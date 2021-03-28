openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

badgen

by badgen
3.2.2 (see all)

Fast handcraft svg badge generator.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

481

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

badgen

npm version Coverage Status Bundle size License

Fast handcraft svg badge generator. Used on badgen.net.

  • 🌀 Zero dependency
  • ⚡️ Fast by design (see benchmarks)
  • 👯‍ Running in node & browser

Usage

npm install badgen

const { badgen } = require('badgen')

// only `status` is required.
const svgString = badgen({
  label: 'npm',      // <Text>
  labelColor: 'ADF', // <Color RGB> or <Color Name> (default: '555')
  status: 'v1.2.3',  // <Text>, required
  color: 'blue',     // <Color RGB> or <Color Name> (default: 'blue')
  style: 'flat',     // 'flat' or 'classic' (default: 'classic')
  icon: 'data:image/svg+xml;base64,...', // Use icon (default: undefined)
  iconWidth: 13,     // Set this if icon is not square (default: 13)
  scale: 1           // Set badge scale (default: 1)
})

Available color names:

In browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/badgen"></script>
<script>
  var svgString = badgen.badgen({ /*...*/ })
</script>

Benchmarks

npm run bench on iMac 5K (Late 2014), 3.5G i5, with Node.js 12.11.0:

[classic] style, long params x 985,898 ops/sec ±0.37% (94 runs sampled)
[classic] style, full params x 1,284,886 ops/sec ±0.42% (95 runs sampled)
[classic] style, with emoji  x 1,291,768 ops/sec ±0.28% (95 runs sampled)
[classic] style, with icon   x 1,177,120 ops/sec ±0.94% (95 runs sampled)
   [flat] style, long params x 780,504 ops/sec ±0.39% (94 runs sampled)
   [flat] style, full params x 1,012,111 ops/sec ±0.40% (97 runs sampled)
   [flat] style, with emoji  x 1,013,695 ops/sec ±0.91% (95 runs sampled)
   [flat] style, with icon   x 994,481 ops/sec ±0.30% (94 runs sampled)

See Also

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial