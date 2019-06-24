Bamboo jest reporter

An Atlassian Bamboo reporter for Jest tests.

This reporter will generate test results for:

Jest tests

Coverage

Obsolete snapshots

Tests / coverage / snapshots can be separately disabled by environment variables:

JEST_REPORTER_ADD_TESTS=false (only report coverage and/or obsolete snapshots)

JEST_REPORTER_ADD_COVERAGE=false (do not report coverage drops)

JEST_REPORTER_SNAPSHOTS_ADD_OBSOLETE=false (do not report obsolete snapshots as a failure)

This project was started based on https://github.com/adalbertoteixeira/jest-bamboo-formatter

Installation

Install and add the reporter to the development dependencies in package.json:

npm i bamboo-jest-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

Configure an npm test script for your project

Add the test npm script in your package.json

"scripts" : { "test" : "jest" }

Jest configruation

Configuring Jest can be done either in a configuration file (default:'jest.config.js') or in 'package.json': https://jestjs.io/docs/en/configuration

Add reporter

Add the following line to your configuration to add this reporter:

reporters : [ "default" , "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],

If you do not need the default Jest reporter (the default Jest reporter prints the Jest results in the bash/cmd-client)

reporters : [ "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],

Add coverage thresholds

To add code coverage thresholds, add the following block to the configuration:

coverageThreshold: { global: { branches: 100 , functions: 100 , statements: 100 , lines: 100 } },

Make Jest output coverage info

To include coverage: simply collectCoverage to the Jest config

collectCoverage: true

Or configure npm test to collect coverage as well

"scripts" : { "test" : "jest --coverage" }

Sample configurations

module.exports = { collectCoverage: true , coverageDirectory: "coverage" , reporters: [ "defaults" , "bamboo-jest-reporter" ], collectCoverageFrom: [ "**/*.js" ], coverageThreshold: { global: { branches: 100 , functions: 100 , statements: 100 , lines: 100 } } }

jest: { collectCoverage: true , coverageDirectory: "coverage" , reporters: [ "defaults" , "bamboo-jest-reporter" ], collectCoverageFrom: [ "**/*.js" ], coverageThreshold: { global: { branches: 100 , functions: 100 , statements: 100 , lines: 100 } } }

Usage

A mocha test report will be created (jest.json) after running:

npm test

You can disable:

reporting of Jest test-results: set an environment variable in your bamboo task JEST_REPORTER_ADD_TESTS=false

reporting of coverage: set an environment variable in your bamboo task JEST_REPORTER_ADD_COVERAGE=false

reporting of obsolete snapshots: set an environment variable in your bamboo task JEST_REPORTER_SNAPSHOTS_ADD_OBSOLETE=false

By default tests / coverage and obsolete snapshots are all reported. When all reporting is on, the following scenarios will be logged as failures:

When a Jest test fails

When the coverage thresholds are not met (only when configured in the jest-configuration)

When obsolete snapshots are found (if Jest snapshots are configured)

Prevent your Bamboo task from failing when the tests fail (exit 0):

if ! npm test then echo "The automated jest tests did not pass. Please check the tests-tab" exit 0 fi

Make Bamboo fail by interpreting the test-results:

Add a 'Mocha Test Parser'-task to your bamboo-job. Set 'jest.json' as testfile pattern.