An Atlassian Bamboo reporter for Jest tests.
This reporter will generate test results for:
Tests / coverage / snapshots can be separately disabled by environment variables:
This project was started based on https://github.com/adalbertoteixeira/jest-bamboo-formatter
Install and add the reporter to the development dependencies in package.json:
npm i bamboo-jest-reporter --save-dev
Add the test npm script in your package.json
"scripts": {
"test": "jest"
}
Configuring Jest can be done either in a configuration file (default:'jest.config.js') or in 'package.json': https://jestjs.io/docs/en/configuration
Add the following line to your configuration to add this reporter:
reporters: [ "default", "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],
If you do not need the default Jest reporter (the default Jest reporter prints the Jest results in the bash/cmd-client)
reporters: [ "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],
To add code coverage thresholds, add the following block to the configuration:
coverageThreshold: {
global: {
branches: 100,
functions: 100,
statements: 100,
lines: 100
}
},
To include coverage: simply collectCoverage to the Jest config
collectCoverage: true
Or configure npm test to collect coverage as well
"scripts": {
"test": "jest --coverage"
}
module.exports = {
collectCoverage: true,
coverageDirectory: "coverage",
reporters: [ "defaults", "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],
collectCoverageFrom: [
"**/*.js"
],
coverageThreshold: {
global: {
branches: 100,
functions: 100,
statements: 100,
lines: 100
}
}
}
jest: {
collectCoverage: true,
coverageDirectory: "coverage",
reporters: [ "defaults", "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],
collectCoverageFrom: [
"**/*.js"
],
coverageThreshold: {
global: {
branches: 100,
functions: 100,
statements: 100,
lines: 100
}
}
}
A mocha test report will be created (jest.json) after running:
npm test
You can disable:
By default tests / coverage and obsolete snapshots are all reported. When all reporting is on, the following scenarios will be logged as failures:
Prevent your Bamboo task from failing when the tests fail (exit 0):
#!/usr/bin/env bash
if ! npm test
then
echo "The automated jest tests did not pass. Please check the tests-tab"
exit 0
fi
Make Bamboo fail by interpreting the test-results:
Add a 'Mocha Test Parser'-task to your bamboo-job. Set 'jest.json' as testfile pattern.