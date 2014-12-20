The official Node.js library for Balanced Payments.
The Balanced Payments API located here: https://www.balancedpayments.com/docs/api.
v1.x requires Balanced API 1.1.
The preferred way to install balanced for Node.js is to use the npm package manager for Node.js. Simply type the following into a terminal window:
npm install balanced-official
var balanced = require('balanced-official');
balanced.configure('api-secret-key');
var customer = balanced.marketplace.customers.create();
var card = balanced.marketplace.cards.create({
'number': '4111111111111111',
'expiration_year': '2016',
'expiration_month': '12',
'cvv': '123'
});
card.associate_to_customer(customer)
.debit(5000)
.then(function (debit) {
// save the result of the debit
}, function (err) {
// record the error message
});;
To run the tests in a terminal run
npm test
To run a specific test, you can do
node test/test.js [test name]