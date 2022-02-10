Commands for working with LND balances.
Supported LND versions:
npm install -g balanceofsatoshis
Or use a platform-specific guide:
If you want to try out any command without npm install, you can also do
npx balanceofsatoshis to run a command directly.
Get the version to verify that it's installed:
bos --version
# current installed version
Re-install if you want to update to a new version.
To see a list of available options and flags run:
bos help
# Or get individual help with a command
bos help commandName
Or ask about commands on Telegram
If you want autocomplete on commands and options you can do:
## Autocomplete on MacOS/ZSH shells (on startup: you can add this to ~/.zshrc)
autoload -Uz compinit && compinit
source <(bos completion zsh)
## Autocomplete on bash (on startup: add to ~/.profile or ~/.bash_profile)
source <(bos completion bash)
# See an accounting formatted list of various types of transactions
bos accounting "category"
# See total balance, including pending funds, excluding future commit fees
bos balance
# Get the number of days the node cert remains valid
bos cert-validity-days
# Receive on-chain funds via a regular address
bos chain-deposit
# See the current fee estimates confirmation targets
bos chainfees
# Show chain fees paid
bos chart-chain-fees
# Show routing fees earned
bos chart-fees-earned
# Show routing fees paid
bos chart-fees-paid
# Show a chart of payments received
bos chart-payments-received
# Remove old failed payment data for probes and other failed payments
bos clean-failed-payments
# See details on how closed channels resolved on-chain
bos closed
# Export credentials
bos credentials
# View outbound fee rates and update outbound fee rates to peers
bos fees
# Query the node to find something like a payment, channel or node
bos find "query"
# Output a summarized version of peers forwarded towards
bos forwards
# Create a signed raw transaction for an on-chain transfer
bos fund "address" "amount"
# See help about a command
bos help "command"
# Run gateway service for https://ln-operator.github.io/ UI
bos gateway
# Look up the channels and fee rates of a node by its public key
bos graph "pubkey"
# Output the sum total of remote channel liquidity
bos inbound-liquidity
# Enforce rules on inbound channels
bos inbound-channel-rules
# Increase inbound liquidity to the node
bos increase-inbound-liquidity
# Increase the outbound liquidity of the node
bos increase-outbound-liquidity
# View and adjust list of saved nodes
bos nodes
# Open channels to public keys in a batch transaction
bos open "public_keys..."
# Open a balanced channel with a peer
bos open-balanced-channel
# Outputs the sum total of local channel liquidity
bos outbound-liquidity
# Pay a payment request (invoice), probing first
bos pay "payment_request"
# Show channel-connected peers
bos peers
# Output the price of BTC
bos price
# Test if funds can be sent to a destination
bos probe "payment_request/public_key"
# Rebalance funds between peers
bos rebalance
# Remove all channels with a peer
bos remove-peer
# Get a general report of the node activity
bos report
# Send funds using keysend and an optional message to a node
bos send
# Connect up to a Telegram bot
bos telegram
# Unlock the wallet if it is locked
bos unlock "path_to_password_file"
# Show unspent coin outputs
bos utxos
By default
bos expects
tls.cert in the root of the default
lnd directory
and
admin.macaroon in
<default_lnd_dir>/data/chain/bitcoin/<network>.
Default LND directories:
~/Library/Application Support/Lnd/
~/.lnd/
It will check first for a mainnet macaroon, then a testnet macaroon.
If you have another node and it is already using
balanceofsatoshis, you can
add it as a "saved node" using
bos nodes --add.
Otherwise you can copy the credentials into a saved nodes directory:
To use
bos with arbitrary external nodes (or nodes with custom
configuration), two things need to be done:
Create directory
~/.bos/, and add node credentials in a format of:
~/.bos/YOUR_NODE_NAME/credentials.json
Use any shorthand you'd like when choosing this profile node name
{
"cert": "base64 tls.cert value",
"macaroon": "base64 .macaroon value",
"socket": "host:port"
}
> **Note:** `cert` and (admin) `macaroon` should have base64-encoded, and newline-stripped content of the files. To get the strings in appropriate format you can run, ex:
>
>```bash
># For `cert`
>base64 -w0 ~/.lnd/tls.cert
>
># For `macaroon`
>base64 -w0 ~/.lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon
>```
>
> **Note_2:** `socket` should contain `host:port` pointing to `lnd`'s gRPC interface, `localhost:10009` by convention.
You can also set
cert_path and
macaroon_path to the path of the relevant
files instead.
Note: Umbrel is not FOSS software, use at your own risk.
If you are using Umbrel and you have already installed but you get an error like
Name resolution failed for target dns:umbrel.local:10009 then try adding
umbrel.local to your
/etc/hosts file, like
sudo nano /etc/hosts and add a line
127.0.0.1 umbrel.local
LND_IP to use as the socket to
connect to
You can also use umbrel.local if that is in your Umbrel TLS cert but you will have to make sure the hostname is known to the client.
{
"cert_path": "/home/umbrel/umbrel/lnd/tls.cert",
"macaroon_path": "/home/umbrel/umbrel/lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon",
"socket": "LND_IP:10009"
}
--node umbrel or whatever your dir is:
bos --node umbrel balance
To run commands on nodes specified this way, you need to suffix commands with their name, ex:
bos balance --node=SAVED_NODE_NAME
bos forwards --node=SAVED_NODE_NAME
If a saved node is actually your default node, you can set an environment variable to avoid adding the --node prefix
export BOS_DEFAULT_SAVED_NODE=nodename
If that is set, it will use that node if no node is specified.
You can also add a JSON file to your .bos directory: config.json, add
{"default_saved_node": "nodename"} to set the default via a file instead
Some commands are designed to return outputs that can be piped or used in other CLI programs.
Make a textfile in the terminal with newline separated pubkeys and the capacity of the channels.
cat bos_channels.txt
│ File: bos_channels.txt
───────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
1 │ 0337...1986 --amount=3000000
2 │ 02a4...20de --amount=3000000
3 │ 023c...0dec --amount=1000000
bos open $(cat bos_channels.txt)
expr $(bos balance --node=savedNode1) + $(bos balance --node=savedNode2)
# outputs the combined balance of both nodes
# Cron every 5 minutes adjust fees
*/5 * * * * /bin/timeout -s 2 30 /home/ubuntu/update-fees.sh
update-fees.sh:
#!/bin/bash
# Raise the outbound fees to a public key when inbound increases
/home/ubuntu/.npm-global/bin/bos fees --to PUBLIC_KEY --set-fee-rate="IF(INBOUND>10000000,1000,500)"
Keep a channel balanced between two of your own nodes
# Cron: every 30 minutes send funds to reach 50:50
*/30 * * * * /home/ubuntu/.npm-global/bin/bos send PUBKEY --max-fee 0 --message="rebalance" --amount="IF(OUTBOUND+1*m>(LIQUIDITY/2), OUTBOUND-(LIQUIDITY/2), 0)"
If you want to 50:50 rebalance with a peer node, you can use
--out-target-inbound=capacity/2 with
bos rebalance
sendnotification
Some commands are made with the idea that they can trigger an alert or regular report by piping the output of a command into some reporting script like sendnotification which works with AWS SNS service to deliver notifications
Examples of shell scripts that could be executed by crontab:
# cert-expiration-alert.sh
#!/bin/bash
/path/to/bos cert-validity-days --below 30 | \
/path/to/sendnotification SNS "sns-topic-id" "Warning: %s days left on TLS cert" \
--nonzero --subject="Cert expiration warning"
# sends email when the certification has less than 30 days left until invalid
# daily-report.sh
#!/bin/bash
/path/to/bos report --styled 2>&1 | \
/path/to/sendnotification SNS "sns-topic-id" "%s" --subject="Daily node update"
# sends email about what has happened on the node in the past day
# low-offchain-outbound-liquidity alert
#!/bin/bash
/path/to/bos balance --offchain --below 4000000 | \
/path/to/sendnotification SNS "sns-topic-id" "off-chain balance deficit: %s sats" \
--nonzero --subject="Low balance warning"
# sends email if the channel balance goes below a threshold
# low-inbound-liquidity.sh
#!/bin/bash
/path/to/bos inbound-liquidity --below=1000000 2>&1 | \
/path/to/sendnotification SNS "sns-topic-id" \
"WARNING inbound-liquidity deficit: %s sats" --nonzero \
--subject="Low inbound liquidity warning: node1"
# sends email if the inbound liquidity drops below a 1,000,000 sats
If you are running a long-running command and want it to persist, you will need something like Docker or nohup or tmux to assist you in that and then kill the process and restart it when updating.
Nohup example:
nohup /home/bos/.npm-global/bin/bos telegram --connect CONNECT_CODE > /dev/null &
Docker example:
docker run -d --restart always -v $HOME/.bos:/home/node/.bos alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis telegram --connect CONNECT_CODE
This presumes you have Docker installed.
Install the Docker image:
docker pull alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis
You can also build the image yourself:
npm run build-docker, this will make
balanceofsatoshis.tar.gz that you can rsync or scp somewhere else and then
do
docker load < balanceofsatoshis.tar.gz.
Once the image is installed, you can "docker run" commands for all the commands:
# Make sure you have a home directory created to give Docker access to
mkdir $HOME/.bos
docker run -it --rm -v $HOME/.bos:/home/node/.bos alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis --version
# Should output the version
This maps your home directory to the docker home directory to enable persistence of credentials.
If you want it to automatically detect your local node, also pass the LND home dir as an additional -v argument to docker run:
If you are on MacOS:
--network="host" -v $HOME/Library/Application\ Support/Lnd/:/home/node/.lnd:ro
Or on Linux:
--network="host" -v $HOME/.lnd:/home/node/.lnd:ro
On BTCPayServer:
Create the credential.json file as explained in the saved nodes section, and for socket put:
"socket": "lnd_bitcoin:10009"
For Docker network use the Docker bridged network:
docker run -it --rm --network="generated_default" -v $HOME/.bos:/home/node/.bos alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis balance --node SAVEDNODENAME
On Umbrel this would be:
# add Umbrel specific details:
## --network="host"
## --add-host=umbrel.local:192.168.1.23
## -v $HOME/umbrel/lnd:/home/node/.lnd:ro
docker run -it --rm --network="host" --add-host=umbrel.local:192.168.1.23 -v $HOME/.bos:/home/node/.bos -v $HOME/umbrel/lnd:/home/node/.lnd:ro alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis report
Note: For umbrel-os users, when
running the above docker run command, ensure the "192.168.1.23" portion of the
command is updated to reflect the IP of the lnd container. You can find the IP
by looking for the
LND_IP value inside the
$HOME/umbrel/.env file.
Otherwise you can just pass the local node credentials as shown above using the saved nodes.
If you are running a long-running command like
telegram, use
-d --restart always instead of
-it --rm to run in daemon mode and auto-restart.
Note: if you are used to using ctrl+c to terminate the process, that doesn't
work on Docker. Instead, you can use ctrl+p and then ctrl+q to background the
interactive mode, then do
docker ps and
docker rm to kill the instance.
If you don't want to use the Dockerfile, you can build a docker file for yourself
FROM node:latest
RUN npm install balanceofsatoshis
ENTRYPOINT [ "/node_modules/balanceofsatoshis/bos" ]
If you don't want to type out "docker run", and don't have an alias for it, you can create a simple shell script to fill that part in:
#! /usr/bin/env bash
docker run -it --rm -v=$HOME/.bos:/root/.bos bos:latest ${@:1}
You can also define an alias for placing in
~/.profile or
~/.bash_profile:
alias bos="docker run -it --rm -v $HOME/.bos:/home/node/.bos alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis"
Adjust this alias to however you run the full Docker command. Remember to
execute the ~/.profile to install the alias into your current session:
. ~/.profile
You can also create an alias to run a command in the background
alias bosd="docker run -d --rm -v $HOME/.bos:/home/node/.bos alexbosworth/balanceofsatoshis"
Some commands take formula arguments. Formulas are expressions that allow you to perform functions and reference variables.
There is a dynamic playground here where you can play with expressions: https://formulajs.info/functions/
--avoid
In
--avoid flag commands like rebalance, a formula can be applied
directionally:
--avoid "fee_rate < 100/<PUBKEY>" to avoid channels forwarding to the public
key that charge a fee rate under 100 PPM.
Available variables:
age: Age of the channel vs the current height
base_fee: Base fee to be charged to route
capacity: Capacity of the channel
fee_rate: PPM fee to be charged to route
height: Absolute height of the channel
opposite_fee_rate: PPM fee that is charged in the non-routing direction
amount
Formula amounts are supported in the following commands:
fund
inbound-channel-rules
open
probe
rebalance
send
When passing an amount you can pass a formula expression, and the following variables are defined:
k: 1,000
m: 1,000,000
Examples:
bos fund <address> "7*m"
// Fund address with value 7,000,000
bos probe <key> "100*k"
// Probe to key amount 100,000
bos send <key> "m/2"
// Push 500,000 to key
rebalance
Rebalance defines additional variables for
--amount:
capacity: The total of inbound and outbound
And for
--in-filter and
--out-filter:
capacity: The total capacity with the peer
heights: The set of heights of the channels with the peer
inbound_liquidity: The inbound liquidity with the peer
outbound_liquidity: The outbound liquidity with the peer
pending_payments: The number of pending payments
Example:
// Rebalance with a target of 1,000,000
bos rebalance --amount "1*m"
send
Send defines additional variables:
eur: The value of 1 Euro as defined by rate provider
inbound: The inbound liquidity with the destination
liquidity: The total capacity with the destination
outbound: The inbound liquidity with the destination
usd: The value of 1 US Dollar as defined by rate provider
Example:
// Send node $1
bos send <key> --amount "1*usd"
transfer
Transfer variables:
out_inbound: The outbound liquidity with the outbound peer
out_liquidity: The total inbound+outbound with the outbound peer
out_outbound: The total outbound liquidity with the outbound peer
Example:
// Equalize inbound with a mutual peer
bos transfer node "in_inbound - (in_inbound + out_inbound)/2" --through peer
fees
Variables can be referenced for
--set-fee-rate
fee_rate_of_<pubkey>: Reference other node's fee rate
inbound: Remote balance with peer
inbound_fee_rate: Incoming fee rate
outbound: Local balance with peer
You can also use functions:
bips(n): Set fee as parts per thousand
percent(0.00): Set fee as fractional percentage
Example:
// Set the fee rate to a tag to 1% of the value forwarded
bos fees --to tag --set-fee-rate "percent(1)"
inbound-channel-rules
Pass formulas for rules with
--rule.
Formula variables:
capacities: sizes of the peer's public channels
capacity: size of the inbound channel
channel_ages: block ages of the peer's public channels
fee_rates: outbound fee rates for the peer
local_balance: gifted amount on the incoming channel
public_key: key of the incoming peer
Example:
// Reject channels that are smaller than 2,000,000 capacity
bos inbound-channel-rules "capacity < 2*m"