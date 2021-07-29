The definitive collection of badges for rendering
import { renderBadges } from 'badges'
// Listing of badges to output
const list = [
// Custom Badges
['badge', { image: 'image', alt: 'alt' }],
['badge', { image: 'image', alt: 'alt', url: 'url', title: 'title' }],
[
'shields',
{
left: 'left',
right: 'right',
alt: 'alt',
url: 'url',
title: 'title',
},
],
[
'shields',
{
left: 'left',
right: 'right',
color: 'red',
alt: 'alt',
url: 'url',
title: 'title',
},
],
'---',
// Development Badges
'npmversion',
'npmdownloads',
'daviddm',
'daviddmdev',
'nodeico',
'---',
// Testing Badges
'saucelabsbm',
'saucelabs',
'travisci',
'codeship',
'coveralls',
'codeclimate',
'bithound',
'waffle',
'---',
// Funding Badges
'sixtydevstips',
'patreon',
'opencollective',
'gratipay',
'flattr',
'paypal',
'bitcoin',
'wishlist',
'---',
// Social Badges
'slackinscript',
'slackin',
'gabeacon',
'googleplusone',
'redditsubmit',
'hackernewssubmit',
'facebooklike',
'facebookfollow',
'twittertweet',
'twitterfollow',
'githubfollow',
'githubstar',
'quorafollow',
]
// Configuration for the badges
const config = {
npmPackageName: 'badges',
saucelabsUsername: 'bevry',
saucelabsAuthToken: '123',
codeshipProjectUUID: '123',
codeshipProjectID: '123',
githubSlug: 'bevry/badges',
nodeicoQueryString: { downloads: true, compact: true, height: 2 },
sixtydevstipsID: 'd2dcf439c9759e88f3ccec1cef394c10',
patreonUsername: 'bevry',
opencollectiveUsername: 'bevry',
gratipayUsername: 'bevry',
flattrUsername: 'balupton',
paypalURL: 'https://paypal.me/bevry',
paypalButtonID: 'QB8GQPZAH84N6', // another option instead of paypalURL
paypalUsername: 'bevry', // another option instead of paypalURL
bitcoinURL: 'https://bevry.me/bitcoin',
wishlistURL: 'https://bevry.me/wishlist',
slackinURL: 'https://slack.bevry.me',
gaTrackingID: 'UA-XXXXX-XX',
homepage: 'https://bevry.me',
facebookApplicationID: '123123',
facebookUsername: 'balupton',
twitterUsername: 'bevryme',
githubUsername: 'balupton',
quoraUsername: 'Benjamin-Lupton',
quoraRealname: 'Benjamin Arthur Lupton', // optional, will extract from username
}
// Options for rendering the badges
const options = {
// Filter Category
// When set to a string, will only render badges from the list that of the specified category
// Values can be 'development', 'testing', 'funding', or 'social'
// E.g. to render only funding badges, set to 'funding'
filterCategory: false,
// Filter Scripts
// When true, do not render any badges from the list that are scripts
filterScripts: false,
}
// Render the badges to a string
const result = renderBadges(list, config, options)
// Output the result
console.log(result)
If you want to render badges inside your own project's readme files, check out the meta builder projectz which uses this package for badge rendering.
Not all the badges are showcased in the above example. Browse the Complete API Documentation instead.
npm install --save badges
import * as pkg from ('badges')
const pkg = require('badges')
import * as pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/badges@^4.27.0/edition-deno/index.ts'
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/badges@^4.27.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//unpkg.com/badges@^4.27.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/badges@4.27.0'
</script>
This package is published with the following editions:
badges/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
badges/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules
badges aliases
badges/edition-es2019/index.js
badges/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
badges/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
badges/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno
Discover the release history by heading on over to the
HISTORY.md file.
Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.
If you there is a badge that you believe will be common enough for others to benefit from, send in a pull request. Each pull request should:
source/badges.js
badgeScript = true - see other badges for an example
source/test.js
README.md
keyword field of
package.json
These changes can be done in multiple commits or the same, it doesn't matter, as we will squash the commits on merge. We will also the changelog entry, so you don't need to do.
Unless stated otherwise all works are:
and licensed under: