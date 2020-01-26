A browser console improvement, in less than 1 kB
badgee?
It's an add-on to the browser console, created to improve readability and flexibility. It provides the same API than your brower console, adding a few extra features.
npm install --save badgee
Work pretty well in Chrome, Firefox Web Console or Firebug and Safari desktop.
badgee is superset of the
console object.
You can start using it without configuration as you usually do with
console object.
badgee.log('Configuring badgee...');
A simple configuration object allows to:
Default configuration is:
{ enabled: true, styled: true }
badgee.config({
enabled: true,
styled: false
});
Called without any arguments, the
config method returns the current configuration
badgee.log( 'Config set to:', badgee.config() );
The
define() method creates a new badgee instance identified by the first argument. The second argument points to an already defined style.
The returned object works the same way as
console or
badgee objects, but every console output is prefixed with a "green" styled badge.
var helloBadge = badgee.define('Hello', 'green');
helloBadge.log('hello badge defined!');
There is already a few styles defined for your badges.
You can list them all using the
style() method without any argument.
badgee.log('Default styles for your badgee:', badgee.style());
// Default styles for your badgee: ["green", "orange", "red"]
You can define your own badge style by calling the
style() method with a name and a list of properties.
badgee.style('super_important', {
color : 'white',
background : 'red',
'font-size' : '15px',
'font-weight' : 'bold',
'border-radius': '2px',
padding : '1px 3px',
margin : '0 1px'
});
The style list gets updated after defining a new style.
badgee.log('Added "super_important" style to the list:', badgee.style());
// Added "super_important" style to the list: ["green", "orange", "red", "super_important"]
Once a new style is defined, it can be used to define a new badge.
var importantBadge = badgee.define('Important', 'super_important');
importantBadge.log("Don't miss this one!");
Somewhere else in your application, you may want to reuse an existing badge.
Get it back by calling the
get() method with the badge identifier as a first argument.
var helloBadge = badgee.get('Hello');
helloBadge.log('Using Hello badge from another module');
You can also use the
define() method on an existing badgee instance to define a nested badge.
The newly defined object is still a
badgee instance.
But every console output will be prefixed with two badges instead of one.
var helloWorldBadge = helloBadge.define('world', 'purple');
helloWorldBadge.log('hello world badge defined!');
As any badgee instance is a 'console' superset, you can also use any other
console method, as you used to.
helloBadge.group('Creating a "group"');
helloBadge.debug('This is a "debug"');
helloBadge.info('This is a" info"');
helloWorldBadge.warn('This is a "warn"');
helloWorldBadge.error('This is an "error"');
helloBadge.groupEnd();
Some methods can be prefixed with a badge but are still available for convenience.
helloBadge.groupCollapsed('Creating a "groupCollapsed"');
// 'clear()' method is also available but commented for obvious reason
// helloBadge.clear();
helloBadge.dir({a: 'this is', b: 'a dir'});
helloBadge.groupEnd(); // 'groupEnd()' is available to match with 'groupCollapsed()'
Note: Since
v2.0.0, most unformatable methods have been removed from badgee support.
Please use
console object directly for
assert,
count,
exception,
markTimeline,
profile,
profileEnd,
table,
trace,
time,
timeEnd,
timeStamp,
timeline,
timelineEnd.
badgee allows you to define inclusive and exclusive filters. Those filters are applied globally to every single defined instance. Filters are cummulative. You can define both an inclusive and a exclusive filter.
Defining a global inclusive filter. Only outputs logs from loggers that match the defined filter.
badgee.filter.include(/hello/i);
helloBadge.log('Filter: matches /hello/i : not filtered');
helloWorldBadge.log('Filter: matches /hello/i : not filtered');
important.log('Filter: matches /hello/i : filtered, won\'t be displayed');
styledBadge.log('Filter: matches /hello/i : filtered, won\'t be displayed');
Defining a global exclusive filter Output every logs except those from loggers that match the filter.
badgee.filter.exclude(/world/i);
helloBadge.log('Filter: doesn\'t match /world/i : not filtered');
helloWorldBadge.log('Filter: doesn\'t match /world/i : filtered - won\'t be displayed');
Remove already defined filters.
badgee.filter.none();
badgee.config([settings])
Update the configuration with the provided
settings object. Or returns the current configuration when called without parameter.
settings (Optionnal)
Type: Object
A set of key/value pairs to configure the badges
enabled (default:
true)
Type: boolean
If set to
false, logs will no longer be displayed to the console. Otherwise logs are displayed as usual
styled (default:
true)
Type: boolean
If set to
false, label prefixes will be displayed with default output style. Otherwise, label prefixes will be formated as defined by
style property (see ).
badgee.style([name], [style])
When called without parameters, returns the list of already defined styles.
name
Type: String
The name of the new style to define/retrive.
style
Type: Object
A set of key/value pairs to define a CSS style for badges.
badgee.defaultStyle([style])
When called without parameters, returns the current default styles.
style
Type: Object
A set of key/value pairs to apply by defaultwhen defining a new style for badges.
badgee.define(label, style)
Creates and returns a new badgee instance, for which every console output will be prefixed with the provided
label, formated according to provided
style definition.
label
style
badgee.style())
badgee.get(label)
Returns an existing badgee instance, identified by its
label
label