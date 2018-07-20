Common utility functions for Node.js used and maintained by Benjamin Lupton
npm install --save bal-util
require('bal-util')
npm install --save bal-util
require('bal-util')
//wzrd.in/bundle/bal-util@2.8.0
ender add bal-util
require('bal-util')
This package is published with the following editions:
bal-util aliases
bal-util/index.js which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment
bal-util/source/index.coffee is Source + CoffeeScript + Require
bal-util/esnext/index.js is CoffeeScript Compiled + ESNext + Require
bal-util/es2015/index.js is CoffeeScript Compiled + ES2015 + Require
Older environments may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.
Best off looking at source, it's well documented, and there are plenty of tests
We're working to breaking out every part of bal-util into their own modules, or to use existing modules where there is now a more abstract version. Below are the list of the following abstractions that have been made:
balUtilFlow.fireWithOptionalCallback
balUtilPaths.binaryExtensions
balUtilHTML.detectIndentation
balUtilFlow.each
balUtilEvents.EventEmitterEnhanced
balUtilFlow.(extend|clone|etc)
balUtilFlow.extractOptsAndCallback
balUtilFlow.(get|set)Deep
balUtilPaths.isIgnoredPath
balUtilPaths.ignoreCommonPatterns
balUtilPaths.(isTextSync|isText|getEncodingSync|getEncoding)
balUtilHTML.removeIndentation
balUtilPaths.rmdirDeep
balUtilHTML.(getAttribute|replaceElement|replaceElementAsync)
balUtilFlow.safeCallback
balUtilPaths.(openFile|closeFile|etc)
balUtilModules
balUtilPaths.scandir
balUtilFlow.Group
balUtilPaths.textExtensions
balUtilHTML.removeIndentation
balUtilTypes
Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.
Discover the release history by heading on over to the
HISTORY.md file.
These amazing people are maintaining this project:
No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?
These amazing people have contributed code to this project:
Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.
Unless stated otherwise all works are:
and licensed under: