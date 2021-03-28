badgen

Fast handcraft svg badge generator. Used on badgen.net.

🌀 Zero dependency

⚡️ Fast by design (see benchmarks)

👯‍ Running in node & browser

Usage

npm install badgen

const { badgen } = require ( 'badgen' ) const svgString = badgen({ label : 'npm' , labelColor : 'ADF' , status : 'v1.2.3' , color : 'blue' , style : 'flat' , icon : 'data:image/svg+xml;base64,...' , iconWidth : 13 , scale : 1 })

Available color names:

In browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/badgen" > </ script > < script > var svgString = badgen.badgen({ }) </ script >

Benchmarks

npm run bench on iMac 5K (Late 2014), 3.5G i5, with Node.js 12.11.0:

[classic] style, long params x 985,898 ops/sec ±0.37% (94 runs sampled) [classic] style, full params x 1,284,886 ops/sec ±0.42% (95 runs sampled) [classic] style, with emoji x 1,291,768 ops/sec ±0.28% (95 runs sampled) [classic] style, with icon x 1,177,120 ops/sec ±0.94% (95 runs sampled) [flat] style, long params x 780,504 ops/sec ±0.39% (94 runs sampled) [flat] style, full params x 1,012,111 ops/sec ±0.40% (97 runs sampled) [flat] style, with emoji x 1,013,695 ops/sec ±0.91% (95 runs sampled) [flat] style, with icon x 994,481 ops/sec ±0.30% (94 runs sampled)

See Also