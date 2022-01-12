

Chat with Less.js users and contributors

This is the Less.js monorepo, managed via Lerna.

More information

For general information on the language, configuration options or usage visit lesscss.org.

Here are other resources for using Less.js:

stackoverflow.com is a great place to get answers about Less.

Less.js Issues for reporting bugs

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Reporting Issues

Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher. After that if you find a bug or would like to make feature request, please open a new issue.

Please report documentation issues in the documentation project.

Development

Read Developing Less.

Release History

See the changelog

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Copyright (c) 2009-2017 Alexis Sellier & The Core Less Team Licensed under the Apache License.