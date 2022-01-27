Deperecated in favor of FoulDecrypt

Do you know that you can use VSCode to decrypt apps?

My VSCode extension provides a better GUI experience and much more stable success rate. Since all frida based app decryptors have to run the app first, it's possible for the app to detect jailbreak environment then abort. FoulDecrypt directly maps the code without execution, leaving no chance for the the anti-debug techniques.

bagbak

Yet another frida based App decryptor. Requires jailbroken iOS device and frida.re

The name of this project doesn't have any meaning. I was just listening to that song while typing.

Prerequisites

On device

That's all. No SSH required.

On desktop

node.js 14.x

zip command (optional). We'll generate an ipa archive when this command is avaliable

That's all. Npm can handle all dependencies.

Windows Compatibility

Before frida@12.5.5 it was unable to connect device via USB (ref: 12.5 release note). Please use up-to-date frida to overcome this;

it was unable to connect device via USB (ref: 12.5 release note). Please use up-to-date frida to overcome this; Filesystem of iOS differs from Windows. If you are running bagbak on Windows, some of the file attributes (e.g., executable bit) will be lost, thus the repacked ipa may not be able to reinstall on your phone. But it does not matter if you only indend to do static analysis.

Install

npm install -g bagbak

Usage

bagbak [bundle id or name]

Options: - l, --list list apps - H, --host <host> hostname - u, --uuid <uuid> uuid of USB device - o, --output <output> output directory - f, --override override existing - e, --executable-only dump executables only - z, --zip create zip archive (ipa) - h, --help output usage information

Release Note

v1.6.0: fix a long standing bug that may cause serialization failure

捐助

如果觉得项目有帮助，可以通过支付宝和其他渠道打赏，金额随意

Become a Patreon Make donation

国内用户 frida 安装失败问题

请参考 使用国内镜像加速安装