Community repository of bamboolib

bamboolib is joining forces with Databricks. For more information, please read our announcement.

Please note that this repository does not contain the source code of bamboolib. The repo contains e.g. explanations and code samples for plugins and it serves as a place to answer public questions via issues.

Data Analysis in Python 🐍 - without becoming a programmer or googling syntax

This is the community repository of bamboolib. You can use bamboolib for free if you use bamboolib on your local computer or on Open Data via Binder.

If you have any issues or feature requests, please open an issue.

bamboolib is a GUI for pandas DataFrames that enables anyone to work with Python in Jupyter Notebook or JupyterLab.

Features

Intuitive GUI that exports Python code

Supports all common transformations and visualizations

Provides best-practice analyses for data exploration

Can be arbitrarily customized via simple Python plugins

Integrate any internal or external Python library

Main benefits of bamboolib

Enables anyone to analyse data in Python without having to write code

Even people who can code use bamboolib because it is faster and easier than writing the code themselves

than writing the code themselves Reduces employee on-boarding time and training costs

Enables team members of all skill levels to collaborate within Jupyter and to share the working results as reproducible code

No lock-in. You own the code you created with bamboolib

All your data remains private and secure

🔍Try bamboolib live on Binder

Installation

Install bamboolib for Jupyter Notebook or Jupyter Lab by running the code below in your terminal (or Anaconda Prompt for Windows):

pip install bamboolib python -m bamboolib install_nbextensions python -m bamboolib install_labextensions

After you have installed bamboolib, you can go here to test bamboolib.

Documentation

You find out how to get started along with tutorials and an API reference on our docs.