A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) English words based on the nice short and simple list found in Google's "what do you love" project made accessible by Jamie Wilkinson here
This data has been exposed as
depending on what is required for your purposes.
npm install badwords
var badwordsArray = require('badwords/array');
var badwordsObject = require('badwords/object');
var badwordsRegExp = require('badwords/regexp');
"Bad words" implementations are frequently prone to the Scunthorpe problem
These kind of lists can be used for flagging things, but being used as a basis for outright blocking can cause issues.