openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

balm

by balmjs
3.20.0 (see all)

🃏 An universal Front-End workflow for webapps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BalmJS

NPM version License Coverage Percentage

BalmJS

An universal Front-End workflow for webapps

Introduction

BalmJS prescribes best practices and tools to help you stay productive.

  • Naturally: Make web development simple, natural and pleasant.
  • Structure-Based: One configuration file can manage webapp projects with at least 90% use cases.
  • Learn Once, Run Any Webapps: Any front-end technology stack will be developed and built in the same way.

Features

  • Based on gulp + webpack for webapp projects
  • Automagically compile PostCSS/Sass/Less
  • CSS Autoprefixing
  • Automagically generate CSS Image Sprites
  • enable ES2015+ features using Babel
  • Awesome images optimization
  • Built-in preview server with BrowserSync
  • Custom publish assets to remote (Front-end to Back-end) project
  • ZIP/FTP/PWA supported
  • Easily define and extend your own tasks

Structure

🚀 We recommend using Balm CLI to scaffold out a front-end web app.

project
├── .tmp         // Scaffolds out a temporary directory for development
├── dist         // Scaffolds out the production build
├─┬ src          // Source code in here (Create a directory in project)
│ ├── fonts
│ ├── images
│ ├── media
│ ├─┬ scripts
│ │ └── index.js // Required. A entry file for JS.
│ ├─┬ styles
│ │ └── main.css // Required. A entry file for CSS.
│ └── index.html // Required. A entry file for HTML.
├── .dotfile     // (e.g. .gitignore, .browserslistrc, etc...)
├── babel.config.js
├── balm.config.js // Required. A configuration file for Balm.
├── package.json   // Required.
└── ...

Installation

0. Requirements

You need to set up your development environment before you can do anything.

Install Node.js® and npm if they are not already on your machine.

Verify that you are running at least node 10.13.0 and npm 5.2.0 by running node -v and npm -v in a terminal/console window. Older versions maybe produce errors, but newer versions are fine.

You develop apps in the context of an Balm workspace.

To create a new workspace and initial starter app:

# /path/to/YOUR_WORKSPACE
mkdir -p my-project/src/{styles,scripts}
echo "Hello World" > my-project/src/index.html

cd my-project
npm init -y

1. Installing balm

yarn global add balm-core
yarn add -D balm

OR

npm install -g balm-core
npm install -D balm

We currently recommend using Yarn instead of npm.

2. Configuration

In your project directory, create a file named balm.config.js in your project root with these contents:

module.exports = {
  // Your project config
};

📃 Refer to configuration docs to learn more about config balm.

3. Usage

Edit package.json in your project directory:

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "balm",
    "prod": "balm -p"
  }
}

Run the command in your project directory:

# For development
npm run dev

# For production
npm run prod

Demo

Documentation

To download example and try it, visit balm.js.org.

Ecosystem

ProjectStatusDescription
balm-coreNPM version🃏 BalmJS compiler core (required for balm 3.0)
balmNPM version🃏 BalmJS runtime core
balm-cliNPM version♠️ BalmJS scaffolding tool
balm-guiN/A♣️ GUI for BalmJS
balm-ui-liteNPM version♥️ Material Design Lite + Vue
balm-uiNPM version♦️ Next Generation Material UI for Vue.js
balm-scrollNPM version📜 Smooth scrolling for Vue.js

Contributing

We'd love for you to contribute and make BalmJS even better than it is today! Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.

License

MIT

© 2016-present, Elf-mousE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial