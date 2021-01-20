A scraper for https://bandcamp.com

The scraper allows you to:

search artist , album , track , fan , label

, , , , get album urls from an artist url

get album info from an album url

get album products from an album url

get artist info from an artist url

Why ?

Because Bandcamp has shut down their public API and don't plan to reopen it.

https://bandcamp.com/developer

Installation

npm i --save bandcamp-scraper

Usage

Search any resources that match the given params.query for the current params.page .

params Object - query String - page Integer (default 1 )

) callback Function(error, searchResults)

Search Results

An array of resources that have different properties depending on their type property: artist, album, track, fan, or label.

Every resource matches the search-result JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const params = { query : 'Coeur de pirate' , page : 1 } bandcamp.search(params, function ( error, searchResults ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(searchResults) } })

View example with output.

Search for albums with the tag params.tag for the current params.page .

params Object - tag String - page Integer (default 1 )

) callback Function(error, tagResults)

Tag Results

An array of album information. Matches the tag-result JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const params = { tag : 'nuwrld' , page : 1 } bandcamp.getAlbumsWithTag(params, function ( error, tagResults ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(tagResults) } })

View example with output.

Retrieve the album URLs from an artist URL. Please note: for Bandcamp labels you may want to use the getArtistsUrls function to retrieve the list of signed artists first.

artistUrl String

callback Function(error, albumUrls)

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const artistUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/' bandcamp.getAlbumUrls(artistUrl, function ( error, albumUrls ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(albumUrls) } })

View example with output.

Retrieves all the album's products from its URL.

albumUrl String

callback Function(error, albumProducts)

Album Products

An array of album products that matches the album-product JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const albumUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/album/blonde' bandcamp.getAlbumProducts(albumUrl, function ( error, albumProducts ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(albumProducts) } })

View example with output.

Retrieves the album's info from its URL.

albumUrl String

callback Function(error, albumInfo)

Album Info

An Object that represents the album's info. It matches the album-info JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const albumUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/album/blonde' bandcamp.getAlbumInfo(albumUrl, function ( error, albumInfo ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(albumInfo) } })

View example with output.

Retrieves an array of artist URLs from a label's URL for further scraping.

labelUrl String

callback Function(error, albumInfo)

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const labelUrl = 'https://randsrecords.bandcamp.com' bandcamp.getArtistUrls(labelUrl, function ( error, artistsUrls ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(artistsUrls) } })

View example with output.

Retrieves the artist's info from its URL.

artistUrl String

callback Function(error, artistInfo)

Artist Info

An Object that represents the artist's info. It matches the artist-info JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require ( 'bandcamp-scraper' ) const artistUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com' bandcamp.getArtistInfo(artistUrl, function ( error, artistInfo ) { if (error) { console .log(error) } else { console .log(artistInfo) } })

View example with output.

Test

Feature tests are run daily, thanks to GitHub Action schedule actions. This way we know if the scraper is ever broken.

Run the test:

npm test

Contributing

Contribution is welcome! Open an issue first.

License

MIT.