openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bam

bamboolib

by Tobias Krabel
1.29.0 (see all)

bamboolib - a GUI for pandas DataFrames

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

135

GitHub Stars

778

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Community repository of bamboolib

bamboolib is joining forces with Databricks. For more information, please read our announcement.

Please note that this repository does not contain the source code of bamboolib. The repo contains e.g. explanations and code samples for plugins and it serves as a place to answer public questions via issues.

Data Analysis in Python 🐍 - without becoming a programmer or googling syntax

This is the community repository of bamboolib. You can use bamboolib for free if you use bamboolib on your local computer or on Open Data via Binder.

  • If you have any issues or feature requests, please open an issue.

bamboolib is a GUI for pandas DataFrames that enables anyone to work with Python in Jupyter Notebook or JupyterLab.

Features

  • Intuitive GUI that exports Python code
  • Supports all common transformations and visualizations
  • Provides best-practice analyses for data exploration
  • Can be arbitrarily customized via simple Python plugins
  • Integrate any internal or external Python library

Main benefits of bamboolib

  • Enables anyone to analyse data in Python without having to write code
  • Even people who can code use bamboolib because it is faster and easier than writing the code themselves
  • Reduces employee on-boarding time and training costs
  • Enables team members of all skill levels to collaborate within Jupyter and to share the working results as reproducible code
  • No lock-in. You own the code you created with bamboolib
  • All your data remains private and secure

🔍Try bamboolib live on Binder

Installation

Install bamboolib for Jupyter Notebook or Jupyter Lab by running the code below in your terminal (or Anaconda Prompt for Windows):

pip install bamboolib

# Jupyter Notebook extensions
python -m bamboolib install_nbextensions

# JupyterLab extensions
python -m bamboolib install_labextensions

After you have installed bamboolib, you can go here to test bamboolib.

Documentation

You find out how to get started along with tutorials and an API reference on our docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial