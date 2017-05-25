Bagpipe

Introduction

It is convenient for us to use asynchrony or concurrency to promote our business speed in Node. However, if the amount of concurrency is too large, our server may not support it, and we'll need to limit its amount. The HTTP module contains http.Agent to control the amount of sockets our asynchronous API has packaged (usually) in advance. It is not realistic to change the inner API agent; let’s realize it on our own logical layer.

Installation

$ npm install bagpipe

API

The APIs exposed by Bagpipe only include constructor and instance methods push .

Under original status, we may execute concurrent calls like this, forming 100 concurrent asynchronous invokes:

for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++) { async ( function ( ) { }); }

If need to limit concurrency, what is your solution?

Solution from Bagpipe:

var Bagpipe = require ( 'bagpipe' ); var bagpipe = new Bagpipe( 10 ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++) { bagpipe.push( async , function ( ) { }); }

Yes. The invoke method only splits method, parameter and callback, then delivers it to bagpipe through push .

How does Bagpipe compare with your anticipated solution?

Options

refuse , when queue is fulled, bagpipe will refuse the new async call and execute the callback with a TooMuchAsyncCallError exception. default false .

, when queue is fulled, bagpipe will refuse the new async call and execute the callback with a exception. default . timeout , setting global ansyn call timeout. If async call doesn't complete in time, will execute the callback with BagpipeTimeoutError exception. default null .

Principles

Bagpipe delivers invoke into inner queue through push . If active invoke amount is less than max concurrent, it will be popped and executed directly, or it will stay in the queue. When an asynchronous invoke ends, a invoke in the head of the queue will be popped and executed, such that assures active asynchronous invoke amount no larger than restricted value.

When the queue length is larger than 1, Bagpipe object will fire its full event, which delivers the queue length value. The value helps to assess business performance. For example:

bagpipe.on( 'full' , function ( length ) { console .warn( `Button system cannot deal on time, queue jam, current queue length is: ${length} ` ); });

If queue length more than limit, you can set the refuse option to decide continue in queue or refuse call. The refuse default false . If set as true , the TooMuchAsyncCallError exception will pass to callback directly:

var bagpipe = new BagPipe( 10 , { refuse : true });

If complete the async call is unexpected, the queue will not balanced. Set the timeout, let the callback executed with the BagpipeTimeoutError exception:

var bagpipe = new BagPipe( 10 , { timeout : 1000 });

Module status

Best Practices

Ensure that the last parameter of the asynchronous invoke is callback.

Listen to the full event, adding your business performance assessment.

event, adding your business performance assessment. Current asynchronous method has not supported context yet. Ensure that there is no this reference in asynchronous method. If there is this reference in asynchronous method, please use bind pass into correct context.

reference in asynchronous method. If there is reference in asynchronous method, please use pass into correct context. Asynchronous invoke should process method to deal with timeout, it should ensure the invoke will return in a certain time no matter whether the business has been finished or not.

Real case

When you want to traverse file directories, asynchrony can ensure full use of IO. You can invoke thousands of file reading easily. But, system file descriptors are limited. If disobedient, read this article again when occurring errors as follows.

Error : EMFILE, too many open files

Someone may consider dealing it with synchronous method. But, when synchronous, CPU and IO cannot be used concurrently, performance is an indefeasible index under certain condition. You can enjoy concurrent easily, as well as limit concurrent with Bagpipe.

var bagpipe = new Bagpipe( 10 ); var files = [ 'Here are many files' ]; for ( var i = 0 ; i < files.length; i++) { bagpipe.push(fs.readFile, files[i], 'utf-8' , function ( err, data ) { }); }

License

Released under the license of MIT, welcome to enjoy open source.