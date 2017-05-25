You are the bagpiper.
It is convenient for us to use asynchrony or concurrency to promote our business speed in Node. However, if the amount of concurrency is too large, our server may not support it, and we'll need to limit its amount. The HTTP module contains http.Agent to control the amount of sockets our asynchronous API has packaged (usually) in advance. It is not realistic to change the inner API agent; let’s realize it on our own logical layer.
$ npm install bagpipe
The APIs exposed by Bagpipe only include constructor and instance methods
push.
Under original status, we may execute concurrent calls like this, forming 100 concurrent asynchronous invokes:
for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
async(function () {
// Asynchronous call
});
}
If need to limit concurrency, what is your solution?
Solution from Bagpipe:
var Bagpipe = require('bagpipe');
// Sets the max concurrency as 100
var bagpipe = new Bagpipe(10);
for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
bagpipe.push(async, function () {
// execute asynchronous callback
});
}
Yes. The invoke method only splits method, parameter and callback, then delivers it to bagpipe through
push.
How does Bagpipe compare with your anticipated solution?
refuse, when queue is fulled, bagpipe will refuse the new async call and execute the callback with a
TooMuchAsyncCallError exception. default
false.
timeout, setting global ansyn call timeout. If async call doesn't complete in time, will execute the callback with
BagpipeTimeoutError exception. default
null.
Bagpipe delivers invoke into inner queue through
push. If active invoke amount is less than max concurrent, it will be popped and executed directly, or it will stay in the queue. When an asynchronous invoke ends, a invoke in the head of the queue will be popped and executed, such that assures active asynchronous invoke amount no larger than restricted value.
When the queue length is larger than 1, Bagpipe object will fire its
full event, which delivers the queue length value. The value helps to assess business performance. For example:
bagpipe.on('full', function (length) {
console.warn(`Button system cannot deal on time, queue jam, current queue length is: ${length}`);
});
If queue length more than limit, you can set the
refuse option to decide continue in queue or refuse call. The
refuse default
false. If set as
true, the
TooMuchAsyncCallError exception will pass to callback directly:
var bagpipe = new BagPipe(10, {
refuse: true
});
If complete the async call is unexpected, the queue will not balanced. Set the timeout, let the callback executed with the
BagpipeTimeoutError exception:
var bagpipe = new BagPipe(10, {
timeout: 1000
});
full event, adding your business performance assessment.
this reference in asynchronous method. If there is
this reference in asynchronous method, please use
bind pass into correct context.
When you want to traverse file directories, asynchrony can ensure
full use of IO. You can invoke thousands of file reading easily. But, system file descriptors are limited. If disobedient, read this article again when occurring errors as follows.
Error: EMFILE, too many open files
Someone may consider dealing it with synchronous method. But, when synchronous, CPU and IO cannot be used concurrently, performance is an indefeasible index under certain condition. You can enjoy concurrent easily, as well as limit concurrent with Bagpipe.
var bagpipe = new Bagpipe(10);
var files = ['Here are many files'];
for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
// fs.readFile(files[i], 'utf-8', function (err, data) {
bagpipe.push(fs.readFile, files[i], 'utf-8', function (err, data) {
// won’t occur error because of too many file descriptors
// well done
});
}
Released under the license of MIT, welcome to enjoy open source.