



BalmJS An universal Front-End workflow for webapps

Introduction

BalmJS prescribes best practices and tools to help you stay productive.

Naturally: Make web development simple, natural and pleasant.

Structure-Based: One configuration file can manage webapp projects with at least 90% use cases.

Learn Once, Run Any Webapps: Any front-end technology stack will be developed and built in the same way.

Features

Based on gulp + webpack for webapp projects

for webapp projects Automagically compile PostCSS/Sass/Less

CSS Autoprefixing

Automagically generate CSS Image Sprites

enable ES2015+ features using Babel

Awesome images optimization

Built-in preview server with BrowserSync

Custom publish assets to remote (Front-end to Back-end) project

ZIP/FTP/PWA supported

Easily define and extend your own tasks

Structure

🚀 We recommend using Balm CLI to scaffold out a front-end web app.

project ├── .tmp ├── dist ├─┬ src │ ├── fonts │ ├── images │ ├── media │ ├─┬ scripts │ │ └── index .js │ ├─┬ styles │ │ └── main .css │ └── index .html ├── .dotfile ├── babel .config .js ├── balm .config .js ├── package .json └── ...

Installation

0. Requirements

You need to set up your development environment before you can do anything.

Install Node.js® and npm if they are not already on your machine.

Verify that you are running at least node 10.13.0 and npm 5.2.0 by running node -v and npm -v in a terminal/console window. Older versions maybe produce errors, but newer versions are fine.

You develop apps in the context of an Balm workspace.

To create a new workspace and initial starter app:

mkdir -p my-project/src/{styles,scripts} echo "Hello World" > my-project/src/index.html cd my-project npm init -y

1. Installing balm

yarn global add balm-core yarn add -D balm

OR

npm install -g balm-core npm install -D balm

We currently recommend using Yarn instead of npm.

2. Configuration

In your project directory, create a file named balm.config.js in your project root with these contents:

module .exports = { };

📃 Refer to configuration docs to learn more about config balm .

3. Usage

Edit package.json in your project directory:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "balm" , "prod" : "balm -p" } }

Run the command in your project directory:

npm run dev npm run prod

Demo

Documentation

To download example and try it, visit balm.js.org.

Ecosystem

Project Status Description balm-core 🃏 BalmJS compiler core (required for balm 3.0 ) balm 🃏 BalmJS runtime core balm-cli ♠️ BalmJS scaffolding tool balm-gui N/A ♣️ GUI for BalmJS balm-ui-lite ♥️ Material Design Lite + Vue balm-ui ♦️ Next Generation Material UI for Vue.js balm-scroll 📜 Smooth scrolling for Vue.js

Contributing

We'd love for you to contribute and make BalmJS even better than it is today! Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.

License

MIT

© 2016-present, Elf-mousE