openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bjr

bamboo-jest-reporter

by Hendrik De Permentier
1.0.3 (see all)

A reporter for Jest which parses the coverage-, snapshot- and test-results to a Mocha Test Parser format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Beerware

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bamboo jest reporter

An Atlassian Bamboo reporter for Jest tests.

This reporter will generate test results for:

  • Jest tests
  • Coverage
  • Obsolete snapshots

Tests / coverage / snapshots can be separately disabled by environment variables:

  • JEST_REPORTER_ADD_TESTS=false (only report coverage and/or obsolete snapshots)
  • JEST_REPORTER_ADD_COVERAGE=false (do not report coverage drops)
  • JEST_REPORTER_SNAPSHOTS_ADD_OBSOLETE=false (do not report obsolete snapshots as a failure)

This project was started based on https://github.com/adalbertoteixeira/jest-bamboo-formatter

Installation

Install and add the reporter to the development dependencies in package.json:

npm i bamboo-jest-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

Configure an npm test script for your project

Add the test npm script in your package.json

"scripts": {
    "test": "jest"
}

Jest configruation

Configuring Jest can be done either in a configuration file (default:'jest.config.js') or in 'package.json': https://jestjs.io/docs/en/configuration

Add reporter

Add the following line to your configuration to add this reporter:

reporters: [ "default", "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],

If you do not need the default Jest reporter (the default Jest reporter prints the Jest results in the bash/cmd-client)

reporters: [ "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],

Add coverage thresholds

To add code coverage thresholds, add the following block to the configuration:

coverageThreshold: {
    global: {
        branches: 100,
        functions: 100,
        statements: 100,
        lines: 100
    }
},
Make Jest output coverage info

To include coverage: simply collectCoverage to the Jest config

collectCoverage: true

Or configure npm test to collect coverage as well

"scripts": {
    "test": "jest --coverage"
}

Sample configurations

jest.config.js
module.exports = {
    collectCoverage: true,
    coverageDirectory: "coverage",
    reporters: [ "defaults", "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],
    collectCoverageFrom: [
        "**/*.js"
    ],
    coverageThreshold: {
        global: {
            branches: 100,
            functions: 100,
            statements: 100,
            lines: 100
        }
    }
}
Alternative: package.json
jest: {
    collectCoverage: true,
    coverageDirectory: "coverage",
    reporters: [ "defaults", "bamboo-jest-reporter" ],
    collectCoverageFrom: [
        "**/*.js"
    ],
    coverageThreshold: {
        global: {
            branches: 100,
            functions: 100,
            statements: 100,
            lines: 100
        }
    }
}

Usage

A mocha test report will be created (jest.json) after running:

npm test

You can disable:

  • reporting of Jest test-results: set an environment variable in your bamboo task JEST_REPORTER_ADD_TESTS=false
  • reporting of coverage: set an environment variable in your bamboo task JEST_REPORTER_ADD_COVERAGE=false
  • reporting of obsolete snapshots: set an environment variable in your bamboo task JEST_REPORTER_SNAPSHOTS_ADD_OBSOLETE=false

By default tests / coverage and obsolete snapshots are all reported. When all reporting is on, the following scenarios will be logged as failures:

  • When a Jest test fails
  • When the coverage thresholds are not met (only when configured in the jest-configuration)
  • When obsolete snapshots are found (if Jest snapshots are configured)

Prevent your Bamboo task from failing when the tests fail (exit 0):

#!/usr/bin/env bash
if ! npm test
then
    echo "The automated jest tests did not pass. Please check the tests-tab"
    exit 0
fi

Make Bamboo fail by interpreting the test-results:

Add a 'Mocha Test Parser'-task to your bamboo-job. Set 'jest.json' as testfile pattern.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial