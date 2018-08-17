openbase logo
bad

badwords

by Maurice Butler
1.0.0 (see all)

A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) english words

Popularity

Downloads/wk

923

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

badwords

A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) English words based on the nice short and simple list found in Google's "what do you love" project made accessible by Jamie Wilkinson here

This data has been exposed as

  • an array
  • an object
  • a regular expression

depending on what is required for your purposes.

Install

npm install badwords

Usage

var badwordsArray = require('badwords/array');

var badwordsObject = require('badwords/object');

var badwordsRegExp = require('badwords/regexp');

Note

"Bad words" implementations are frequently prone to the Scunthorpe problem

These kind of lists can be used for flagging things, but being used as a basis for outright blocking can cause issues.

