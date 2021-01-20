openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

bandcamp-scraper

by Simon Thiboutôt
1.4.1 (see all)

A scraper for https://bandcamp.com

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

160

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scraper API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bandcamp-scraper

npm version Test Test daily JavaScript Style Guide

Bandcamp Logo

A scraper for https://bandcamp.com

The scraper allows you to:

  • search artist, album, track, fan, label
  • get album urls from an artist url
  • get album info from an album url
  • get album products from an album url
  • get artist info from an artist url

Why ?

Because Bandcamp has shut down their public API and don't plan to reopen it.

https://bandcamp.com/developer

Installation

npm i --save bandcamp-scraper

Usage

search(params, callback)

Search any resources that match the given params.query for the current params.page.

  • params Object - query String - page Integer (default 1)
  • callback Function(error, searchResults)

Search Results

An array of resources that have different properties depending on their type property: artist, album, track, fan, or label.

Every resource matches the search-result JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const params = {
  query: 'Coeur de pirate',
  page: 1
}

bandcamp.search(params, function (error, searchResults) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(searchResults)
  }
})

View example with output.

getAlbumsWithTag(params, callback)

Search for albums with the tag params.tag for the current params.page.

  • params Object - tag String - page Integer (default 1)
  • callback Function(error, tagResults)

Tag Results

An array of album information. Matches the tag-result JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const params = {
  tag: 'nuwrld',
  page: 1
}

bandcamp.getAlbumsWithTag(params, function (error, tagResults) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(tagResults)
  }
})

View example with output.

getAlbumUrls(artistUrl, callback)

Retrieve the album URLs from an artist URL. Please note: for Bandcamp labels you may want to use the getArtistsUrls function to retrieve the list of signed artists first.

  • artistUrl String
  • callback Function(error, albumUrls)

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const artistUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/'
bandcamp.getAlbumUrls(artistUrl, function (error, albumUrls) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(albumUrls)
  }
})

View example with output.

getAlbumProducts(albumUrl, callback)

Retrieves all the album's products from its URL.

  • albumUrl String
  • callback Function(error, albumProducts)

Album Products

An array of album products that matches the album-product JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const albumUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/album/blonde'
bandcamp.getAlbumProducts(albumUrl, function (error, albumProducts) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(albumProducts)
  }
})

View example with output.

getAlbumInfo(albumUrl, callback)

Retrieves the album's info from its URL.

  • albumUrl String
  • callback Function(error, albumInfo)

Album Info

An Object that represents the album's info. It matches the album-info JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const albumUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/album/blonde'
bandcamp.getAlbumInfo(albumUrl, function (error, albumInfo) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(albumInfo)
  }
})

View example with output.

getArtistUrls(labelUrl, callback)

Retrieves an array of artist URLs from a label's URL for further scraping.

  • labelUrl String
  • callback Function(error, albumInfo)

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const labelUrl = 'https://randsrecords.bandcamp.com'
bandcamp.getArtistUrls(labelUrl, function (error, artistsUrls) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(artistsUrls)
  }
})

View example with output.

getArtistInfo(artistUrl, callback)

Retrieves the artist's info from its URL.

  • artistUrl String
  • callback Function(error, artistInfo)

Artist Info

An Object that represents the artist's info. It matches the artist-info JSON schema.

Example

const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')

const artistUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com'
bandcamp.getArtistInfo(artistUrl, function (error, artistInfo) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error)
  } else {
    console.log(artistInfo)
  }
})

View example with output.

Test

Feature tests are run daily, thanks to GitHub Action schedule actions. This way we know if the scraper is ever broken.

Run the test:

npm test

Contributing

Contribution is welcome! Open an issue first.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xr
x-rayThe next web scraper. See through the <html> noise.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apify-clientApify API client for JavaScript / Node.js.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
9K
ins
instatouchInstagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4K
ss
soundcloud-scraperGet data from soundcloud easily.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial