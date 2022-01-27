Deperecated in favor of FoulDecrypt
Do you know that you can use VSCode to decrypt apps?
My VSCode extension provides a better GUI experience and much more stable success rate. Since all frida based app decryptors have to run the app first, it's possible for the app to detect jailbreak environment then abort. FoulDecrypt directly maps the code without execution, leaving no chance for the the anti-debug techniques.
Yet another frida based App decryptor. Requires jailbroken iOS device and frida.re
The name of this project doesn't have any meaning. I was just listening to that song while typing.
That's all. No SSH required.
zip command (optional). We'll generate an ipa archive when this command is avaliable
That's all. Npm can handle all dependencies.
frida@12.5.5 it was unable to connect device via USB (ref: 12.5 release note). Please use up-to-date frida to overcome this;
npm install -g bagbak
bagbak [bundle id or name]
Options:
-l, --list list apps
-H, --host <host> hostname
-u, --uuid <uuid> uuid of USB device
-o, --output <output> output directory
-f, --override override existing
-e, --executable-only dump executables only
-z, --zip create zip archive (ipa)
-h, --help output usage information
v1.6.0: fix a long standing bug that may cause serialization failure
如果觉得项目有帮助，可以通过支付宝和其他渠道打赏，金额随意
