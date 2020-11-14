openbase logo
bc

balloon-css

by Claudio Holanda
1.2.0

Simple tooltips made of pure CSS

Readme

npm version


Balloon.css: Simple tooltips made of pure CSS.

Simple tooltips made of pure CSS

Balloon.css lets you add tooltips to elements without JavaScript and in just a few lines of CSS.

It weights ~1.1kb minified (Brotli).

Demo & Playground

You can play with Balloon.css here: https://jsfiddle.net/kuzmd942/

You also can check more examples at the website: https://kazzkiq.github.io/balloon.css/

Usage

Installation

Using npm:

npm install balloon-css

You can then import the CSS file directly into your JS (using Webpack, etc):

// Your index.js file, etc.
import 'balloon-css';

or import the source file if using SASS/SCSS:

/* Your main.scss file, etc. */
@import "~balloon-css/src/balloon"

CDN version:

If you don't want to use npm, there is a CDN option:

<!-- This link will always fetch the latest version of Balloon.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/balloon-css/balloon.min.css">

Manually: Simply download balloon.min.css from this repo and add it to your HTML. e.g.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/balloon.min.css">

Positioning

For positioning, use data-balloon-pos attribute with one of the values: up, down, left, right, up-left, up-right, down-left or down-right:

<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="left">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="right">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="down">Hover me!</button>

<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up-left">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up-right">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="down-left">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="down-right">Hover me!</button>

Showing tooltips programatically

If you want to show tooltips even when user interaction isn't happening, you can simply use the data-balloon-visible attribute:

<button aria-label="Whats up!" data-balloon-pos="up" id="show-tip">Hover me!</button>
<script>
  const btn = document.getElementById('show-tip')
  btn.setAttribute('data-balloon-visible', '')
</script>

Disabling animation

If for some reason you do not want animations in your tooltips, you can use the data-balloon-blunt attribute for that.

<button data-balloon-blunt aria-label="No animation!" data-balloon-pos="up">No animation!</button>

Customizing Tooltips

Balloon.css exposes CSS variables to make it easier to customize tooltips:

  • --balloon-border-radius
  • --balloon-color
  • --balloon-font-size
  • --balloon-move

This way, you can use custom CSS to make your own tooltip styles:

/* Add this to your CSS */
.tooltip-red {
  --balloon-color: red;
}

.tooltip-big-text {
  --balloon-font-size: 20px;
}

.tooltip-slide {
  --balloon-move: 30px;
}

If you want to customize tooltips globally, use the :root selector:

/* All tooltips would now be square and blue */
:root {
  --balloon-border-radius: 0;
  --balloon-color: blue;
}

Glyphs and Icon Fonts

You can also add any HTML special character to your tooltips, or even use third-party Icon fonts:

<button aria-label="HTML special characters: &#9787; &#9986; &#9820;" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>
<button aria-label="Emojis: 😀 😬 😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>

Example using Font Awesome:

<button class="fa" aria-label="Font Awesome: &#xf030; &#xf133; &#xf1fc; &#xf03e; &#xf1f8;" data-balloon-pos="up">Hover me!</button>

Contributing

Balloon.css is mantained in SASS and LESS. To contribute with bugfixes and enchancements you must follow this steps:

  1. Clone repo. E.g. git clone https://github.com/kazzkiq/balloon.css.git
  2. Run npm install
  3. Edit SASS file and run npm run build to generate the production CSS files.
  4. Make sure to test the production files over the website (branch gh-pages) before submitting a Pull Request.

Note 1: Remember to update the SASS file instead of the generated ones (balloon.css and balloon.min.css are generated on every build from SASS file).

Credits

Made by Claudio Holanda (@kazzkiq)

