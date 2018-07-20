Benjamin Lupton's Utility Functions







Common utility functions for Node.js used and maintained by Benjamin Lupton

Install

Install: npm install --save bal-util

Module: require('bal-util')

CDN URL: //wzrd.in/bundle/bal-util@2.8.0

This package is published with the following editions:

bal-util aliases bal-util/index.js which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment

aliases which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment bal-util/source/index.coffee is Source + CoffeeScript + Require

is Source + CoffeeScript + Require bal-util/esnext/index.js is CoffeeScript Compiled + ESNext + Require

is CoffeeScript Compiled + ESNext + Require bal-util/es2015/index.js is CoffeeScript Compiled + ES2015 + Require

Older environments may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.

Usage

Best off looking at source, it's well documented, and there are plenty of tests

Abstraction

We're working to breaking out every part of bal-util into their own modules, or to use existing modules where there is now a more abstract version. Below are the list of the following abstractions that have been made:

