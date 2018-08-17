badwords

A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) English words based on the nice short and simple list found in Google's "what do you love" project made accessible by Jamie Wilkinson here

This data has been exposed as

an array

an object

a regular expression

depending on what is required for your purposes.

Install

npm install badwords

Usage

var badwordsArray = require ( 'badwords/array' ); var badwordsObject = require ( 'badwords/object' ); var badwordsRegExp = require ( 'badwords/regexp' );

Note

"Bad words" implementations are frequently prone to the Scunthorpe problem

These kind of lists can be used for flagging things, but being used as a basis for outright blocking can cause issues.