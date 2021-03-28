Fast handcraft svg badge generator. Used on badgen.net.
npm install badgen
const { badgen } = require('badgen')
// only `status` is required.
const svgString = badgen({
label: 'npm', // <Text>
labelColor: 'ADF', // <Color RGB> or <Color Name> (default: '555')
status: 'v1.2.3', // <Text>, required
color: 'blue', // <Color RGB> or <Color Name> (default: 'blue')
style: 'flat', // 'flat' or 'classic' (default: 'classic')
icon: 'data:image/svg+xml;base64,...', // Use icon (default: undefined)
iconWidth: 13, // Set this if icon is not square (default: 13)
scale: 1 // Set badge scale (default: 1)
})
Available color names:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/badgen"></script>
<script>
var svgString = badgen.badgen({ /*...*/ })
</script>
npm run bench on iMac 5K (Late 2014), 3.5G i5, with Node.js 12.11.0:
[classic] style, long params x 985,898 ops/sec ±0.37% (94 runs sampled)
[classic] style, full params x 1,284,886 ops/sec ±0.42% (95 runs sampled)
[classic] style, with emoji x 1,291,768 ops/sec ±0.28% (95 runs sampled)
[classic] style, with icon x 1,177,120 ops/sec ±0.94% (95 runs sampled)
[flat] style, long params x 780,504 ops/sec ±0.39% (94 runs sampled)
[flat] style, full params x 1,012,111 ops/sec ±0.40% (97 runs sampled)
[flat] style, with emoji x 1,013,695 ops/sec ±0.91% (95 runs sampled)
[flat] style, with icon x 994,481 ops/sec ±0.30% (94 runs sampled)