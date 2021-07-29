badges





The definitive collection of badges for rendering

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

import { renderBadges } from 'badges' const list = [ [ 'badge' , { image : 'image' , alt : 'alt' }], [ 'badge' , { image : 'image' , alt : 'alt' , url : 'url' , title : 'title' }], [ 'shields' , { left : 'left' , right : 'right' , alt : 'alt' , url : 'url' , title : 'title' , }, ], [ 'shields' , { left : 'left' , right : 'right' , color : 'red' , alt : 'alt' , url : 'url' , title : 'title' , }, ], '---' , 'npmversion' , 'npmdownloads' , 'daviddm' , 'daviddmdev' , 'nodeico' , '---' , 'saucelabsbm' , 'saucelabs' , 'travisci' , 'codeship' , 'coveralls' , 'codeclimate' , 'bithound' , 'waffle' , '---' , 'sixtydevstips' , 'patreon' , 'opencollective' , 'gratipay' , 'flattr' , 'paypal' , 'bitcoin' , 'wishlist' , '---' , 'slackinscript' , 'slackin' , 'gabeacon' , 'googleplusone' , 'redditsubmit' , 'hackernewssubmit' , 'facebooklike' , 'facebookfollow' , 'twittertweet' , 'twitterfollow' , 'githubfollow' , 'githubstar' , 'quorafollow' , ] const config = { npmPackageName : 'badges' , saucelabsUsername : 'bevry' , saucelabsAuthToken : '123' , codeshipProjectUUID : '123' , codeshipProjectID : '123' , githubSlug : 'bevry/badges' , nodeicoQueryString : { downloads : true , compact : true , height : 2 }, sixtydevstipsID : 'd2dcf439c9759e88f3ccec1cef394c10' , patreonUsername : 'bevry' , opencollectiveUsername : 'bevry' , gratipayUsername : 'bevry' , flattrUsername : 'balupton' , paypalURL : 'https://paypal.me/bevry' , paypalButtonID : 'QB8GQPZAH84N6' , paypalUsername : 'bevry' , bitcoinURL : 'https://bevry.me/bitcoin' , wishlistURL : 'https://bevry.me/wishlist' , slackinURL : 'https://slack.bevry.me' , gaTrackingID : 'UA-XXXXX-XX' , homepage : 'https://bevry.me' , facebookApplicationID : '123123' , facebookUsername : 'balupton' , twitterUsername : 'bevryme' , githubUsername : 'balupton' , quoraUsername : 'Benjamin-Lupton' , quoraRealname : 'Benjamin Arthur Lupton' , } const options = { filterCategory : false , filterScripts : false , } const result = renderBadges(list, config, options) console .log(result)

If you want to render badges inside your own project's readme files, check out the meta builder projectz which uses this package for badge rendering.

Not all the badges are showcased in the above example. Browse the Complete API Documentation instead.

Install

Install: npm install --save badges

Import: import * as pkg from ('badges')

Require: const pkg = require('badges')

import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/badges@^4.27.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/badges@^4.27.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/badges@^4.27.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/badges@4.27.0' </ script >

This package is published with the following editions:

badges/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules

is TypeScript source code with Import for modules badges/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules badges aliases badges/edition-es2019/index.js

aliases badges/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules badges/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules badges/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Adding a badge

If you there is a badge that you believe will be common enough for others to benefit from, send in a pull request. Each pull request should:

These changes can be done in multiple commits or the same, it doesn't matter, as we will squash the commits on merge. We will also the changelog entry, so you don't need to do.

