bala.js is a function that allows you to select elements on a web page and get rid of jQuery in most of cases. Think of it as of
document.querySelectorAll on steroids.
const buttons = $('.button');
You can use it as a global variable
<script>
$=((a,b,c)=>(c=(d,e,f=Object.create(c.fn))=>(d&&f.push(...(d.dispatchEvent?[d]:""+d===d?/</.test(d)?((e=a.createElement(e)).innerHTML=d,e.children):e?(e=c(e)[0])?e[b](d):f:a[b](d):d)),f),c.fn=[],c.one=(a,b)=>c(a,b)[0],c))(document,"querySelectorAll");
</script>
If you don't want to use
$ variable just rename it.
foo=...
// instead of
$=...
And you can use it as a local variable in a script you make
((win, $) => {
// your code starts here
const divs = $('div');
console.log(divs);
// your code ends here
})(window, ((a,b,c)=>(c=(d,e,f=Object.create(c.fn))=>(d&&f.push(...(d.dispatchEvent?[d]:""+d===d?/</.test(d)?((e=a.createElement(e)).innerHTML=d,e.children):e?(e=c(e)[0])?e[b](d):f:a[b](d):d)),f),c.fn=[],c.one=(a,b)=>c(a,b)[0],c))(document,"querySelectorAll"));
The function is also published on NPM
npm install balajs
bala.js is inherited from
Array.prototype which means it has the same set of methods as the native array has.
bala accepts many kinds of first argument and converts everything into bala instance
$('.one, #two')
$(document.querySelectorAll('.selector'));
$(document.body);
$(element.children);
$(jQuery('.selector'));
$([document.querySelector('.one'), document.querySelector('.two')])
That means when you make your own library (VanillaJS "plugin") you can use bala in case if you don't know which arg type will be passed by a programmer.
const myCoolLibrary = (el) => {
el = $(el);
// ...
};
Getting zero-indexed element in DOM libraries is annoying. bala has one little static method called
$.one which selects only one element.
$.one('.button');
//vs
$('.button')[0];
This function is also created to get rid of extra variables (usually DOM libraries make two vars:
$$ and
$). It means you can import bala nicely via module system.
AMD
require(['path/to/bala/umd/bala.umd.js'], ($) => {
// ...
});
CommonJS
const $ = require('path/to/bala/bala.umd.js');
CommonJS + NPM
const $ = require('balajs');
ECMAScript 2015
import $ from 'balajs';
const elements = $('.my-selector', someParent);
// or
const element = $.one('.my-selector', someParent);
Simple parsing.
const div = $('<div><span class="yeah"></span></div>');
In case if you need to parse HTML which contains contextual elements (
td,
tr,
option) you can pass a context tag name as a second argument.
const cells = $('<td>foo</td><td>bar</td>', 'tr')
You can extend bala as easily as you do it with jQuery or Zepto. Use
fn property to define your own plugin.
$.fn.toggle = function (boolean) {
for(let node of this) {
node.hidden = boolean;
}
};
$('.button').toggle(false); // hides all buttons
for(let element of $('.my-selector')) {
element.style.color = 'red';
}
In case if you need to set style only for one element you can use
$.one.
$.one('.my-selector').style.color = 'red';
for(let element of $('.my-selector')) {
element.addEventListener('click', function ({ target }) {
if (this.contains(target.closest('.delegated-selector'))) {
alert('yep!');
}
});
}
Or
$.one('.my-selector').addEventListener('click', function ({ target }) {
if (this.contains(target.closest('.delegated-selector'))) {
alert('yep!');
}
});
for(let element of $('.my-selector')) {
element.remove();
}
Or
$.one('.my-selector').remove();
Use element.animate for smooth GPU-accelerated animations. You may need polyfill for Web Animations API.
$.one('.my-selector').animate({
opacity: [0.5, 1],
transform: ['scale(0.5)', 'scale(1)'],
}, {
direction: 'alternate',
duration: 500,
iterations: Infinity,
});
Do you still need jQuery?