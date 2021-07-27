bag.js is loader for
.js/
.cssand other files, that uses IndexedDB/ WebSQL / localStorage for caching. Consider it as alternative for other types of loaders for modern browsers, that reduce number of server requests, especially for mobile devices. Also bag.js can be used as simple key/value storage, that doesn't require you to know details about IndexedDB and WebSQL.
This project is inspired by basket.js, but provides more safe storages for big assets and universal key/value interface. Key features are:
Requirements:
This package requires Promise polyfill for old browsers. We recommend lie, it's small enougth and fast.
Install
via bower:
bower install bag.js
via npm:
bower install bagjs --save
Simple:
var bag = new window.Bag();
bag.require(['/site.css', '/jquery.js', '/site.js'])
.then(() => {
// code to run after loading
// ...
})
.catch(err => console.log('loading error: ', err));
Advanced:
var bag = new window.Bag({
prefix: 'my_namespace',
stores: ['indexeddb', 'websql'],
timeout: 20000,
expire: 24
});
bag.isValidItem = function(source, obj) {
return (source && (source.url === obj.url)) ? true : false;
};
var files = [
{ url: '/site.css', expire: 1 },
{ url: '/jquery.js', expire: 10 },
{ url: '/site.js' },
{ url: '/more_styles.css', expire: 5, execute: false }
];
bag.require(files)
.then(data => {
console.log('loaded', data);
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
})
You can skip
new keyword. Also, you can use callbacks:
window.Bag().require([ '/site.css', '/site.js']
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
Using as key/value storage:
var obj = { lorem: 'ipsum' };
var bag = new window.Bag();
bag.set('dolorem', obj)
.then(() => bag.get('dolorem'));
.then(data => console.log('Loaded data:\n', data));
.catch(err => console.log(err));
.then(() => bag.remove('dolorem'));
Note, all methods with optional callbacks will return promises if callback is not set.
Object constructor. You can also define options after constructor call, via instance properties (they have the same names). Options (hash):
prefix - Data namespace. Default -
bag. Used to separate data for
multiple instances.
stores - Array of storage names to use, ordered by preference.
Default
['indexeddb', 'websql', 'localstorage'].
timeout - files loading timeout, in seconds. Default 20.
expire -
require() data expiration, in hours. Default - 1 month. 0 or
unset - don't expire.
Note 1: you can skip
new keyword, calling
Bag() will return you new instance anyway.
Note 2:
prefix must be set before
require/
get/
set/
remove/
clear calls. Other options can be changed anytime.
Array), those are loaded in
parallel, but injected in defined order.
files param can be:
Object - resource info (see details below).
String - just resource url, other params will be default.
Array(Object|String) - list of resources to load in parallel.
resource info:
url - resource URI, required.
expire - optional, expiration time in hours. 0 or not set - don't expire.
key - the name, used to store loaded file, if not defined, then
url
will be used.
unique - a token stored with the cached item. If you request the same item
again with a different token the script will be fetched and cached again.
live - force cache bypass, for development needs.
cached - force request from cache only.
result (Promise):
files type. If
a single resource is requested (
Object|
String),
data is
String. If
an
Array of resources is requested, or chained call done, data is array
of strings.
Note, unless you pass resources info in short form, input objects are extended with loaded data.
Load data by
key name. Not existing values are returned as
undefined.
Put data into storage under
key name.
key - String to address data.
data - JS object to store. We currently support only objects, serializable
by JSON. Don't try to put functions or arraybuffers.
expire - Expiration time in seconds. Don't expire by default.
Remove
key data from store.
Clear all storage data (in your namespace), or just expired objects when called
as
bag.clear(true).
Add handler for loaded files with specified mime types. By default, handlers
for
application/javascript and
text/css already exist. If you set
execute: false in resource info, then handler will not be applied.
types -
String with mime type or
Array of strings.
handler - function to "execute" file of that type.
Remove handler for specified mime type (opposite to
addHandler).