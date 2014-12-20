openbase logo
balanced-official

by balanced
1.4.0 (see all)

Balanced API library in node.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Balanced Node.js library

The official Node.js library for Balanced Payments.

The Balanced Payments API located here: https://www.balancedpayments.com/docs/api.

v1.x requires Balanced API 1.1.

Installation

The preferred way to install balanced for Node.js is to use the npm package manager for Node.js. Simply type the following into a terminal window:

npm install balanced-official

Basic Usage

var balanced = require('balanced-official');

balanced.configure('api-secret-key');

var customer = balanced.marketplace.customers.create();

var card = balanced.marketplace.cards.create({
    'number': '4111111111111111',
    'expiration_year': '2016',
    'expiration_month': '12',
     'cvv': '123'
});

card.associate_to_customer(customer)
    .debit(5000)
    .then(function (debit) {
        // save the result of the debit
    }, function (err) {
        // record the error message
    });;

More examples

Testing

To run the tests in a terminal run

npm test

To run a specific test, you can do

node test/test.js [test name]

