three technologies:
browserify,
sheetify, and
documentify. Because these can be
configured inside
package.json it means that Bankai itself can be configured
from there too. Also if people ever decide to switch from the command line to
JavaScript, no extra configuration is needed.
{
"name": "my-app",
"browserify": {
"transform": [
"some-browserify-transform"
]
},
"sheetify": {
"transform": [
"some-sheetify-transform"
]
},
"documentify": {
"transform": [
"some-documentify-transform"
]
}
}
By default, Bankai starts with an empty HTML document, injecting the tags
mentioned above. You can also create a custom template as
index.html,
and Bankai will inject tags into it instead.
If you export your Choo app instance after doing
.mount(), Bankai respects the
mount location during server side rendering:
// app.js
...
module.exports = app.mount('#app')
<!-- index.html -->
...
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<div id="footer">© 2018</div>
</body>
...
You might be looking to use some of the fantastic third party libraries or tools out there. Take the font-awesome library for example, but there are plenty of others. To do so, you typically need to include additional css or js libraries in your
<head>. And you can do this by setting up your documentify transform.
In this example, you will need to add a "documentify" transform which specifies a js file used, but you will also need a couple of extra npm libraries which you can install with:
npm i hstream dedent
Now in
package.json, add the following transform:
"documentify": {
"transform": [
[
"./lib/document.js",
{
"order": "end"
}
]
]
},
In this example, we are storing the transform in a folder called
lib, which you will need to create, and create a
document.js file in it. Edit the file called
document.js and put the following transform code in it:
var dedent = require('dedent')
var hyperstream = require('hstream')
module.exports = document
function document () {
return hyperstream({
'meta[name="viewport"]': {
content: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1, viewport-fit=cover'
},
head: {
_prependHtml: dedent`
<link rel="manifest" href="manifest.json">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
`,
_appendHtml: dedent`
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="/favicon.ico">
`
}
})
}
This example now enables Bankai to generate an
index.html file which has a link to the font-awesome css cdn, a
manifest.json file, and a
favicon.ico file ready for deployment.
Bankai comes with support for service workers. You can place a service worker
entry point in a file called
sw.js or
service-worker.js. Bankai will output
a browserify bundle by the same name.
You can easily register service workers using choo-service-worker:
app.use(require('choo-service-worker')())
choo-service-worker defaults to
/sw.js for the service worker file name. If
you named your service worker
service-worker.js instead, do:
app.use(require('choo-service-worker')('/service-worker.js'))
Service workers have access to some environment variables:
Bankai can be hooked up directly to an HTTP server, which is useful when working on full stack code.
var bankai = require('bankai/http')
var http = require('http')
var path = require('path')
var compiler = bankai(path.join(__dirname, 'client.js'))
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
compiler(req, res, function () {
res.statusCode = 404
res.end('not found')
})
})
server.listen(8080, function () {
console.log('listening on port 8080')
})
Not all browsers support all of the Web Platform's features. So in order to use newer features on older browsers, we have to find a solution. The best solution out there at the moment is Babel.
Babel is a plugin-based JavaScript compiler. It takes
JavaScript in, and outputs JavaScript based for the platforms you've decided to
target. In Bankai we target the last 2 versions of FireFox, Chrome and Edge,
and every other browser that's used by more than 1% of people on earth. This
includes IE11. And if you have different opinions on which browsers to use,
Bankai respects
.babelrc and
.browserslistrc files.
Some newer JavaScript features require loading an extra library;
async/await
being the clearest example. To enable such features, the
babel-polyfill
library needs to be included in your application's root (e.g.
index.js).
require('babel-polyfill')
We don't include this file by default in Bankai, because it has a significant
size overhead. Once Babel includes only the language features you're using,
we'll work to include
babel-polyfill by default.
compiler.on('error', callback(nodeName, edgeName, error))
Whenever an internal error occurs.
compiler.on('change', callback(nodeName, edgeName, state))
Whenever a change in the internal graph occurs.
compiler = bankai(entry, [opts])
Create a new bankai instance. Takes a path to a JavaScript file as the first argument. The following options are available:
false. Don't output any data to
stdout. Useful
if you have your own logging system.
true. Watch for changes in the source files and
rebuild. Set to
false to get optimized bundles.
compiler.documents(routename, [opts], done(err, { buffer, hash }))
Output an HTML bundle for a route. Routes are determined based on the project's
router. Pass
'/' to get the default route.
<head> of the body as
window.initialState.
compiler.scripts(filename, done(err, { buffer, hash }))
Pass in a filename and output a JS bundle.
compiler.assets(assetName, done(err, { buffer, hash }))
Output any other file besides JS, CSS or HTML.
compiler.styles(name, done(err, { buffer, hash }))
Output a CSS bundle.
compiler.manifest(done(err, { buffer, hash }))
Output a
manifest.json.
compiler.serviceWorker(done(err, { buffer, hash }))
Output a service worker.
compiler.close()
Close all file watchers.
Apache License 2.0