Balalaika provides you tiny replacement for huge DOM libraries such as jQuery and Zepto. It contains few methods which should be sufficient for vanilla.js developers.
Too big? Check this out.
First of all you can use it as common library on the web page. Just paste this code to the
head tag:
<script>
$=function(t,e,n,i,o,r,s,u,c,f,l,h){return h=function(t,e){return new h.i(t,e)},h.i=function(i,o){n.push.apply(this,i?i.nodeType||i==t?[i]:""+i===i?/</.test(i)?((u=e.createElement(o||"q")).innerHTML=i,u.children):(o&&h(o)[0]||e).querySelectorAll(i):/f/.test(typeof i)?/c/.test(e.readyState)?i():h(e).on("DOMContentLoaded",i):i:n)},h.i[l="prototype"]=(h.extend=function(t){for(f=arguments,u=1;u<f.length;u++)if(l=f[u])for(c in l)t[c]=l[c];return t})(h.fn=h[l]=n,{on:function(t,e){return t=t.split(i),this.map(function(n){(i[u=t[0]+(n.b$=n.b$||++o)]=i[u]||[]).push([e,t[1]]),n["add"+r](t[0],e)}),this},off:function(t,e){return t=t.split(i),l="remove"+r,this.map(function(n){if(f=i[t[0]+n.b$],u=f&&f.length)for(;c=f[--u];)e&&e!=c[0]||t[1]&&t[1]!=c[1]||(n[l](t[0],c[0]),f.splice(u,1));else!t[1]&&n[l](t[0],e)}),this},is:function(t){return u=this[0],(u.matches||u["webkit"+s]||u["moz"+s]||u["ms"+s]).call(u,t)}}),h}(window,document,[],/\.(.+)/,0,"EventListener","MatchesSelector");
</script>
Then use it anywhere on the web page:
<script>
$(function() {
$('.my-selector').on('click', function() {
alert('I need my balalaika');
});
});
</script>
The second kind of use is using it inside single script as local variable:
(function(win, $) {
// your code starts here
$(function() {
$('.my-selector').on('click', function() {
alert('I need my balalaika');
});
});
// your code ends here
})(window, function(t,e,n,i,o,r,s,u,c,f,l,h){return h=function(t,e){return new h.i(t,e)},h.i=function(i,o){n.push.apply(this,i?i.nodeType||i==t?[i]:""+i===i?/</.test(i)?((u=e.createElement(o||"q")).innerHTML=i,u.children):(o&&h(o)[0]||e).querySelectorAll(i):/f/.test(typeof i)?/c/.test(e.readyState)?i():h(e).on("DOMContentLoaded",i):i:n)},h.i[l="prototype"]=(h.extend=function(t){for(f=arguments,u=1;u<f.length;u++)if(l=f[u])for(c in l)t[c]=l[c];return t})(h.fn=h[l]=n,{on:function(t,e){return t=t.split(i),this.map(function(n){(i[u=t[0]+(n.b$=n.b$||++o)]=i[u]||[]).push([e,t[1]]),n["add"+r](t[0],e)}),this},off:function(t,e){return t=t.split(i),l="remove"+r,this.map(function(n){if(f=i[t[0]+n.b$],u=f&&f.length)for(;c=f[--u];)e&&e!=c[0]||t[1]&&t[1]!=c[1]||(n[l](t[0],c[0]),f.splice(u,1));else!t[1]&&n[l](t[0],e)}),this},is:function(t){return u=this[0],(u.matches||u["webkit"+s]||u["moz"+s]||u["ms"+s]).call(u,t)}}),h}(window,document,[],/\.(.+)/,0,"EventListener","MatchesSelector"));
Balalaika extends
Array.prototype. It means Balalaika can use any method of native array.
$('.my-selector').forEach(function(el) {
console.log(el);
});
Besides, Balalaika has few additional methods such as:
on
$('.my-selector').on('click.namespace', function() {
alert('I need my balalaika');
});
off
$('.my-selector').off('click.namespace');
is
$('.my-selector').on('click', function(evt) {
if($(evt.target).is('.another-selector')) {
alert('I need my balalaika');
}
});
extend
var myObject = {a:1};
$.extend(myObject,{
b: 2
});
$(function() {
// Do something with DOM
});
Yep. The idea is if you need something, implement it! A lot of jQuery-like functions can be created easily. Use $.fn style to create additional methods:
$.fn.hasClass = function( className ) {
return !!this[ 0 ] && this[ 0 ].classList.contains( className );
};
$.fn.addClass = function( className ) {
this.forEach( function( item ) {
var classList = item.classList;
classList.add.apply( classList, className.split( /\s/ ) );
});
return this;
};
$.fn.removeClass = function( className ) {
this.forEach( function( item ) {
var classList = item.classList;
classList.remove.apply( classList, className.split( /\s/ ) );
});
return this;
};
$.fn.toggleClass = function( className, b ) {
this.forEach( function( item ) {
var classList = item.classList;
if( typeof b !== 'boolean' ) {
b = !classList.contains( className );
}
classList[ b ? 'add' : 'remove' ].apply( classList, className.split( /\s/ ) );
});
return this;
};
And so on...
var elements = $('.my-selector', el);
var elements = $('<div><span class="yeah"></span></div>');
Pay attention that example above doesn't parse contextual elements such as
td,
tr, etc. But function below does:
$.parseHTML = function( html ) {
var node = document.createElement( 'div' ),
// wrapMap is taken from jQuery
wrapMap = {
option: [ 1, "<select multiple='multiple'>", "</select>" ],
legend: [ 1, "<fieldset>", "</fieldset>" ],
thead: [ 1, "<table>", "</table>" ],
tr: [ 2, "<table><tbody>", "</tbody></table>" ],
td: [ 3, "<table><tbody><tr>", "</tr></tbody></table>" ],
col: [ 2, "<table><tbody></tbody><colgroup>", "</colgroup></table>" ],
area: [ 1, "<map>", "</map>" ],
_: [ 0, "", "" ]
},
wrapper,
i;
html = html.replace( /^\s+|\s+$/g, '' );
wrapMap.optgroup = wrapMap.option;
wrapMap.tbody = wrapMap.tfoot = wrapMap.colgroup = wrapMap.caption = wrapMap.thead;
wrapMap.th = wrapMap.td;
wrapper = wrapMap[ /<([\w:]+)/.exec( html )[ 1 ] ] || wrapMap._;
node.innerHTML = wrapper[ 1 ] + html + wrapper[ 2 ];
i = wrapper[ 0 ];
while( i-- ) {
node = node.children[ 0 ];
}
return $( node.children );
};
var myElements = $.parseHTML('<tr><td></td></tr>');
$('.my-selector').forEach(function(el) {
$.extend( el.style, {
width: '30px',
backgroundColor: 'red'
});
});
$('.my-selector').on('click', function(evt) {
var node = evt.target;
while(node !== this) {
if($(node).is('.delegated-selector')) {
// Handle it!
break;
}
node = node.parentNode;
}
});
$.fn.parents plugin
$.fn.parents = function(selector) {
var collection = $();
this.forEach(function(node) {
var parent;
while((node = node.parentNode) && (node !== document)) {
if(selector) {
if($(node).is(selector)) {
parent = node;
}
} else {
parent = node;
}
if(parent && !~collection.indexOf(parent)) {
collection.push(parent);
}
}
});
return collection;
};
Licensed under MIT License