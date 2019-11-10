openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bak

by bakjs
5.0.1 (see all)

Delightful modern web applications framework for hapi.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bak.js

Delightful modern web applications framework for hapi.js

Features

✓ Built on top of hapi.js, A rich framework for building applications and services

✓ Optionally using Controllers for routing

✓ Single file configuration without need to extra boilerplate

✓ CLI & Dev friendly tools

✓ Stable and rich echo-system of hapi compatible plugins

✓ Modular design without modifying core

Getting started

Install bak package:

yarn add bak

Create bak.config.js;

export default {
  prefix: '/api',
  routes: [
    './controllers/api'
  ]
}

Create controllers/api.js:

import { Controller } from 'bak'

export default class APIController extends Controller {
  init () {
    this.get('/hello/{name}', this.hello)
  }

  hello (request, reply) {
    return 'Hello ' + request.params.name
  }
}

Start server:

yarn bak dev # Use `yarn bak start` for production mode

Your API is up! Now you can visit http://localhost:3000/api/hello/world for the results.

Inspect mode:

You can pass Node.js supported args after -- arg:

yarn bak dev -- --inspect

License

Released under The MIT LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial