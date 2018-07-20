openbase logo
bal-util

by bevry-archive
2.8.0 (see all)

Utility functions for JavaScript and Node.js used and maintained by Benjamin Lupton

Readme

Benjamin Lupton's Utility Functions

Common utility functions for Node.js used and maintained by Benjamin Lupton

Install

NPM

  • Install: npm install --save bal-util
  • Module: require('bal-util')

Browserify

  • Install: npm install --save bal-util
  • Module: require('bal-util')
  • CDN URL: //wzrd.in/bundle/bal-util@2.8.0

Ender

  • Install: ender add bal-util
  • Module: require('bal-util')

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • bal-util aliases bal-util/index.js which uses Editions to automatically select the correct edition for the consumers environment
  • bal-util/source/index.coffee is Source + CoffeeScript + Require
  • bal-util/esnext/index.js is CoffeeScript Compiled + ESNext + Require
  • bal-util/es2015/index.js is CoffeeScript Compiled + ES2015 + Require

Older environments may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.

Usage

Best off looking at source, it's well documented, and there are plenty of tests

Abstraction

We're working to breaking out every part of bal-util into their own modules, or to use existing modules where there is now a more abstract version. Below are the list of the following abstractions that have been made:

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

