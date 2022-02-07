Checks filenames to be committed against a library of filename rules to prevent storing sensitive files in Git. Checks some files for sensitive contents (for example authToken inside .npmrc file)

Note: the source file with rules was taken from file git-deny-patterns.json from repo jandre/safe-commit-hook on Dec 2015.

Motivation

Can you accidentally add id_rsa file to your Github? Sure! But remember, it will be very hard to remove traces of them later. Most popular NPM packages have leaked sensitive information by mistake.

Wouldn't be easier to never commit files that should not be committed in the first place? This project is a easy to use CLI or git pre-commit hook filter that will scrape modified or added filenames to make sure they do not match widely common patterns ( .pem , etc.)

For example, here is ban in action - stopping me from adding NPM registry _authToken to .npmrc file

Install

Add to your project npm install --save-dev ban-sensitive-files

Use

From the command line node node_modules/.bin/ban when you have any staged files to check their filenames.

From NPM script

"scripts" : { "ban" : "ban" }

Then run npm run ban to check modified, added or deleted filenames. You can check ALL repo filenames again by adding command line flag -f to form the full command npm run ban -- -f .

When using from other Git hook projects, for example from pre-git, first, add "ban" NPM script command, then add to the pre-commit command list

"config" : { "pre-git" : { "pre-commit" : [ "npm test" , "npm run ban" ] } }

When using from a CI you probably want to check all files in the repo, not just the changed ones. Pass -f or --all option. Example Travis file

script: - npm run ban -- --all - npm test

Use as a module

You can use the checker from another module

var isBanned = require ( 'ban-sensitive-files' ); isBanned( 'path/file/name' ); isBanned([ 'name1' , 'name2' , 'name3' ]); isBanned( 'file/name' , logger);

Advanced

To figure out what the script is doing, enable debug logging

DEBUG =ban npm run ban

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Gleb Bahmutov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.