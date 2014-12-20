Balanced Node.js library

The official Node.js library for Balanced Payments.

The Balanced Payments API located here: https://www.balancedpayments.com/docs/api.

v1.x requires Balanced API 1.1.

Installation

The preferred way to install balanced for Node.js is to use the npm package manager for Node.js. Simply type the following into a terminal window:

npm install balanced-official

Basic Usage

var balanced = require ( 'balanced-official' ); balanced.configure( 'api-secret-key' ); var customer = balanced.marketplace.customers.create(); var card = balanced.marketplace.cards.create({ 'number' : '4111111111111111' , 'expiration_year' : '2016' , 'expiration_month' : '12' , 'cvv' : '123' }); card.associate_to_customer(customer) .debit( 5000 ) .then( function ( debit ) { }, function ( err ) { });;

More examples

Testing

To run the tests in a terminal run

npm test

To run a specific test, you can do