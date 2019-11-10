Delightful modern web applications framework for hapi.js

Features

✓ Built on top of hapi.js, A rich framework for building applications and services

✓ Optionally using Controllers for routing

✓ Single file configuration without need to extra boilerplate

✓ CLI & Dev friendly tools

✓ Stable and rich echo-system of hapi compatible plugins

✓ Modular design without modifying core

Getting started

Install bak package:

yarn add bak

Create bak.config.js ;

export default { prefix : '/api' , routes : [ './controllers/api' ] }

Create controllers/api.js :

import { Controller } from 'bak' export default class APIController extends Controller { init () { this .get( '/hello/{name}' , this .hello) } hello (request, reply) { return 'Hello ' + request.params.name } }

Start server:

yarn bak dev

Your API is up! Now you can visit http://localhost:3000/api/hello/world for the results.

Inspect mode:

You can pass Node.js supported args after -- arg:

yarn bak dev -- --inspect

License

Released under The MIT LICENSE