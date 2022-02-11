BalmJS prescribes best practices and tools to help you stay productive.
🚀 We recommend using Balm CLI to scaffold out a front-end web app.
project
├── .tmp // Scaffolds out a temporary directory for development
├── dist // Scaffolds out the production build
├─┬ src // Source code in here (Create a directory in project)
│ ├── fonts
│ ├── images
│ ├── media
│ ├─┬ scripts
│ │ └── index.js // Required. A entry file for JS.
│ ├─┬ styles
│ │ └── main.css // Required. A entry file for CSS.
│ └── index.html // Required. A entry file for HTML.
├── .dotfile // (e.g. .gitignore, .browserslistrc, etc...)
├── babel.config.js
├── balm.config.js // Required. A configuration file for Balm.
├── package.json // Required.
└── ...
You need to set up your development environment before you can do anything.
Install Node.js® and npm if they are not already on your machine.
Verify that you are running at least node
10.13.0and npm
5.2.0by running
node -vand
npm -vin a terminal/console window. Older versions maybe produce errors, but newer versions are fine.
You develop apps in the context of an Balm workspace.
To create a new workspace and initial starter app:
# /path/to/YOUR_WORKSPACE
mkdir -p my-project/src/{styles,scripts}
echo "Hello World" > my-project/src/index.html
cd my-project
npm init -y
balm
yarn global add balm-core
yarn add -D balm
OR
npm install -g balm-core
npm install -D balm
We currently recommend using Yarn instead of npm.
In your project directory, create a file named
balm.config.js in your project root with these contents:
module.exports = {
// Your project config
};
📃 Refer to configuration docs to learn more about config
balm.
Edit
package.json in your project directory:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "balm",
"prod": "balm -p"
}
}
Run the command in your project directory:
# For development
npm run dev
# For production
npm run prod
|Project
|Status
|Description
|balm-core
|🃏 BalmJS compiler core (required for
balm 3.0)
|balm
|🃏 BalmJS runtime core
|balm-cli
|♠️ BalmJS scaffolding tool
|balm-gui
|N/A
|♣️ GUI for BalmJS
|balm-ui-lite
|♥️ Material Design Lite + Vue
|balm-ui
|♦️ Next Generation Material UI for Vue.js
|balm-scroll
|📜 Smooth scrolling for Vue.js
We'd love for you to contribute and make BalmJS even better than it is today! Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.
