A scraper for https://bandcamp.com
The scraper allows you to:
artist,
album,
track,
fan,
label
Because Bandcamp has shut down their public API and don't plan to reopen it.
https://bandcamp.com/developer
npm i --save bandcamp-scraper
search(params, callback)
Search any resources that match the given
params.query for the current
params.page.
1)
An array of resources that have different properties depending on their type property: artist, album, track, fan, or label.
Every resource matches the search-result JSON schema.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const params = {
query: 'Coeur de pirate',
page: 1
}
bandcamp.search(params, function (error, searchResults) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(searchResults)
}
})
getAlbumsWithTag(params, callback)
Search for albums with the tag
params.tag for the current
params.page.
1)
An array of album information. Matches the tag-result JSON schema.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const params = {
tag: 'nuwrld',
page: 1
}
bandcamp.getAlbumsWithTag(params, function (error, tagResults) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(tagResults)
}
})
getAlbumUrls(artistUrl, callback)
Retrieve the album URLs from an artist URL.
Please note: for Bandcamp labels you may want to use the
getArtistsUrls function to retrieve the list of signed artists first.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const artistUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/'
bandcamp.getAlbumUrls(artistUrl, function (error, albumUrls) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(albumUrls)
}
})
getAlbumProducts(albumUrl, callback)
Retrieves all the album's products from its URL.
An array of album products that matches the album-product JSON schema.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const albumUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/album/blonde'
bandcamp.getAlbumProducts(albumUrl, function (error, albumProducts) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(albumProducts)
}
})
getAlbumInfo(albumUrl, callback)
Retrieves the album's info from its URL.
An Object that represents the album's info. It matches the album-info JSON schema.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const albumUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com/album/blonde'
bandcamp.getAlbumInfo(albumUrl, function (error, albumInfo) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(albumInfo)
}
})
getArtistUrls(labelUrl, callback)
Retrieves an array of artist URLs from a label's URL for further scraping.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const labelUrl = 'https://randsrecords.bandcamp.com'
bandcamp.getArtistUrls(labelUrl, function (error, artistsUrls) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(artistsUrls)
}
})
getArtistInfo(artistUrl, callback)
Retrieves the artist's info from its URL.
An Object that represents the artist's info. It matches the artist-info JSON schema.
const bandcamp = require('bandcamp-scraper')
const artistUrl = 'http://musique.coeurdepirate.com'
bandcamp.getArtistInfo(artistUrl, function (error, artistInfo) {
if (error) {
console.log(error)
} else {
console.log(artistInfo)
}
})
Feature tests are run daily, thanks to GitHub Action schedule actions. This way we know if the scraper is ever broken.
Run the test:
npm test
Contribution is welcome! Open an issue first.
MIT.