

Balloon.css: Simple tooltips made of pure CSS.

Simple tooltips made of pure CSS

Balloon.css lets you add tooltips to elements without JavaScript and in just a few lines of CSS.

It weights ~1.1kb minified (Brotli).

Demo & Playground

You can play with Balloon.css here: https://jsfiddle.net/kuzmd942/

You also can check more examples at the website: https://kazzkiq.github.io/balloon.css/

Usage

Installation

Using npm:

npm install balloon-css

You can then import the CSS file directly into your JS (using Webpack, etc):

import 'balloon-css' ;

or import the source file if using SASS/SCSS:

/* Your main.scss file, etc. */ @import "~balloon-css/src/balloon"

CDN version:

If you don't want to use npm, there is a CDN option:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/balloon-css/balloon.min.css" >

Manually: Simply download balloon.min.css from this repo and add it to your HTML. e.g.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/balloon.min.css" >

Positioning

For positioning, use data-balloon-pos attribute with one of the values: up , down , left , right , up-left , up-right , down-left or down-right :

< button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "up" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "left" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "right" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "down" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "up-left" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "up-right" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "down-left" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "down-right" > Hover me! </ button >

Showing tooltips programatically

If you want to show tooltips even when user interaction isn't happening, you can simply use the data-balloon-visible attribute:

< button aria-label = "Whats up!" data-balloon-pos = "up" id = "show-tip" > Hover me! </ button > < script > const btn = document .getElementById( 'show-tip' ) btn.setAttribute( 'data-balloon-visible' , '' ) </ script >

Disabling animation

If for some reason you do not want animations in your tooltips, you can use the data-balloon-blunt attribute for that.

< button data-balloon-blunt aria-label = "No animation!" data-balloon-pos = "up" > No animation! </ button >

Customizing Tooltips

Balloon.css exposes CSS variables to make it easier to customize tooltips:

--balloon-border-radius

--balloon-color

--balloon-font-size

--balloon-move

This way, you can use custom CSS to make your own tooltip styles:

.tooltip-red { --balloon-color : red; } .tooltip-big-text { --balloon-font-size : 20px ; } .tooltip-slide { --balloon-move : 30px ; }

If you want to customize tooltips globally, use the :root selector:

:root { --balloon-border-radius : 0 ; --balloon-color : blue; }

Glyphs and Icon Fonts

You can also add any HTML special character to your tooltips, or even use third-party Icon fonts:

< button aria-label = "HTML special characters: ☻ ✂ ♜" data-balloon-pos = "up" > Hover me! </ button > < button aria-label = "Emojis: 😀 😬 😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆" data-balloon-pos = "up" > Hover me! </ button >

Example using Font Awesome:

< button class = "fa" aria-label = "Font Awesome:     " data-balloon-pos = "up" > Hover me! </ button >

Contributing

Balloon.css is mantained in SASS and LESS. To contribute with bugfixes and enchancements you must follow this steps:

Clone repo. E.g. git clone https://github.com/kazzkiq/balloon.css.git Run npm install Edit SASS file and run npm run build to generate the production CSS files. Make sure to test the production files over the website (branch gh-pages ) before submitting a Pull Request.

Note 1: Remember to update the SASS file instead of the generated ones ( balloon.css and balloon.min.css are generated on every build from SASS file).

Credits

Made by Claudio Holanda (@kazzkiq)