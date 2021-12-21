bamboolib is joining forces with Databricks. For more information, please read our announcement.
Please note that this repository does not contain the source code of bamboolib. The repo contains e.g. explanations and code samples for plugins and it serves as a place to answer public questions via issues.
This is the community repository of bamboolib. You can use bamboolib for free if you use bamboolib on your local computer or on Open Data via Binder.
bamboolib is a GUI for pandas DataFrames that enables anyone to work with Python in Jupyter Notebook or JupyterLab.
Install bamboolib for Jupyter Notebook or Jupyter Lab by running the code below in your terminal (or Anaconda Prompt for Windows):
pip install bamboolib
# Jupyter Notebook extensions
python -m bamboolib install_nbextensions
# JupyterLab extensions
python -m bamboolib install_labextensions
After you have installed bamboolib, you can go here to test bamboolib.
You find out how to get started along with tutorials and an API reference on our docs.