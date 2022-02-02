openbase logo
bancor-contracts

by bancorprotocol
0.5.19 (see all)

Bancor Protocol Contracts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to @bancor/contracts-solidity.

Readme

🎉🎉 Work on Bancor V3 is in progress and future changes will be incrementally merged into this repo. Stay tuned! 🎉🎉

Bancor Protocol Contracts v0.7 (beta)

Docs NPM Package Build Status

Overview

The solidity version of the Bancor smart contracts is composed of many different components that work together to create the Bancor Network deployment.

The main contracts are the BancorNetwork contract (entry point to the system) and the different converter contracts (implementation of liquidity pools and their reserves).

Config

In order to use some plugins, API keys or custom network with secret config we need a config.json file. You can check hardhat.config.js for more details.

{
    "apiKeys": {
        "etherscan": ""
    },

    "networks": {
        "mainnet": {
            "url": ""
        }
    }
}

Upgradeability

All smart contract functions are public and all upgrades are opt-in. If significant improvements are made to the system a new version will be released. Token owners can choose between moving to the new system or staying in the old one. If possible, new versions will be backwards compatible and able to interact with the old versions.

Language

The terms “reserves” and “connectors” have the same meaning throughout Bancor’s smart contract code and documentation. “Reserve ratio” and “connector weight” are also used interchangeably. “Connector balance” refers to the token inventories held in a liquidity pool's reserves.

Warning

Bancor is a work in progress. Make sure you understand the risks before using it.

Testing

Prerequisites

  • node 12.20.0
  • yarn 1.22.0

Installation

  • yarn install

Verification

  • Verifying all the contracts:
    • yarn test (quick testing)
    • yarn coverage (full coverage)

Utilities

Collaborators

License

Bancor Protocol is open source and distributed under the Apache License v2.0

100
Amidamaru RookieHo Chi Minh37 Ratings0 Reviews
Core Principal Engineer & Rust Enthusiast, also be a pet lover with passion to build the nice things.
December 4, 2020

