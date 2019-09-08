BalanceText

A utility to provide an alternate text wrapping algorithm. I hope to get this into the CSS spec, so it's implemented as an optional "polyfill". It already appears in the CSS Text Module Level 4 Editor's Draft.

The default text rendering algorithm is:

Add 1 word at a time to the current line until the next word won't fit. Break text so that the next word starts on a new line. Repeat until all text has been rendered.

That algorithm guarantees that the text is rendered using the least number of lines, but when text is centered and wraps to more than 1 line, it can produce visually undesirable results such as a long line of centered text followed by a short line of centered text. What I want is for the text to be balanced across lines. By "balanced across lines", I mean that the text is rendered so that the amount of text on each line is about the same. This plugin implements a line-breaking algorithm to do that automatically.

How it works

Here is a simple Balance Text setup:

< style type = "text/css" > .balance-text { text-wrap : balance; } </ style > < script src = "balancetext.min.js" > </ script > < script > balanceText(); </ script >

See the demo provided or this online version for a working sample.

If you call balanceText() , Balance Text will automatically run on any elements with balance-text class:

when the page loads (DOM Ready event)

when it is resized

You may also manually trigger it, e.g. if you're dynamically adding text to the DOM:

balanceText(el); balanceText([el, el]); balanceText( '.el' );

This will apply the balance-text formatting once. If you'd like to re-apply automatically during window resize, you can use pass an options parameter instead:

balanceText(el, { watch : true });

If you need to manually re-balance all triggered elements, use:

balanceText.updateWatched();

How to use with jQuery

This library used to be implemented as a jQuery plugin (as of v2.0.0) but was re-written as a native utility (as of 3.0.0). If you'd like to continue using the jQuery interface, you can continue using 2.0.0 (link below).

You can also migrate to balanceText() from jQuery using this guide (shown compared to the 2.0.0 interface):

$.ready( function ( ) { balanceText(); }); balanceText($( '.my-class' )); balanceText($( '.my-class' ), { watch : true }); balanceText.updateWatched();

Use from a CDN

//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/balance-text/3.3.0/balancetext.min.js

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/balance-text@3.3.0/balancetext.min.js

Legacy (3.2.1)

Support for Internet Explorer was dropped in v3.3.0, so use v3.2.1 for IE support.

//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/balance-text/3.2.1/balancetext.min.js

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/balance-text@3.2.1/balancetext.min.js

Legacy (2.0.0)

Has a hard requirement on jQuery.

//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/balance-text/2.0.0/jquery.balancetext.min.js

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery.balancetext/2.0.0/jquery.balancetext.min.js

Requirements

BalanceText does not have any dependencies. BalanceText is designed to run in most modern browsers.

Development

Linting

Make sure the code passes ESLint

npm run lint

Minification

We minify using Uglify-JS

npm run build

Creating a new Release

Pull Request: Add a test

Update version numbers: package.json, bower.json

Update minifed version, if necessary: balancetext.min.js

Update README.md, including links to new not-yet-created CDNs Create new github Release cloudflare CDN is automatically created Update npm npm publish (may need to npm adduser )

(may need to ) jsdeliver CDN is automatically created Update vanity page: gh-pages branch

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.

Changelog