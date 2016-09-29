The tiny DOM library (986 bytes uncompressed and 603 bytes gzipped!)

Balalaika provides you tiny replacement for huge DOM libraries such as jQuery and Zepto. It contains few methods which should be sufficient for vanilla.js developers.

How can I use it?

First of all you can use it as common library on the web page. Just paste this code to the head tag:

< script > $= function ( t,e,n,i,o,r,s,u,c,f,l,h ) { return h= function ( t,e ) { return new h.i(t,e)},h.i= function ( i,o ) {n.push.apply( this ,i?i.nodeType||i==t?[i]: "" +i===i? /</ .test(i)?((u=e.createElement(o|| "q" )).innerHTML=i,u.children):(o&&h(o)[ 0 ]||e).querySelectorAll(i): /f/ .test( typeof i)? /c/ .test(e.readyState)?i():h(e).on( "DOMContentLoaded" ,i):i:n)},h.i[l= "prototype" ]=(h.extend= function ( t ) { for (f= arguments ,u= 1 ;u<f.length;u++) if (l=f[u]) for (c in l)t[c]=l[c]; return t})(h.fn=h[l]=n,{ on : function ( t,e ) { return t=t.split(i), this .map( function ( n ) {(i[u=t[ 0 ]+(n.b$=n.b$||++o)]=i[u]||[]).push([e,t[ 1 ]]),n[ "add" +r](t[ 0 ],e)}), this }, off : function ( t,e ) { return t=t.split(i),l= "remove" +r, this .map( function ( n ) { if (f=i[t[ 0 ]+n.b$],u=f&&f.length) for (;c=f[--u];)e&&e!=c[ 0 ]||t[ 1 ]&&t[ 1 ]!=c[ 1 ]||(n[l](t[ 0 ],c[ 0 ]),f.splice(u, 1 )); else !t[ 1 ]&&n[l](t[ 0 ],e)}), this }, is : function ( t ) { return u= this [ 0 ],(u.matches||u[ "webkit" +s]||u[ "moz" +s]||u[ "ms" +s]).call(u,t)}}),h}( window , document ,[],/\.(.+)/, 0 , "EventListener" , "MatchesSelector" ); </ script >

Then use it anywhere on the web page:

< script > $( function ( ) { $( '.my-selector' ).on( 'click' , function ( ) { alert( 'I need my balalaika' ); }); }); </ script >

The second kind of use is using it inside single script as local variable:

( function ( win, $ ) { $( function ( ) { $( '.my-selector' ).on( 'click' , function ( ) { alert( 'I need my balalaika' ); }); }); })( window , function ( t,e,n,i,o,r,s,u,c,f,l,h ) { return h= function ( t,e ) { return new h.i(t,e)},h.i= function ( i,o ) {n.push.apply( this ,i?i.nodeType||i==t?[i]: "" +i===i? /</ .test(i)?((u=e.createElement(o|| "q" )).innerHTML=i,u.children):(o&&h(o)[ 0 ]||e).querySelectorAll(i): /f/ .test( typeof i)? /c/ .test(e.readyState)?i():h(e).on( "DOMContentLoaded" ,i):i:n)},h.i[l= "prototype" ]=(h.extend= function ( t ) { for (f= arguments ,u= 1 ;u<f.length;u++) if (l=f[u]) for (c in l)t[c]=l[c]; return t})(h.fn=h[l]=n,{ on : function ( t,e ) { return t=t.split(i), this .map( function ( n ) {(i[u=t[ 0 ]+(n.b$=n.b$||++o)]=i[u]||[]).push([e,t[ 1 ]]),n[ "add" +r](t[ 0 ],e)}), this }, off : function ( t,e ) { return t=t.split(i),l= "remove" +r, this .map( function ( n ) { if (f=i[t[ 0 ]+n.b$],u=f&&f.length) for (;c=f[--u];)e&&e!=c[ 0 ]||t[ 1 ]&&t[ 1 ]!=c[ 1 ]||(n[l](t[ 0 ],c[ 0 ]),f.splice(u, 1 )); else !t[ 1 ]&&n[l](t[ 0 ],e)}), this }, is : function ( t ) { return u= this [ 0 ],(u.matches||u[ "webkit" +s]||u[ "moz" +s]||u[ "ms" +s]).call(u,t)}}),h}( window , document ,[],/\.(.+)/, 0 , "EventListener" , "MatchesSelector" ));

Which methods are provided?

Balalaika extends Array.prototype . It means Balalaika can use any method of native array.

$( '.my-selector' ).forEach( function ( el ) { console .log(el); });

Besides, Balalaika has few additional methods such as:

on

$( '.my-selector' ).on( 'click.namespace' , function ( ) { alert( 'I need my balalaika' ); });

off

$( '.my-selector' ).off( 'click.namespace' );

is

$( '.my-selector' ).on( 'click' , function ( evt ) { if ($(evt.target).is( '.another-selector' )) { alert( 'I need my balalaika' ); } });

extend

var myObject = { a : 1 }; $.extend(myObject,{ b : 2 });

DOM-ready feature

$( function ( ) { });

It provides very few functions, doesn't it?

Yep. The idea is if you need something, implement it! A lot of jQuery-like functions can be created easily. Use $.fn style to create additional methods:

$.fn.hasClass = function ( className ) { return !! this [ 0 ] && this [ 0 ].classList.contains( className ); };

$.fn.addClass = function ( className ) { this .forEach( function ( item ) { var classList = item.classList; classList.add.apply( classList, className.split( /\s/ ) ); }); return this ; };

$.fn.removeClass = function ( className ) { this .forEach( function ( item ) { var classList = item.classList; classList.remove.apply( classList, className.split( /\s/ ) ); }); return this ; };

$.fn.toggleClass = function ( className, b ) { this .forEach( function ( item ) { var classList = item.classList; if ( typeof b !== 'boolean' ) { b = !classList.contains( className ); } classList[ b ? 'add' : 'remove' ].apply( classList, className.split( /\s/ ) ); }); return this ; };

And so on...

More examples

Find elements inside another element

var elements = $( '.my-selector' , el);

Parse HTML

var elements = $( '<div><span class="yeah"></span></div>' );

Extended parsing function

Pay attention that example above doesn't parse contextual elements such as td , tr , etc. But function below does:

$.parseHTML = function ( html ) { var node = document .createElement( 'div' ), wrapMap = { option : [ 1 , "<select multiple='multiple'>" , "</select>" ], legend : [ 1 , "<fieldset>" , "</fieldset>" ], thead : [ 1 , "<table>" , "</table>" ], tr : [ 2 , "<table><tbody>" , "</tbody></table>" ], td : [ 3 , "<table><tbody><tr>" , "</tr></tbody></table>" ], col : [ 2 , "<table><tbody></tbody><colgroup>" , "</colgroup></table>" ], area : [ 1 , "<map>" , "</map>" ], _ : [ 0 , "" , "" ] }, wrapper, i; html = html.replace( /^\s+|\s+$/g , '' ); wrapMap.optgroup = wrapMap.option; wrapMap.tbody = wrapMap.tfoot = wrapMap.colgroup = wrapMap.caption = wrapMap.thead; wrapMap.th = wrapMap.td; wrapper = wrapMap[ /<([\w:]+)/ .exec( html )[ 1 ] ] || wrapMap._; node.innerHTML = wrapper[ 1 ] + html + wrapper[ 2 ]; i = wrapper[ 0 ]; while ( i-- ) { node = node.children[ 0 ]; } return $( node.children ); }; var myElements = $.parseHTML( '<tr><td></td></tr>' );

Adding styles for elements

$( '.my-selector' ).forEach( function ( el ) { $.extend( el.style, { width : '30px' , backgroundColor : 'red' }); });

Delegated events

$( '.my-selector' ).on( 'click' , function ( evt ) { var node = evt.target; while (node !== this ) { if ($(node).is( '.delegated-selector' )) { break ; } node = node.parentNode; } });

$.fn.parents plugin

$.fn.parents = function ( selector ) { var collection = $(); this .forEach( function ( node ) { var parent; while ((node = node.parentNode) && (node !== document )) { if (selector) { if ($(node).is(selector)) { parent = node; } } else { parent = node; } if (parent && !~collection.indexOf(parent)) { collection.push(parent); } } }); return collection; };

Licensed under MIT License