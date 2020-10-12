A function for elements selection in 251 ASCII chars (less than ¼ KB)!

bala.js is a function that allows you to select elements on a web page and get rid of jQuery in most of cases. Think of it as of document.querySelectorAll on steroids.

const buttons = $( '.button' );

You can use it as a global variable

< script > $= ( (a,b,c )=> ( c=(d,e,f= Object .create(c.fn ))=> ( d&&f.push(...(d.dispatchEvent?[d]: "" +d===d? /</ .test(d )?( (e=a.createElement(e )). innerHTML = d , e . children ): e ?( e=c(e )[0])? e [ b ]( d ): f : a [ b ]( d ): d )), f ), c . fn =[], c . one =( a,b )=> c(a,b)[ 0 ],c))( document , "querySelectorAll" ); </ script >

If you don't want to use $ variable just rename it.

foo=... $=...

And you can use it as a local variable in a script you make

( ( win, $ ) => { const divs = $( 'div' ); console .log(divs); })( window , ( ( a,b,c )=> ( c=(d,e,f= Object .create(c.fn ))=> ( d&&f.push(...(d.dispatchEvent?[d]: "" +d===d? /</ .test(d )?( (e=a.createElement(e )). innerHTML = d , e . children ): e ?( e=c(e )[0])? e [ b ]( d ): f : a [ b ]( d ): d )), f ), c . fn =[], c . one =( a,b )=> c(a,b)[ 0 ],c))( document , "querySelectorAll" ));

The function is also published on NPM

npm install balajs

bala.js is inherited from Array.prototype which means it has the same set of methods as the native array has.

More features?

Various types support

bala accepts many kinds of first argument and converts everything into bala instance

$( '.one, #two' ) $( document .querySelectorAll( '.selector' )); $( document .body); $(element.children); $(jQuery( '.selector' )); $([ document .querySelector( '.one' ), document .querySelector( '.two' )])

That means when you make your own library (VanillaJS "plugin") you can use bala in case if you don't know which arg type will be passed by a programmer.

const myCoolLibrary = ( el ) => { el = $(el); };

Getting zero-indexed element in DOM libraries is annoying. bala has one little static method called $.one which selects only one element.

$.one( '.button' ); $( '.button' )[ 0 ];

This function is also created to get rid of extra variables (usually DOM libraries make two vars: $$ and $ ). It means you can import bala nicely via module system.

AMD

require ([ 'path/to/bala/umd/bala.umd.js' ], ($) => { });

CommonJS

const $ = require ( 'path/to/bala/bala.umd.js' );

CommonJS + NPM

const $ = require ( 'balajs' );

ECMAScript 2015

import $ from 'balajs' ;

Find elements inside another element

const elements = $( '.my-selector' , someParent); const element = $.one( '.my-selector' , someParent);

Parse HTML

Simple parsing.

const div = $( '<div><span class="yeah"></span></div>' );

Contextual HTML parsing

In case if you need to parse HTML which contains contextual elements ( td , tr , option ) you can pass a context tag name as a second argument.

const cells = $( '<td>foo</td><td>bar</td>' , 'tr' )

Plugins

You can extend bala as easily as you do it with jQuery or Zepto. Use fn property to define your own plugin.

$.fn.toggle = function ( boolean ) { for ( let node of this ) { node.hidden = boolean; } }; $( '.button' ).toggle( false );

I need more examples!

Add style

for ( let element of $( '.my-selector' )) { element.style.color = 'red' ; }

In case if you need to set style only for one element you can use $.one .

$.one( '.my-selector' ).style.color = 'red' ;

Events delegation

for ( let element of $( '.my-selector' )) { element.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( { target } ) { if ( this .contains(target.closest( '.delegated-selector' ))) { alert( 'yep!' ); } }); }

Or

$.one( '.my-selector' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function ( { target } ) { if ( this .contains(target.closest( '.delegated-selector' ))) { alert( 'yep!' ); } });

Elements removal

for ( let element of $( '.my-selector' )) { element.remove(); }

Or

$.one( '.my-selector' ).remove();

Animations

Use element.animate for smooth GPU-accelerated animations. You may need polyfill for Web Animations API.

$.one( '.my-selector' ).animate({ opacity : [ 0.5 , 1 ], transform : [ 'scale(0.5)' , 'scale(1)' ], }, { direction : 'alternate' , duration : 500 , iterations : Infinity , });

Do you still need jQuery?