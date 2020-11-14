Balloon.css: Simple tooltips made of pure CSS.
Balloon.css lets you add tooltips to elements without JavaScript and in just a few lines of CSS.
It weights ~1.1kb minified (Brotli).
You can play with Balloon.css here: https://jsfiddle.net/kuzmd942/
You also can check more examples at the website: https://kazzkiq.github.io/balloon.css/
Using npm:
npm install balloon-css
You can then import the CSS file directly into your JS (using Webpack, etc):
// Your index.js file, etc.
import 'balloon-css';
or import the source file if using SASS/SCSS:
/* Your main.scss file, etc. */
@import "~balloon-css/src/balloon"
CDN version:
If you don't want to use npm, there is a CDN option:
<!-- This link will always fetch the latest version of Balloon.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/balloon-css/balloon.min.css">
Manually:
Simply download
balloon.min.css from this repo and add it to your HTML. e.g.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/balloon.min.css">
For positioning, use
data-balloon-pos attribute with one of the values:
up,
down,
left,
right,
up-left,
up-right,
down-left or
down-right:
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="left">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="right">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="down">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up-left">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up-right">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="down-left">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="down-right">Hover me!</button>
If you want to show tooltips even when user interaction isn't happening, you can simply use the
data-balloon-visible attribute:
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up" id="show-tip">Hover me!</button>
<script>
const btn = document.getElementById('show-tip')
btn.setAttribute('data-balloon-visible', '')
</script>
If for some reason you do not want animations in your tooltips, you can use the
data-balloon-blunt attribute for that.
<button data-balloon-blunt aria-label="No animation!" data-balloon-pos="up">No animation!</button>
Balloon.css exposes CSS variables to make it easier to customize tooltips:
--balloon-border-radius
--balloon-color
--balloon-font-size
--balloon-move
This way, you can use custom CSS to make your own tooltip styles:
/* Add this to your CSS */
.tooltip-red {
--balloon-color: red;
}
.tooltip-big-text {
--balloon-font-size: 20px;
}
.tooltip-slide {
--balloon-move: 30px;
}
If you want to customize tooltips globally, use the
:root selector:
/* All tooltips would now be square and blue */
:root {
--balloon-border-radius: 0;
--balloon-color: blue;
}
You can also add any HTML special character to your tooltips, or even use third-party Icon fonts:
<button aria-label="HTML special characters: ☻ ✂ ♜" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Emojis: 😀 😬 😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>
Example using Font Awesome:
<button class="fa" aria-label="Font Awesome:     " data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>
Balloon.css is mantained in SASS and LESS. To contribute with bugfixes and enchancements you must follow this steps:
git clone https://github.com/kazzkiq/balloon.css.git
npm install
npm run build to generate the production CSS files.
gh-pages) before submitting a Pull Request.
Note 1: Remember to update the SASS file instead of the generated ones (
balloon.css and
balloon.min.css are generated on every build from SASS file).
Made by Claudio Holanda (@kazzkiq)