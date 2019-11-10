Delightful modern web applications framework for hapi.js
✓ Built on top of hapi.js, A rich framework for building applications and services
✓ Optionally using Controllers for routing
✓ Single file configuration without need to extra boilerplate
✓ CLI & Dev friendly tools
✓ Stable and rich echo-system of hapi compatible plugins
✓ Modular design without modifying core
Install
bak package:
yarn add bak
Create
bak.config.js;
export default {
prefix: '/api',
routes: [
'./controllers/api'
]
}
Create
controllers/api.js:
import { Controller } from 'bak'
export default class APIController extends Controller {
init () {
this.get('/hello/{name}', this.hello)
}
hello (request, reply) {
return 'Hello ' + request.params.name
}
}
Start server:
yarn bak dev # Use `yarn bak start` for production mode
Your API is up! Now you can visit http://localhost:3000/api/hello/world for the results.
Inspect mode:
You can pass Node.js supported args after
-- arg:
yarn bak dev -- --inspect
Released under The MIT LICENSE